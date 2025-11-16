Hey Pandas, Show Us The Last Tattoo You Got (Closed)

by

With Covid restrictions starting to ease up, people are starting to get inked again. In this thread, show off your newest tattoo that you got either during COVID, or before.

#1 I’m Pooh Surrounded By My Friends, Eeyore Is My Depression. With Me But No Longer Central

#2 Kitsune

#3 My Little Turtle Buddy With A Celtic Flair

#4 Invicta – Latin For “Unconquered.” The Sunflower Is To Symbolize That Ptsd Hasn’t Beaten Me And I’m Still Reaching For The Sun

#5 Iron Giant

#6 Last Tattoo I’ve Got. It Was Done About 3 Months Ago

#7 Family Tattoo For Grandson Noah, Granddaughter Scarlett Rose And The Redbird For My Daughter Destiny

#8 A Cover Up, Of A Cover Up, Of A Tattoo I Had Done Before I Got Sober

#9 My Beloved Linus

#10 The Start Of My Leg Sleeve – The Kraken

#11 My Mom’s Heartbeat – Now Always With Me

#12 Coverup!

#13 My Two Cute Chickadees

#14 Kingfisher

#15 Moko Kauae To Acknowledge My Tipuna (Ancestors)

#16 In Honor Of My 2 Fuzzies And My Childhood Fuzzy

#17 Figured This Fits Well Here

#18 Later I Had A Lovely Background Added, The Design Of This Hummingbird Was A Joint Effort

#19 Just Discworld Things

#20 My Auntie Bea Lived With Purpose And Possibility

#21 For My Shelties

#22 Strong Standing Bear Woman. Soogii Gah-Pahwit Mukwah Ekwa D’shnii-Kas

#23 The Cheshire Cat From Alice In Wonderland

#24 June 2019, Cover-Up Of My Ex-Husband’s Name

#25 Last One I Got In November 2021

#26 Custom Design By My Daughter, We Have Matching

#27 Tribute To My Father Who Lives In Manitoba

#28 Have Had A Pink Panther Cuddly Toy For 36 Years (Lost Its Eyes Loooong Ago). He Has Always Been My Own Portable Safety

#29 Still Love It

#30 The Head Of Gundam Barbatos Lupus Rex, And The Tekkadan Logo From Iron Blooded Orphans

#31 The Pomegranate Is My Favorite Part, But I Love The Whole Thing

#32 Butterfly In Honor Of My Dad. Miss Him So Much!

#33 Fix Up On My Dachshunds

#34 Apollo 11 Mission Patch

#35 Wanted This For A Very Long Time!

#36 Discosaure!

#37 My Daughter And My Grandmother Whom She Is Named After

#38 Remember My Loved Ones

#39 The Buttons Of My Highland Dancing Jacket

#40 Motivation

#41 A Crow Around My Wrist

#42 The Last Tattoo I Got

#43 A Little Alien From 2019

#44 The Siamese Crocodile. It’s An Adinkra Symbol. It’s A Warning Against Fighting Within Your Tribe. And Serves To Encourage Democracy And Unity In All Aspects Of Life

#45 California Thistles On A California Girl

#46 Joshua Tree

#47 “My Only Brother. My First Friend.” I Got This Pink Floyd Inspired Tattoo On What Would Have Been My Brother’s 41st Birthday. Sadly, He Died Six Months Earlier. It’s On My Inner Left Bicep So That It Is Always Close To My Heart. Still Miss Him Every Day. That’s His Signature Inside The Prism

#48 Bigfoot

#49 The Mew On The Back Of My Hand Was My Newest One!

#50 Combined Two Of My Favourite Things

#51 “Born At Sea In The Teeth Of A Gale, The Sailor Was A Dog. Scuppers Was His Name.”

#52 My First Tattoo, Next Will Come Soon. Normally There Are The Coordinates Of My Home In Front Of The Turtles Head (Don’t Want To Share Them To Everyone, Sorry). First: I Love Turtles. Second: It’s A Symbol Like The Turtles Come Back To Their Beach Where They Hatched And So I Will Always Find My Way Home Too, If I Need It Most

#53 Feather Anklet

#54 Hand-Poked Tattoo I Gave Myself A Month Ago

#55 My Witch

#56 Commander Pee And Lord Kacke – My Cats

#57 Three Separate Pieces Come Together To Make One Larger One That Represents Music And Equality

#58 Workin On My Sleeve…i’m A Budtender And I Live Out In The Middle Of Nowhere With Lots Of Trees 💚🌲🌱

#59 Minnie Mouse

#60 Disney Princess

#61 Fix Up On My Dachshund

#62 Remember Your Playful Side

#63 My May Of Saying How Much I Believe In Mainstream Media

#64 Skull With Wilting Rose. Represents My Struggles With Chronic Daily Migraines

#65 Jake The Dog Tattoo. The “Artist” Didn’t Do A Great Job. Lines Missing Etc

#66 911

#67 I’m The Middle Of Three Sisters

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
