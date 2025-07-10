Andor Ending: Why the Rogue One Prequel Was Concluded after Season 2

The enlightening Andor ending guides viewers into the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, highlighting the show’s flawless character development. The Rogue One prequel focuses on rebel Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), a member of the rebellion who sacrifices everything to fight the Empire, detailing his radicalization and transformation into a leader within the uprising. Andor received critical praise, arguably touted as the best entry in the Star Wars saga yet. The unique storyline, mature political ideas, and outstanding character development set the show apart as one of the best on TV.
Andor season 1 premiered on September 21, 2022, and wrapped up on November 23. The second and final season of the series premiered on April 22, 2025, gradually taking viewers through the events leading up to the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story premise. The series finale answered many lingering questions about the fate of the rebels and other notable characters in the series. The Andor ending scenes also have a fulfilling touch to them.
Andor Finale Sets Up the Events of Rogue One
Andor season 2 neatly guides viewers into the events of Rogue One, and Cassian’s journey as a rebel is now in full swing. After escaping the safe house with Melshi (Duncan Pow) and Kleya (Elizabeth Dulau), Cassian faced the council of elders at Yavin with the information that Luthen had died trying to pass on. However, it was hard convincing them that the Empire was employing the engineering skills of Galen Erso to build a superweapon (the Death Star) with the powerful kyber crystals from Jedha and minerals from Ghorman.
After a long time of convincing the elders to act on the intel about the Death Star, Cassian leaves Yavin to meet with an informant identified as Tivik in the Ring of Kafrene. Cassian left in the company of the funny K-2SO droid buddy, which provides an extra layer of protection. Director Tony Gilroy stylishly concluded Andor by preparing viewers for the opening scenes of Rogue One. As such, watching Rogue One: A Star Wars Story would explain what happens when Cassian meets Tevik.
The Real Reason Bix Left Yavin
It is believed that Bix (Adria Arjona) knew she was pregnant when she decided to leave Cassian, inspired by her determination to see him fulfil his duty with the rebellion without any distractions. Bix didn’t want him to quit the rebellion because of her or their baby. Thus, she left him a message before leaving without revealing her destination. While Cassian went off to become a hero, the Andor ending scene shows Bix continuing her life on Mina-Rau with their child. Fans have different opinions about her decision, with some criticizing Bix for not telling Cassian about her pregnancy and letting him choose what to do.
However, not knowing the whole truth may have helped Cassian to embrace his ultimate destiny with the rebellion. Surely, he had plans of reuniting with Bix after his mission, but didn’t foresee becoming a martyr on Scarif. Cassian will never know he’s a father, but his incredible journey culminated in a fulfilling end. In the end, the show is about the sacrifices the rebels are willing to make to save the galaxy. Bix is seen carrying a baby in the final scene, a bittersweet ending for the Andor series.
Andor Ending Explains the Relationship Between Luthen and Kleya
Though it was hard to understand the connection between the two in the beginning, the last three episodes gradually revealed the unconventional father-daughter relationship between Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) and Kleya. After Luthen attempted suicide, flashback scenes reveal that he was an Imperial officer who was part of a unit that massacred Kleya’s hometown. He raised Kleya after rescuing her as a little girl from the ruins of her village.
It gets complicated when Kleya enters a hospital secured by the Imperial Security Bureau (ISB) to kill Luthen. It was a heartbreaking moment for her, considering the unusual bond they shared. However, Luthen probably instructed her to kill him if he got compromised. Considering that Dedra (Denise Gough) was on the verge of reviving him to get information about the rebellion, Kleya did what needed to be done.
What Happened To Dedra Meero In Andor Ending?
In her passionate quest to arrest Axis (Luthen), the ambitious ISB supervisor became the architect of her downfall. Dedra orchestrated many acts of Imperial brutality, including the Ghorman Massacre. Thus, it only makes sense that she meets a fitting end. Her downfall began when she received highly classified information about “Project Stardust,” which reveals the existence of the Death Star while in Ghorman. Instead of reporting to her superiors, Dedra decided to use the information for a personal crusade.
Though she didn’t plan to go against the Empire, it was hard convincing the authorities that Dedra’s loyalty was not compromised. With Lonni Jung (Robert Emms), who served as a rebel spy in the ISB using Dedra’s clearance codes to infiltrate the system, she was accused of working with the rebellion. In the final scenes, it’s revealed that Deddra is serving as a prisoner on Narkina 5, the same prison Cassian escaped from. Seeing her in the uniform easily explains what the future holds for the villain. Dedra arguably got the most satisfying ending in Andor.
Why Did Disney End Andor After Season 2?
Gilroy presented a five-season show when he pitched Andor to Lucasfilm. Each season was going to cover one galactic year before the Battle of Yavin (BBY), slowly bridging the gap between Cassian’s transition from scavenger to the passionate rebel fans revered in Rogue One. However, Lucasfilm executives decided to deviate from the original roadmap along the way.
After Andor season 1, Gilroy was asked to compress the remaining four seasons into one. The aim was to portray a satisfying story without unnecessary stretching. In an era where viewers tend to get bored easily, knowing when to draw the curtain is important. In the end, Andor raised the bar with its sophisticated and complex take on the Star Wars saga.
