Hey Pandas, What’s A Food That Sounded Really Gross But When You Tried It You Actually Liked It? (Closed)

Don’t lie, I know it happened to you at least once. It happens to everyone.

#1

hear me out,
green olives on tacos. it’s just so- idk it gives it the tang it needed
*chefs kiss*

#2

I spent 60 years believing what everybody said about spinach. Then I tried it and it became my favorite vegetable!

#3

Broccoli salad: broccoli, red onion, mayonnaise and cashew. I don’t know, maybe it won’t sound that gross to you, but the first time I saw it it seemed gross.

#4

Goat’s feet. There’s a dish from Pakistan called Pie (not the usual pie, its spelled پاے). “Pie” in Urdu literally means feet, and I had eaten my fill before I found our that I had just eaten goats feet. It tastes really good 😋

#5

Ketchup sandwiches.

#6

pickle juice

#7

Cockles. With a bit of salt and vinegar.

#8

Hear me out but I always had this when I was 5 or 6 and I just realized how weird it sounds. It’s actually really good. A tortilla with chocolate, bananas, and… cheese! Cheese and chocolate sounds wrong but I love it in a tortilla.

#9

Haggis – the ingredients sound off-putting to many. But if you keep an open mind it’s delicious.

Morcilla – Spanish Blood Sausage. Best Blood Sausage I’ve ever had.

Crudo di Mare – raw Italian seafood (tuna, swordfish, squid, red shrimp, langostines etc.). One of my favorite dishes now.

Natto – fermented soybeans. Delicious – but not for everybody.

#10

Pineapple on my pizza.

#11

Mushrooms. They’re fantastic. Also avocados. Looked super gross. Was sailing w my grandparents when I was around 9 and my grandmother convinced me to try them. Now that’s a favorite memory and a favorite food!!

#12

Cottage cheese when I was younger. Now I hate it

#13

Anchovies, Gefilte Fish and Sardines

#14

Mangos. Was missing out on mangos for 13 years.

#15

Chicken intestine. Imagine if gummy bears tasted like meat. Thick & chewy texture.
I was on a date in old-town Chongqing, China, a tourist area, and this nurse i was seeing wanted to know if it was okay to have it in our hotpot. Pleasantly surprised

#16

Raw horse. With garlic and ginger and soy, amazing. Also raw squid, yum!

#17

Roasted peppers. Wow.

#18

Guacamole. I hate avocado (don’t like the texture or taste) so I assumed I didn’t like guacamole, i tried it with chips and it’s now one of my favorite snacks!

#19

Tofu.

When I went vegan I had to try it, right?
I took a bit off the block of raw tofu and ate it. Yeuch…!

Then I did what I should’ve done in the first place: find recipes…! Now I know how to cook it and I love it.

It’s not a staple of billions of people for nothing.

#20

spam

#21

Peanut butter and bacon on a toasted everything bagel with fresh thin slices of white onions; also Pickles and peanut butter.

