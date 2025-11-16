I Stitch Colorful Threads Into Tulle To Create a 3D-Effect On My Artwork (30 Pics)

I was born in Moscow, studied and grew up in a small, but a very cozy city in the Kharkov region, Ukraine. I graduated from Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation. Specialty – project manager.
At the age of 15, I was given paint to paint on ceramics, on vases and saucers. They, of course, did not find applications, but I really liked to mix a lot of shades and watch them frosting, they turned into bizarre shapes. I think, from that moment, I had a great desire to work with color, and over time this desire found itself in the embroidery.
In 2016, I attended sewing courses, where one of our tasks was to sew a blouse. Seeing the embroidered dresses from Valentino, Elie Saab, and Dior, I decided to create an air blouse from tulle with embroidery. In 2017 I took an embroidery course at Ecole Lesage School in Paris. From that time, I have decorated my work with Luneville embroidery. This school is the only one where I studied embroidery. Everything I did before was intuitive. I like it when there is a moment of improvisation in the work.
I create these embroideries which are inspired by fashion and haute couture. I stitch colorful threads into tulle to create 3D-effect artwork.
