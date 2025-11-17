Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Phone’s Wallpaper (Closed)

Whether it’s a photo of a sunset, a photo of your dog, art you made, or even a funny meme you saw, show everybody what sits behind the apps on your phone!
#1 This Is My Cat, Fig
#2 I Chose This So I Can Remember That My Cats Rule All. I Accept My Fate
#3 Something New To Find Each Time I Look At It
#4 Wintressia, 1998-2018. My Best Friend For 20 Years. I Still Miss You Every Single Day, Grayfur
#5 My Little Pupster (Willow)
#6 A Photo Of My Cat
#7 Traveling With The Doctor. And Ties Are Cool!
#8 Really Cool Find On Paint By Number
#9 Main Screen Is Sammy On The Left. When Swiping To Right Screens, You See His Sister Lucy
#10 This Is Kevin. See You In Heaven Buddy
#11 Ive Always Loved This Image
#12 She’s All Beauty And Grace
#13 The Bud (Of Course!) Looking Dapper
#14 Please Laugh And Pretend I Have Written Something Funny
#15 It’s Space
#16 Drew This Myself Right On My Phone! Seemed Appropriate To Use As My Phone’s Wallpaper!
#17 My Princess Charlie
#18 Some People Call Me Maurice
#19 This Is My Cat
#20 This Is My Rat. She Is My Wallpaper Because I Always Miss Her When I’m Not Home
#21 Petey, The Tyrant Of The House
#22 Skye, Our Dog
#23 Dale Chihuly, Oaklahoma City Museum Of Art
#24 Miss Daisy
#25 Aquarium. Nothing So Peaceful As Fishes
#26 My 3 Freeloaders Aka My Sons. Fluffy, George, & Utoy
#27 Quiet Night
#28 Perfect Puppy Pose
#29 What Will We Do With A Drunken Whaler
#30 My Lock Screen. I Use The Minimalist App So My Phone Is Very Simple
#31 I Like To Be Reminded Of What Is Out There
#32 Me When I Wake Up :l
#33 Pippin And Logan….. Bffs
#34 Something I Commissioned For The One Year Anniversary Of My GF And I Back In 2021
#35 My Girls
#36 Snacks On A Log
#37 My Home Screen On The Left And My Lock Screen On The Right
#38 It’s My Cat And A Symbol That Curiosity Does Not, In Fact, Kill The Cat
#39 One Of My Teachers Stole My Phone And Took A Selfie
#40 Exterminate!!!
#41 I Found This On Bored Panda, But I Can’t Remember Who Took It. I Did Not Take This, It’s Not My Photo
#42 Hmm What To Put Here
#43 My First Attempt At Digital Coloring
#44 Just A Cute Photo I Found :)
#45 Ceramic Mushrooms
#46 A Different Perspective
#47 My Dog Waiting For Her Dog Treats To Be Done :)
#48 Planets And Moon, Aligned Perfectly
#49 I Made It At Lowe’s Refrigerator Shopping
#50 I Am In Love With Space, The Moon Especially
#51 I Love Fog
#52 Look How Chubby It Is T-T(Not My Art, Forgot Credits)
#53 Sexy Bird
#54 I Want To Be Her!
#55 The One On My Work Phone
#56 ✨
#57 I Have It Themed Now, But Before I Had Some Pretty Funny Pictures For My Lock Screen Lol
#58 Blobs
#59 Watercolor Art By Google; It Matches All My Apps
#60 I Like The Drawing But Also There’s A Frog
#61 So Yeah
#62 I Am Wishing For The Next Level So Bad
#63 My Lock Screen
#64 This Is My Wallpaper, Those Are My Sisters. I Don’t Want To Show Their Faces, But If U Could See Their Faces You Would Literally Laugh Your Ass Off
#65 Terran Empire
#66 “You Want To Be Better Than Me Johnny” -Ghost 2022
#67 Can You Tell I’m A Fan?
#68 I Like To Be Reminded Of What Is Out There
#69 A Picture I Took While At The Volbeat Show
#70 I Like Tbhk And Blackpink So I Combined Them :)
#71 My Compass. So I Find My Way Anyday
#72 I Used A Drawing Base, And Draw Qibli From Wings Of Fire!
#73 Mr. Spock And Lt Weezie. Leonard Was A Dear Friend (He Visited Our Home Many Times Over The Years). I Thought I Was Just Flying Out To La To Watch Them Shoot. Wow Did He Have A Surprise For Me! It Was Incredible!
#74 This Is My Lockscreen. I Chose It Cause It’s Simple And Cute
#75 I May Or May Not Have A Very Healthy Percy Jackson Obsession. I Am Still A Kid. Let Me Be Childish
#76 Noahfinnce Wallpaper I Made!
#77 Just A Cute Picture I Found :)
#78 Dead To The Future
#79 As You Can Tell, I Am A Hopeless Weeb:)
#80 Midnight Train
#81 I Have A Collection Of Octorok Themed Wallpapers I Like To Switch Between
#82 Here’s My Cursed Wallpaper Lol
#83 Yang Jeongin Of Stray Kids 1 Bg Of Many
#84 Lake Travis
#85 My First Ultra Macro Shot
#86 I’m Using This One At The Moment
#87 Elden Ring
#88 Taken In Tenerife
#89 Positive Vibes
#90 This Is Kevin. He’s In Heaven Xo
#91 My Best Friends And Me When We Went To Dc
#92 This Is My Wallpaper For The New Fnaf Movie Coming Soon! :d
#93 My Boys ❤️❤️
#94 I’ve Always Loved Night Sky Images, Especially When They Include My Top Favourite Colours 🥰
#95 Acotar!
#96 My Brothers Lock Screen… It’s Strange I Know
#97 Our Wedding Day
#98 Mr. Fergus Wacawaca Wetbeard
#99 Poodles! (Put This As My Background At Least 1 Phone Ago When I Got My Poodle)
#100 Something I Commissioned For The One Year Anniversary Of My GF And I Back In 2021 (Credit👇)
#101 “I Am The Guardian Of The Crystal…”
#102 We Should’ve Starred In Avatar The Way Of Water 💙💙
#103 So I Cheated
#104 I’m An Amateur Artist Who Cant Draw Noses. Yesterday I Drew My Sister’s Oc From A Game She Plays. Please Help Me Draw Noses
#105 Just A Simple Landscape Image. I Like It
#106 The Top Image Is My Lock Screen And The Bottom Image Is My Home Screen Cropped From A Meme(I Love Health Stuff 😂)
#107 Jason Voorhees My Son Drew With Sharpie
#108 I Think This Speaks For Itself 😅😂😂
#109 Take While
#110 Finally!
#111 Ah Yes..very Relatable (Anybody Who Watches Alice In The Borderland Here?🤚🏼tell Me I’m Not The Only On Laughing Here…right? *sob* ;v;)
