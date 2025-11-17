Hey Pandas, What’s Something Creepy That Happened To You Or Somebody Close? (Closed)

Just asking, please censor words if needed otherwise I don’t really care.
#1
To start it off-
I have two.
Once, I was looking for a bag of potatoes and saw my cat chilling against the wall. I blink, there’s the potatoes. No evidence of my cat being there. No, I do not have any mental health illnesses, I checked. On the plus side, my cat was in a pretty cute position!
#2
Me and my mom were looking for containers (I was 12) and found a scratched up one. Had so many scratches, it wasn’t transparent anymore. My cat couldn’t get there, and it had never been taken out since we got it.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us