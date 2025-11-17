Hey Pandas, Show Us What You Are Doing Right Now (Closed)

by

Yes, I’m bored but even if you’re not doing anything remotely interesting, post it here!

#1 Watching My Brother At A Japanese Garden

#2 Lunch Break

#3 I’m Checking The Analytics On My Newest Video On My Brand New Youtube Channel. Could Be Worse, Could Be Better :p

#4 Spinning Scissors So I Dont Think

#5 Making A Boredpanda Post

#6 I Need To ✨practice✨

#7 Watching Music Videos (American Idiot)

#8 Playing Majora’s Mask

#9 Teaching Myself To Write With My Left Hand (I’m Right Handed) Because I Can’t Currently Use My Right Hand. I’m Writing A Bunch Of Pangrams Because It’s An Easy Way To Practice Writing All The Letters Without Just Writing The Alphabet A Gazillion Times

#10 Listening To The Måneskin Rush Album

#11 Scrolling Through Bp For Something To Do And, Like Always, Listening To Mj

#12 Photographing Everything That Comes Across

#13 Watching The TV Show ‘One Night In…’

#14 Studying For A History Exam In Math Class

#15 Pulling An All Nighter Trying Ti Finish 2 Projects At Once. Im Niw On A Small Break And Im Tired

#16 Trying To Write For My Passion Project

#17 Watching The Sunset From My Room

#18 Organizing My Closet. My Younger Self Loved Hoarding Random Junk And I Kind Of Hate Her Right Now

#19 Trying To Sleep At 2:22am Even Tho I Got Off Work 3 1/2 Hours Ago

#20 Walking A Nature Trail In China, Listening To A 1973 Grateful (Unalive) Concert

