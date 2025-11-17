Hey Pandas, Show Us What You Are Doing Right Now (Closed)

Yes, I’m bored but even if you’re not doing anything remotely interesting, post it here!
#1 Watching My Brother At A Japanese Garden
#2 Lunch Break
#3 I’m Checking The Analytics On My Newest Video On My Brand New Youtube Channel. Could Be Worse, Could Be Better :p
#4 Spinning Scissors So I Dont Think
#5 Making A Boredpanda Post
#6 I Need To ✨practice✨
#7 Watching Music Videos (American Idiot)
#8 Playing Majora’s Mask
#9 Teaching Myself To Write With My Left Hand (I’m Right Handed) Because I Can’t Currently Use My Right Hand. I’m Writing A Bunch Of Pangrams Because It’s An Easy Way To Practice Writing All The Letters Without Just Writing The Alphabet A Gazillion Times
#10 Listening To The Måneskin Rush Album
#11 Scrolling Through Bp For Something To Do And, Like Always, Listening To Mj
#12 Photographing Everything That Comes Across
#13 Watching The TV Show ‘One Night In…’
#14 Studying For A History Exam In Math Class
#15 Pulling An All Nighter Trying Ti Finish 2 Projects At Once. Im Niw On A Small Break And Im Tired
#16 Trying To Write For My Passion Project
#17 Watching The Sunset From My Room
#18 Organizing My Closet. My Younger Self Loved Hoarding Random Junk And I Kind Of Hate Her Right Now
#19 Trying To Sleep At 2:22am Even Tho I Got Off Work 3 1/2 Hours Ago
#20 Walking A Nature Trail In China, Listening To A 1973 Grateful (Unalive) Concert
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us