Hey Pandas, Show Me Your Hair Besties (Closed)

I want you to show me your hair besties.
#1 My Effort Lol
#2 :)
#3 Everybody Say “It’s Eleven Am And I Haven’t Showered, Changed My Clothes, Or Been Productive Yet”
#4 Lol I Tried, End Of The Day So I Kinda Look Goofy
#5 Curly ✨
#6 Hehehe It’s Short Now
#7 The Image Is Way Too Overexposed And You Can’t Really Tell In The Picture But I Also Have Red Underneath My Hair
#8 A Lil Messy But Here
#9 Bed Hair
#10 I Straightened My Hair ( I Naturally Have Straight Hair But The Other Post Was Bedhair Bc I Tied My Hair Into A Bun And Forgot To Remove It When I Was About To Sleep Last Night)
#11 We’re Not Gonna Talk About The Wrinkly Shirt, Or The Fact That My Hair Is Still Half-Blonde, Or The Fact That I Look Like A Short Mf In This Pic
#12 Im Slayin Ig
#13 Short And Sassy!!
#14 I Cut My Own Hair Into This Neat A-Line Bob And I’m Not Even A Hairdresser I Love It So Much I Feel So Attractive And Pretty. Also This Is My Natural Venetian Blonde Color I Hope You Like It. I Got The Inspiration From Legends Like Yuri Plisetsky Or Oscar Wilde
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us