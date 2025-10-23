The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

In the wake of what has been dubbed “the heist of the century,” social media has been alight with hilarious and pointed memes after the Louvre Museum in Paris was recently robbed.

“There’s something about a heist at a famous gallery that’s so damn romantic to me. Now they have to call on some sort of Daniel Craig-looking investigator to see who did it,” quipped one user, referencing the actor’s iconic role as a private investigator in the Knives Out franchise.

On October 19, 2025, in broad daylight, it reportedly took only seven minutes for a group of four masked robbers to steal France’s crown jewel collection from the world’s most-visited museum. 

They arrived at 9:30 a.m., shortly after the museum opened to visitors. 

The jewels were kept in the Galerie d’Apollon on the building’s second floor. To reach them, the robbers used a vehicle-mounted mechanical ladder. 

Image credits: Jerome Gilles/NurPhoto

Two of the thieves broke in through a window using power tools and reportedly threatened the stationed guards, who left the premises unguarded.

“The planning, timing, and nerve it must’ve taken… feels straight out of a movie,” joked one netizen.

Officials have shared that eight valuable pieces were stolen, including a necklace and pair of earrings originally given by Napoleon I to his second wife, Empress Marie-Louise; a diadem, brooch, and decorative bow belonging to Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugénie; and a tiara, necklace, and single earring from a sapphire set worn by Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France.

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

Image credits: Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Heist of the century, Louvre ain’t safe no more,” one user commented.

Around 60 investigators are working on the case, and according to prosecutors, the robbery appears to have been carried out by members of a criminal organization.

The stolen jewels have been estimated to be worth $102 million, or €88 million.  

The museum was closed to visitors for three days following the incident and reopened on Wednesday morning.

According to Chris Marinello, CEO of Art Recovery International, “There is a race going on right now. The thieves are not going to keep them intact; they are going to break them up, melt down the valuable metal, recut the stones, and hide evidence of their crime.”

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

Image credits: Musée du Louvre / Jean-Gilles Berizzi

The last Louvre theft occurred almost three decades ago, in 1998, when an uncaught thief stole Jean Baptiste Camille Corot’s Le Chemin de Sèvres. The 19th-century landscape painting has still not been recovered.

While it remains to be seen whether the Napoleonic jewels will be recovered, in the meantime, these hilarious memes cannot be missed!

#1 When The Louvre Gets Robbed, The Art Fights Back

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

#2 The British Museum Strikes Again

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

#3 Door Is Protected By Flamin’ Hot Security

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

Image source: MemphisMessick

#4 Mona Lisa On The Run

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

Image source: BhaktBusters

#5 When Ocean’s Eleven Meets Madagascar

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

#6 Louvre Security On High Alert

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

#7 Napoleonic Jewels Listed On Vinted

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

Image source: LouisPisano

#8 When Paris Loses Millions, But You Just Need Twenty Bucks

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

Image source: Anania00

#9 The Purr-Petrator Identity Confirmed

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

#10 TikTok Haul – Freshly Sourced From The Louvre

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

#11 The Heist Requires Jojo Siwa Dance Moves

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

#12 Already Sleeps With Her Eyes Wide Open

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

Image source: hotmesmediia

#13 Plot Twist – It Was Mona Lisa All Along

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

#14 The Jewels Were Just The Decoy

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

Image source: zadtwt

#15 Louvre Heist Outfit Of The Day

The Louvre Lost Valuable Items In A Heist, So Here Are The 15 Funniest Memes

