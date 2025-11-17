Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Earrings (Closed)

by

Try to refrain from any NSFW designs. I just want to see y’alls cool earrings.

#1 Cats And More Cats!

#2 They Are Stupid Yet Cute!

#3 Potato Earrings. Did The Shading/Wash/Cuts Myself With Model Paint

#4 Earring I Made With Freshwater Pearls, Swarovski And Other Small Beads, 9 Carat Gold Plated Silver. One Done, One Still In The Making

#5 Toucan! I Assume That The Beak Is A Flag But I Don’t Have The Energy To Look It Up And It’s Pretty

#6 Earrings I Made

#7 I Made These Goldfish Earrings (The Color Is More Accurate Irl)

#8 Hydra Goose!

#9 Cute Little Cats

#10 Meow?

#11 A Cup Of Cattochino

#12 These Lil Guys. I Made Them Out Of Polymer Clay

#13 Box Cats

#14 So Cute!!!!

#15 Dangle Pink And Gold

#16 Flowers I Made

Image source: source

