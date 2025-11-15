Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

You might’ve done everything ‘right’ growing up: you studied hard, got the degree you wanted, worked your butt off. But even if you did everything that your parents told you to do, success isn’t guaranteed. Heck, sometimes, a comfortable middle-class lifestyle seems out of reach. And there you are—well-educated, with a strong work ethic—unable to find even a low-income job to pay your rent. And it isn’t all your fault: the world has changed.

These and other struggles that millennials, especially working-class ones, face are documented on the ‘Lost Generation’ subreddit. It’s an online group, founded in 2009, in the wake of the previous financial crisis, that has nearly 262k members and calls out capitalism, income inequality, and how unfair the system can sometimes be. We’ve selected their top posts for you to see, dear Pandas. You’ll find them below, as you scroll down.

Some of you highly-educated Pandas will have noticed that the subreddit’s name refers to the Lost Generation that was in early adulthood during World War I. The term refers to how disoriented, wandering, and directionless many people in the postwar period felt. Feelings that some millennials (aka Gen Y) and members of the younger generations embody as well.

Bored Panda reached out to Eddy Ng, the Smith Professor of Equity & Inclusion in Business at Queen’s University, for his insights on how the financial crisis of 2008 restructured the economy and affected millennials, as well as the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequality. Bored Panda also had an in-depth discussion with the head moderator of the r/lostgeneration subreddit, u/Adahn5. Scroll down for both exclusive interviews.

#1 Vanilla Wafers Are More Than Half Of What Minimum Wage Workers Earn In An Hour

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: bipolarspacecop

#2 They Are Villains

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: thebowedbookshelf

#3 Workers Deserve Better Than This

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Smoke_Me_When_i_Die, jo_leeeee

#4 Don’t Forget Their Morning Routines

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: xena_lawless

#5 Just Work Hard And You’ll Succeed

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: john_brown_adk, DanPriceSeattle

#6 A Choice?

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: AWizardIsYou

#7 The Struggle

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Manealendil

#8 Precisely

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: lukerussert

#9 Pay People What They Are Worth!

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Lucky_Strike-85, DanPriceSeattle

#10 Mad Max Hours Who Up?

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: ApartheidUSA, David_Moscrop

#11 One Law For Them, Another For Us

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: john_brown_adk

#12 Translation: Ok Boomer

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: YuriRedFox6969, thegallowboob

#13 But Did They Really Try Making Coffee At Home?

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: whotookconfeti, HighyieldHarry

#14 Just Make It Illegal

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Active-Ad-233

#15 We Have Been Conditioned To Ask For The Bare Minimum

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: snoogenfloop

#16 I’ll Give You Something To Cry About

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: infamouszgbgd

#17 I’ve Been Trying To Explain This To My Parents For A While

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: LaLaRobotica, Seglegs

#18 How It Started, How It’s Going

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: coffeeblossom, bocxtop

#19 3rd Party For 2024?

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: kergami

#20 Being A Millennial Rules

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Cyclone_1, lolennui

#21 It Isn’t Adding Up

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: libbybakalar

#22 Gatekeeping Through Irresponsibility

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: BeardedManKid

#23 Less Yachts More People Able To Afford Food And Have A Roof Over Their Heads

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: aristhought, danadonnelly

#24 Six Dollars

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Manealendil

#25 Explains A Lot

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: whydoyouflask, RandiJoDalton

#26 Mission Impossible

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: peterstefanovi2

#27 How Capitalism Cause Generational Gap

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Active-Ad-233

#28 I Think This1% Are Unaware Of Other People

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Ch_Anderson, eeberquist

#29 Mission Accomplished – Covid-19 Edition

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: yuritopiaposadism

#30 I Feel Motivated

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: virtualtowel5, not_brielle

#31 Political Evolution Of Millennials

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: derivative_of_life

#32 Surely A Coincidence

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: silence_is_goldwyn, ryanaboyd

#33 Hindsight Is 20/20

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: iota1atg, Steffanoodle

#34 Have You Realized Skills Of Average Person Have Increased But Wages Still Remain D Same!?

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: iota1atg

#35 Every. Election

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: cannibaljim

#36 Not To Mention The Debt

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: codedblood, TakeForGrantd

#37 Minimum Wage Earners Can’t Afford A Two-Bedroom Rental Anywhere

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: free-whitebird, ncjustice

#38 Family Dependent Surpasses The Great Depression

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Active-Ad-233

#39 Workers’ Passion Shouldn’t Be Exploited For Profit

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Mary-Trustyn-Wise, existentialcoms

#40 The Dream Killer

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: iota1atg, existentialcoms

#41 Worker Shortage Is A Corporate Pr Spin For Capital Strike

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Pleasant-Force

#42 Our Sad Reality

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: waltermitty2020

#43 Go To College, They Said. Get A Job And Buy A House, They Said

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: saps233

#44 When I Magically Become An Adult In 3 Month

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: Active-Ad-233, TheGrimSnark

#45 Anytime Now

Millennials Share 45 Posts And Memes That Show The Struggles They Face

Image source: muckitymuck, CyberSnark

