47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

If you grew up in a generation where you learned history through textbooks in school, you likely didn’t enjoy every single class, and that’s fine. Some days will be more of a drag than others.
That’s not the case with memes. They will usually involve humor, making learning much more enjoyable. It’s likely why subreddits like History Memes have 1.2 million followers, all keeping the page alive with relatable content that also involves absorbing the same information you will find in school books.
#1 Good Old Days
#2 Violence Is Not The Answer
#3 Evolution Of The Alphabet
Outside of memes, there are other ways to make learning history more interesting and enjoyable. Oakwood High School social science teacher Alex Brouhard suggests allowing students to be “investigators.” As he noted in an article for EdSurge, it’s a way to sustain interest.
An example he gave was having students investigate what happened in the two years between 1915 and 1917, including the sinking of the Lusitania during World War I.
#4 Specialization
#5 Artist In Picture
#6 It’s That Time Of The Year
“My students not only learned the content but also developed critical thinking skills as they analyzed evidence, put together persuasive arguments, and respectfully debated their peers,” Brouhard wrote.
Brouhard further explained his process, stating that once the students discovered the information he tasked them to find, he assigned points of view between the Allies and Germany, sparking an insightful debate.
#7 Nothing?
#8 How Much History Can We Cram Into Half A Century?
#9 Age Is Just A Number!
Renowned historical figures are human beings, too. They have personal lives outside their accomplishments and the causes they fought for, something worth exploring as well.
One notable piece of information is President Abraham Lincoln’s battles with depression, and there are lengthy articles written about it.
#10 Right Triangle Theorem
#11 Imagine Growing Up And Wanting This For A Job
#12 A Curious Detail
Focusing on individual stories is another strategy that Brouhard applies with his students. As he noted, crime shows, for example, appeal to people not just because of the suspense but also for the emotional connection.
“These elements resonate with my sense of empathy, compelling me to form an emotional connection with the show,” he wrote.
#13 Bodybuilders Back In The Day
#14 Best Prisons In The World
#15 Europeans In The 1880’s And 1890’s
#16 Ancient Egyptian Bros Might Be On To Something
#17 Different Motives, Same Ending
#18 A Short History Of Rome
#19 Swedish People Are Smart
#20 This Actually Is Sad
#21 What Pride Flag Is This
#22 What Is Japan On About
#23 Interpretatio Graeca
#24 Disappointing
#25 Good Question
#26 Perhaps His Quest Was Not In Vain At All
#27 It’s Certainly Crafty
#28 Asian Parents Don’t Mess Around
#29 Ah, A Classic Never Gets Old
#30 I’ve Never Realize How Young Some Us Founding Fathers Are
#31 The Benefits Of The Industrialisation Took A Long Time To Reach Everyone
#32 Most Sane Romanian Reaction:
#33 Their Practices Involved Creating An International Network, Fund Transfer Systems, Letters Of Credit, Among Others To Create Of The First International Banking Systems
#34 We Don’t Even Have One Primary Source For Irish Myths
#35 Historians Hate Him: See How One Director Reinvented Greece!
#36 I Always Wonder How Neanderthals Perceived Homo Sapiens
#37 Who Knew Raiding And Subjugating Your Neighbors For Decades Would Really Piss Them Off?
#38 No, I Think Not
#39 Keep It Simple
#40 Well That Backfired
#41 Prank Goes Wrong
#42 Times Fly So Fast
#43 And Everyone Lived Happily Ever After
#44 Golden Age Of India
#45 Something Of A Trick Question
#46 It Was The Happiest Day Of His Life, Until It Wasn’t
#47 Guys Stop, You’re Making It Worse
