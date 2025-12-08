47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

If you grew up in a generation where you learned history through textbooks in school, you likely didn’t enjoy every single class, and that’s fine. Some days will be more of a drag than others. 

That’s not the case with memes. They will usually involve humor, making learning much more enjoyable. It’s likely why subreddits like History Memes have 1.2 million followers, all keeping the page alive with relatable content that also involves absorbing the same information you will find in school books. 

Here are some of the best ones from the page. As always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 Good Old Days

Image source: ShadowQueen_Anjali

#2 Violence Is Not The Answer

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: mrnastymannn

#3 Evolution Of The Alphabet

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: CharlesOberonn

Outside of memes, there are other ways to make learning history more interesting and enjoyable. Oakwood High School social science teacher Alex Brouhard suggests allowing students to be “investigators.” As he noted in an article for EdSurge, it’s a way to sustain interest. 

An example he gave was having students investigate what happened in the two years between 1915 and 1917, including the sinking of the Lusitania during World War I.

#4 Specialization

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Used-Detective2661

#5 Artist In Picture

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Curious-Research-559

#6 It’s That Time Of The Year

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: ChickenWingExtreme

“My students not only learned the content but also developed critical thinking skills as they analyzed evidence, put together persuasive arguments, and respectfully debated their peers,” Brouhard wrote. 

Brouhard further explained his process, stating that once the students discovered the information he tasked them to find, he assigned points of view between the Allies and Germany, sparking an insightful debate. 

#7 Nothing?

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: RadiantEchoeszz

#8 How Much History Can We Cram Into Half A Century?

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: reapingsulls123

#9 Age Is Just A Number!

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: ankitfogla9

Renowned historical figures are human beings, too. They have personal lives outside their accomplishments and the causes they fought for, something worth exploring as well. 

One notable piece of information is President Abraham Lincoln’s battles with depression, and there are lengthy articles written about it.

#10 Right Triangle Theorem

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: CharlesOberonn

#11 Imagine Growing Up And Wanting This For A Job

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: FoxShade_777

#12 A Curious Detail

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: moussekie

Focusing on individual stories is another strategy that Brouhard applies with his students. As he noted, crime shows, for example, appeal to people not just because of the suspense but also for the emotional connection. 

“These elements resonate with my sense of empathy, compelling me to form an emotional connection with the show,” he wrote.

#13 Bodybuilders Back In The Day

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Lord_Krasina

#14 Best Prisons In The World

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: ForwardClimate603

#15 Europeans In The 1880’s And 1890’s

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: jackt-up

Now, let’s flip the conversation. To all of you history buffs out there, which of these memes connected with you the most? Which were your least favorite? Share your insights in the comments section below!

#16 Ancient Egyptian Bros Might Be On To Something

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: evrydayNormal_guy

#17 Different Motives, Same Ending

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Whole-Albatross-6155

#18 A Short History Of Rome

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Steckie2

#19 Swedish People Are Smart

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: ChickenWingExtreme

#20 This Actually Is Sad

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: selojii

#21 What Pride Flag Is This

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: ShimmeringOceanz

#22 What Is Japan On About

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Im_yor_boi

#23 Interpretatio Graeca

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: TheBasedEmperor

#24 Disappointing

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: tahrah11

#25 Good Question

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: LimeGrass619

#26 Perhaps His Quest Was Not In Vain At All

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: rodan1993

#27 It’s Certainly Crafty

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: SaltyAngeleno

#28 Asian Parents Don’t Mess Around

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: 12jimmy9712

#29 Ah, A Classic Never Gets Old

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: KaraTiele

#30 I’ve Never Realize How Young Some Us Founding Fathers Are

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Any_Temporary_1853

#31 The Benefits Of The Industrialisation Took A Long Time To Reach Everyone

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: nickel1412

#32 Most Sane Romanian Reaction:

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: SNE_215

#33 Their Practices Involved Creating An International Network, Fund Transfer Systems, Letters Of Credit, Among Others To Create Of The First International Banking Systems

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Coffin_Builder

#34 We Don’t Even Have One Primary Source For Irish Myths

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: OkSuccess7431

#35 Historians Hate Him: See How One Director Reinvented Greece!

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: LiterallyReading

#36 I Always Wonder How Neanderthals Perceived Homo Sapiens

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: OkSuccess7431

#37 Who Knew Raiding And Subjugating Your Neighbors For Decades Would Really Piss Them Off?

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: MetallicaDash

#38 No, I Think Not

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Wolfish_Jew

#39 Keep It Simple

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Tomafix

#40 Well That Backfired

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: LostEconomy6824

#41 Prank Goes Wrong

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Plastic-Stop9900

#42 Times Fly So Fast

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: Efficient-Orchid-594

#43 And Everyone Lived Happily Ever After

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: CatoWithArson

#44 Golden Age Of India

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: SATANICWORSHIPER666

#45 Something Of A Trick Question

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: SPECTREagent700

#46 It Was The Happiest Day Of His Life, Until It Wasn’t

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: -et37-

#47 Guys Stop, You’re Making It Worse

47 Memes You Can Look At During History Class And Still Learn Something Valuable (New Pics)

Image source: chrisGPl

