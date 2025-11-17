Hey Pandas, What’s A Food That Sounded Really Gross But When You Tried It You Actually Liked It? (Closed)

Don’t lie, I know it happened to you at least once. It happens to everyone.
#1
hear me out,
green olives on tacos. it’s just so- idk it gives it the tang it needed
*chefs kiss*
#2
I spent 60 years believing what everybody said about spinach. Then I tried it and it became my favorite vegetable!
#3
Broccoli salad: broccoli, red onion, mayonnaise and cashew. I don’t know, maybe it won’t sound that gross to you, but the first time I saw it it seemed gross.
#4
Goat’s feet. There’s a dish from Pakistan called Pie (not the usual pie, its spelled پاے). “Pie” in Urdu literally means feet, and I had eaten my fill before I found our that I had just eaten goats feet. It tastes really good 😋
#5
Ketchup sandwiches.
#6
pickle juice
#7
Cockles. With a bit of salt and vinegar.
#8
Hear me out but I always had this when I was 5 or 6 and I just realized how weird it sounds. It’s actually really good. A tortilla with chocolate, bananas, and… cheese! Cheese and chocolate sounds wrong but I love it in a tortilla.
#9
Haggis – the ingredients sound off-putting to many. But if you keep an open mind it’s delicious.
Morcilla – Spanish Blood Sausage. Best Blood Sausage I’ve ever had.
Crudo di Mare – raw Italian seafood (tuna, swordfish, squid, red shrimp, langostines etc.). One of my favorite dishes now.
Natto – fermented soybeans. Delicious – but not for everybody.
#10
Pineapple on my pizza.
#11
Mushrooms. They’re fantastic. Also avocados. Looked super gross. Was sailing w my grandparents when I was around 9 and my grandmother convinced me to try them. Now that’s a favorite memory and a favorite food!!
#12
Cottage cheese when I was younger. Now I hate it
#13
Anchovies, Gefilte Fish and Sardines
#14
Mangos. Was missing out on mangos for 13 years.
#15
Chicken intestine. Imagine if gummy bears tasted like meat. Thick & chewy texture.
I was on a date in old-town Chongqing, China, a tourist area, and this nurse i was seeing wanted to know if it was okay to have it in our hotpot. Pleasantly surprised
#16
Raw horse. With garlic and ginger and soy, amazing. Also raw squid, yum!
#17
Roasted peppers. Wow.
#18
Guacamole. I hate avocado (don’t like the texture or taste) so I assumed I didn’t like guacamole, i tried it with chips and it’s now one of my favorite snacks!
#19
Tofu.
When I went vegan I had to try it, right?
I took a bit off the block of raw tofu and ate it. Yeuch…!
Then I did what I should’ve done in the first place: find recipes…! Now I know how to cook it and I love it.
It’s not a staple of billions of people for nothing.
#20
spam
#21
Peanut butter and bacon on a toasted everything bagel with fresh thin slices of white onions; also Pickles and peanut butter.
