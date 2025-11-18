This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

by

Have you had your morning dosage of caffeine yet? Or perhaps while you’re reading this it’s quite late, and you know you shouldn’t be drinking coffee anymore, but it’s so tempting to do so… A beverage loved by many, first introduced in Yemen in the 15th century, remains popular today, and is here to stay, possibly forever! For some people, drinking coffee is an integral part of the day, while others enjoy savoring it only from time to time. While some don’t pay much attention to its flavor but appreciate the power boost it provides, some individuals treat it as a ritual and make each coffee into a special moment.

As you know, the approaches vary, however, for most of them, the action related to coffee itself is strictly related to drinking it… Well, not for everyone! Giulia Bernardelli, the artist from Italy, decided to go a step further and use her beloved beverage as a medium for her paintings. We selected some of the best artworks by the painter to prove how creative one can get with only a cup of coffee.

More info: Instagram

#1

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#2

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#3

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#4

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#5

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#6

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#7

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#8

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#9

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#10

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#11

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#12

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#13

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#14

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#15

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#16

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#17

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#18

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#19

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#20

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#21

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#22

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#23

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#24

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#25

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#26

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#27

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#28

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#29

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#30

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#31

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#32

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#33

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#34

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#35

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

#36

This Artist Creates Her Paintings Using Coffee, And Here Are Her 36 New Works

Image source: bernulia

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Share An Interior Decoration Hack Or Idea That You Use In Your Home (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
30 Times People Bought A House And Realized They Should Have Done More Research Beforehand
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Woman 40 Weeks Pregnant Slips And Fall In The Tub, Boyfriend Mad He Has To Help Her Up After 40 Mins
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
100 Acts Of Kindness Ideas To Get Lady Fortune On Your Side
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
16 Hilarious Comics That Running Beginners Will Relate
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Let us Never Forget How Funny Da Ali G Show Was
3 min read
Feb, 5, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.