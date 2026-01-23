MIL Tries To Turn DIL’s Pregnancy Emergency Into Facebook Likes, Gets A Reality Check Instead

It’s never okay to impose your beliefs on someone else. Whether it’s religious inclinations, music preferences, or dietary choices, doing so only creates conflict that no one wants.
Some people still do it, unfortunately, like this woman named Lauren. Being a devout vegan, she would make her friends feel bad for eating meat. Everyone had already adjusted to her needs and wants, but it wasn’t enough for her.
Having grown tired of Lauren’s arrogance and toxicity, one of her friends gave it to her straight. But instead of acknowledging her shortcomings, she tried to turn things around.
Some people can be toxic about their veganism
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
This is what a woman named Lauren did with her friend group
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
One of them called her out on her behavior, which she still refused to acknowledge
Image credits: Sugarlessmama
Toxic veganism is often a result of a misunderstanding of the concept
Lauren isn’t the only one to get a bad rap because of her choice to lean toward veganism. We’ve all seen the stereotypical “toxic” vegan, whether in real life or on TV/online, one who judges you for consuming animal products in some form.
But as it turns out, such destructive beliefs could be a result of the person misunderstanding the concept of being vegan.
As psychologist Claire Mann explained, veganism is more of a philosophical position than just a dietary choice, and it is something that most people misinterpret.
Veteran animal rights activist and YouTuber who simply goes by the name Mexie says this misunderstanding is the reason why veganism has developed such a sour reputation.
“When we make everything about someone’s individual consumer list instead of a broader political movement for animal liberation, we end up being incredibly insensitive to people who may have issues around food security, or health issues, or disabilities that make it next to impossible to be fully plant-based,” Mexie said in an interview with the Vegetarian Times.
Lauren may not fully understand the idea of veganism, but her behavior alienated her friends in the process. Chartered psychologist Dr. Audrey Tang acknowledges that toxic behavior is, oftentimes, unintentional, but requires addressing.
“By calling (them) out (kindly), you have given them the opportunity to reflect,” Dr. Tang wrote in an article for her website. “And if they cannot, you need to decide whether to continue that relationship or not.”
Based on the author’s account, the other friends are also seemingly othered by Lauren’s behavior. She has already done her part with the polite call-out and may need to rethink the friendship if the toxicity persists.
The author addressed some of the readers’ reactions
Many people in the comments sided with her
[Update]
Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)
The author later shared an update, stating she wasn’t too kind to Lauren this time around
Image credits: Sugarlessmama
She later addressed the comments in her follow-up
Many commended her for what she did
Follow Us