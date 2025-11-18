My Leap Into Wildlife Photography: 20 Images Of Nature’s Beauty

For years, my life revolved around screens, design tools, and client briefs. As a web and graphic designer, I crafted digital worlds—creating websites, logos, and interfaces. It was a career I enjoyed, but deep down, something was missing. Despite the satisfaction of watching a design come to life, I couldn’t shake a long-standing dream: to be in the wild, camera in hand, capturing the untamed beauty of nature.
Leaving behind a successful career in web and graphic design, I pursued my dream of dedicating myself to the captivating art of wildlife photography. Here are 20 of my photographs of wild animals that showcase the beauty and complexity of the natural world.
More info: johansiggesson.com | Instagram | Facebook
