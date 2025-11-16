Hey Pandas, Show Us The First Snow In Your Country (Closed)

by

Winter is here and so is snow (if you’re from a colder region). Show us a picture of your winter wonderland!

#1 Frosty Tree In Lithuania

#2 Log Cabin In The Woods, Vancouver Island

#3 My Wonderful Mum Sent Me This. Poland

#4 Our Trout Pond

#5 Gotta Feed Them Birdies!

#6 My Winter Wonderland

#7 The First Really Recognizable Snow At My Current Place – Maybe Tonight There’s Enough For The Snowfight

#8 -12c Near A Railroad We’re Working At, Estonia

#9 Late September In New Hampshire, United States

#10 Photo From My Car. Toronto, Canada

#11 Winter In Eastern Germany

#12 Missouri

#13 Sooo Much Snow!

Image source: source

#14 That *mountain* Is Snow Plowed Into A Parking Lot. 8ft Fence For Scale

#15 First Snow, USA

#16 First Snow In Jena, Germany

#17 First Snow Sunset

#18 I Love Seeing This Every Year! Indiana

#19 Today The Ground Is Not Lava

#20 Indiana

#21 I’m Late For This, But First Snow This Season Didn’t Happen Until Today. December 9th. View From My Home This Morning

#22 The Prairies In Canada

#23 Finland

Patrick Penrose
