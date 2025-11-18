Hey Pandas, What’s A New Hobby You’ve Started Doing?

List a new hobby you started doing recently.
#1
I started building Gunpla models about a month or two ago.
A similar hobby to compare it to would be like building model ships, planes, or cars, but rather than building a ship, I’m building Mobile Suits from the Gundam series.
It can be relaxing at times, and it’s getting me used to working with some small tools.
#2
I started writing/drawing manga
#3
Watching rom-coms.
There is something completely brainless and nice about them. So far my favorites have been Return to Me, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Ticket To Paradise.
I’d love suggestions for more!
#4
Junk Journaling and drawing more
#5
Maybe not really a hobby, but I’m trying to get back into the French language. It’s been many years since I’ve learned it and much is gone. So I’m learning/practicing again. Hopefully some will come back to me. Because we plan on doing more vacations in France…and I’d like to communicate at least to some parts in their language.
#6
pilates! I don’t really exercise that much and thought that it would be good for me to glow up a little (even just in mindset lol) this summer.
#7
Crochet! I am already in love, and I’m just working on my stitches now. Hopefully I can practice more into the summer. ☺️
#8
I recently started felting and have done a couple of things so far. I absolutely fell in love with the first one I did (a rabbit for Easter) and I have done one more since. Currently begging my mom for wool and felting needles so I can do more.
#9
I started some sewing classes recently. It’s a very small academy, very cozy. I’m enjoying it a lot.
#10
I bought a punch bag (i am no boxer…) and i train in my yard. At first i was feeling silly but i’m impress how much i’m sweating and how much it helps for stress and bad mood.
#11
Not a new hobby but my son asked me if i still wrote. ( i havent actually written a story in a while.) I of course just said yes. So im not actually lying to a teen i am writing again. Any way to get writers block works haha
#12
I’ve been learning Russian. It’s tricky because it’s an entirely different alphabet, but at least words are spelled pretty much how they sound.
#13
Mini doll house 1/24 scale
#14
My new hobby is trying to judge when an advert is about to pop up on my once favourite website and switch before it appears. I used to love Bored Panda but not anymore.
