Hey Pandas, What’s A New Hobby You’ve Started Doing?

by

List a new hobby you started doing recently.

#1

I started building Gunpla models about a month or two ago.

A similar hobby to compare it to would be like building model ships, planes, or cars, but rather than building a ship, I’m building Mobile Suits from the Gundam series.

It can be relaxing at times, and it’s getting me used to working with some small tools.

#2

I started writing/drawing manga

#3

Watching rom-coms.

There is something completely brainless and nice about them. So far my favorites have been Return to Me, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Ticket To Paradise.

I’d love suggestions for more!

#4

Junk Journaling and drawing more

#5

Maybe not really a hobby, but I’m trying to get back into the French language. It’s been many years since I’ve learned it and much is gone. So I’m learning/practicing again. Hopefully some will come back to me. Because we plan on doing more vacations in France…and I’d like to communicate at least to some parts in their language.

#6

pilates! I don’t really exercise that much and thought that it would be good for me to glow up a little (even just in mindset lol) this summer.

#7

Crochet! I am already in love, and I’m just working on my stitches now. Hopefully I can practice more into the summer. ☺️

#8

I recently started felting and have done a couple of things so far. I absolutely fell in love with the first one I did (a rabbit for Easter) and I have done one more since. Currently begging my mom for wool and felting needles so I can do more.

#9

I started some sewing classes recently. It’s a very small academy, very cozy. I’m enjoying it a lot.

#10

I bought a punch bag (i am no boxer…) and i train in my yard. At first i was feeling silly but i’m impress how much i’m sweating and how much it helps for stress and bad mood.

#11

Not a new hobby but my son asked me if i still wrote. ( i havent actually written a story in a while.) I of course just said yes. So im not actually lying to a teen i am writing again. Any way to get writers block works haha

#12

I’ve been learning Russian. It’s tricky because it’s an entirely different alphabet, but at least words are spelled pretty much how they sound.

#13

Mini doll house 1/24 scale

#14

My new hobby is trying to judge when an advert is about to pop up on my once favourite website and switch before it appears. I used to love Bored Panda but not anymore.

