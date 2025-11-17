Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

by

Whether it’s a photo of a sunset, a photo of your dog, art you made, or even a funny meme you saw, show everybody what sits behind the apps on your phone!

#1 This Is My Cat, Fig

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#2 I Chose This So I Can Remember That My Cats Rule All. I Accept My Fate

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#3 Something New To Find Each Time I Look At It

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#4 Wintressia, 1998-2018. My Best Friend For 20 Years. I Still Miss You Every Single Day, Grayfur

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#5 My Little Pupster (Willow)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#6 A Photo Of My Cat

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#7 Traveling With The Doctor. And Ties Are Cool!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#8 Really Cool Find On Paint By Number

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

Image source: source

#9 Main Screen Is Sammy On The Left. When Swiping To Right Screens, You See His Sister Lucy

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#10 This Is Kevin. See You In Heaven Buddy

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#11 Ive Always Loved This Image

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#12 She’s All Beauty And Grace

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#13 The Bud (Of Course!) Looking Dapper

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#14 Please Laugh And Pretend I Have Written Something Funny

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#15 It’s Space

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#16 Drew This Myself Right On My Phone! Seemed Appropriate To Use As My Phone’s Wallpaper!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#17 My Princess Charlie

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#18 Some People Call Me Maurice

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#19 This Is My Cat

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#20 This Is My Rat. She Is My Wallpaper Because I Always Miss Her When I’m Not Home

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#21 Petey, The Tyrant Of The House

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#22 Skye, Our Dog

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#23 Dale Chihuly, Oaklahoma City Museum Of Art

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#24 Miss Daisy

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#25 Aquarium. Nothing So Peaceful As Fishes

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#26 My 3 Freeloaders Aka My Sons. Fluffy, George, & Utoy

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#27 Quiet Night

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#28 Perfect Puppy Pose

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#29 What Will We Do With A Drunken Whaler

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#30 My Lock Screen. I Use The Minimalist App So My Phone Is Very Simple

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#31 I Like To Be Reminded Of What Is Out There

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#32 Me When I Wake Up :l

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#33 Pippin And Logan….. Bffs

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#34 Something I Commissioned For The One Year Anniversary Of My GF And I Back In 2021

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#35 My Girls

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#36 Snacks On A Log

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#37 My Home Screen On The Left And My Lock Screen On The Right

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#38 It’s My Cat And A Symbol That Curiosity Does Not, In Fact, Kill The Cat

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#39 One Of My Teachers Stole My Phone And Took A Selfie

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#40 Exterminate!!!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#41 I Found This On Bored Panda, But I Can’t Remember Who Took It. I Did Not Take This, It’s Not My Photo

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#42 Hmm What To Put Here

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#43 My First Attempt At Digital Coloring

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#44 Just A Cute Photo I Found :)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#45 Ceramic Mushrooms

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

Image source: source

#46 A Different Perspective

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#47 My Dog Waiting For Her Dog Treats To Be Done :)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#48 Planets And Moon, Aligned Perfectly

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#49 I Made It At Lowe’s Refrigerator Shopping

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#50 I Am In Love With Space, The Moon Especially

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#51 I Love Fog

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#52 Look How Chubby It Is T-T(Not My Art, Forgot Credits)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#53 Sexy Bird

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#54 I Want To Be Her!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#55 The One On My Work Phone

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#56 ✨

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#57 I Have It Themed Now, But Before I Had Some Pretty Funny Pictures For My Lock Screen Lol

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#58 Blobs

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#59 Watercolor Art By Google; It Matches All My Apps

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#60 I Like The Drawing But Also There’s A Frog

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

Image source: source

#61 So Yeah

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#62 I Am Wishing For The Next Level So Bad

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

Image source: source

#63 My Lock Screen

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#64 This Is My Wallpaper, Those Are My Sisters. I Don’t Want To Show Their Faces, But If U Could See Their Faces You Would Literally Laugh Your Ass Off

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#65 Terran Empire

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#66 “You Want To Be Better Than Me Johnny” -Ghost 2022

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#67 Can You Tell I’m A Fan?

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#68 I Like To Be Reminded Of What Is Out There

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#69 A Picture I Took While At The Volbeat Show

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#70 I Like Tbhk And Blackpink So I Combined Them :)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#71 My Compass. So I Find My Way Anyday

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#72 I Used A Drawing Base, And Draw Qibli From Wings Of Fire!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#73 Mr. Spock And Lt Weezie. Leonard Was A Dear Friend (He Visited Our Home Many Times Over The Years). I Thought I Was Just Flying Out To La To Watch Them Shoot. Wow Did He Have A Surprise For Me! It Was Incredible!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#74 This Is My Lockscreen. I Chose It Cause It’s Simple And Cute

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#75 I May Or May Not Have A Very Healthy Percy Jackson Obsession. I Am Still A Kid. Let Me Be Childish

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#76 Noahfinnce Wallpaper I Made!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#77 Just A Cute Picture I Found :)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#78 Dead To The Future

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#79 As You Can Tell, I Am A Hopeless Weeb:)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#80 Midnight Train

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

Image source: source

#81 I Have A Collection Of Octorok Themed Wallpapers I Like To Switch Between

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#82 Here’s My Cursed Wallpaper Lol

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#83 Yang Jeongin Of Stray Kids 🩷🩷 1 Bg Of Many

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#84 Lake Travis

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#85 My First Ultra Macro Shot

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#86 I’m Using This One At The Moment

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#87 Elden Ring

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#88 Taken In Tenerife

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#89 Positive Vibes

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#90 This Is Kevin. He’s In Heaven Xo

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#91 My Best Friends And Me When We Went To Dc

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#92 This Is My Wallpaper For The New Fnaf Movie Coming Soon! :d

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#93 My Boys ❤️❤️

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#94 I’ve Always Loved Night Sky Images, Especially When They Include My Top Favourite Colours 🥰

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#95 Acotar!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#96 My Brothers Lock Screen… It’s Strange I Know

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#97 Our Wedding Day

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#98 Mr. Fergus Wacawaca Wetbeard

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#99 Poodles! (Put This As My Background At Least 1 Phone Ago When I Got My Poodle)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#100 Something I Commissioned For The One Year Anniversary Of My GF And I Back In 2021 (Credit👇)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#101 “I Am The Guardian Of The Crystal…”

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

Image source: source

#102 We Should’ve Starred In Avatar The Way Of Water 💙💙

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#103 So I Cheated

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#104 I’m An Amateur Artist Who Cant Draw Noses. Yesterday I Drew My Sister’s Oc From A Game She Plays. Please Help Me Draw Noses

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#105 Just A Simple Landscape Image. I Like It

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#106 The Top Image Is My Lock Screen And The Bottom Image Is My Home Screen Cropped From A Meme(I Love Health Stuff 😂)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#107 Jason Voorhees My Son Drew With Sharpie

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#108 I Think This Speaks For Itself 😅😂😂

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#109 Take While

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#110 Finally!

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

#111 Ah Yes..very Relatable (Anybody Who Watches Alice In The Borderland Here?🤚🏼tell Me I’m Not The Only On Laughing Here…right? *sob* ;v;)

Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Funny Final Words People Would Say If They Had The Choice, As Shared In This Online Thread
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
2020 Miss Mexico Contestants Compete In Traditional Outfits And They Are Amazing (32 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Photo Dealer Finds An Old Photo Collection With Photos Of A “Mysterious” Man With Hollywood Celebrities (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
The Top Five Monica (From Friends) Dishes You Must Try
3 min read
Dec, 15, 2017
40 Times Karma Came Back To Bite And People Were Served The Most Epic Revenge
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Parents Post The Ridiculous Reasons Their Kids Refuse To Eat Their Food (40 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.