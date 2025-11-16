Hey Pandas, Show Us The First Snow In Your Country (Closed)

Winter is here and so is snow (if you’re from a colder region). Show us a picture of your winter wonderland!
#1 Frosty Tree In Lithuania
#2 Log Cabin In The Woods, Vancouver Island
#3 My Wonderful Mum Sent Me This. Poland
#4 Our Trout Pond
#5 Gotta Feed Them Birdies!
#6 My Winter Wonderland
#7 The First Really Recognizable Snow At My Current Place – Maybe Tonight There’s Enough For The Snowfight
#8 -12c Near A Railroad We’re Working At, Estonia
#9 Late September In New Hampshire, United States
#10 Photo From My Car. Toronto, Canada
#11 Winter In Eastern Germany
#12 Missouri
#13 Sooo Much Snow!

#14 That *mountain* Is Snow Plowed Into A Parking Lot. 8ft Fence For Scale
#15 First Snow, USA
#16 First Snow In Jena, Germany
#17 First Snow Sunset
#18 I Love Seeing This Every Year! Indiana
#19 Today The Ground Is Not Lava
#20 Indiana
#21 I’m Late For This, But First Snow This Season Didn’t Happen Until Today. December 9th. View From My Home This Morning
#22 The Prairies In Canada
#23 Finland
