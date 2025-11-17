Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Earrings (Closed)

Try to refrain from any NSFW designs. I just want to see y’alls cool earrings.
#1 Cats And More Cats!
#2 They Are Stupid Yet Cute!
#3 Potato Earrings. Did The Shading/Wash/Cuts Myself With Model Paint
#4 Earring I Made With Freshwater Pearls, Swarovski And Other Small Beads, 9 Carat Gold Plated Silver. One Done, One Still In The Making
#5 Toucan! I Assume That The Beak Is A Flag But I Don’t Have The Energy To Look It Up And It’s Pretty
#6 Earrings I Made
#7 I Made These Goldfish Earrings (The Color Is More Accurate Irl)
#8 Hydra Goose!
#9 Cute Little Cats
#10 Meow?
#11 A Cup Of Cattochino
#12 These Lil Guys. I Made Them Out Of Polymer Clay
#13 Box Cats
#14 So Cute!!!!
#15 Dangle Pink And Gold
#16 Flowers I Made
