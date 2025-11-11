Women Dressed In Shadows Of Nature By Emilio Jiménez

Madrid-based Spanish photographer Emilio Jiménez creates stunning visual compositions with his camera. We really love his series “Natural Wild Anatomy” (Anatomía natural, salvaje), where he centers around the nude female body and shadows of nature. With his incredibly artistic eye, Emilio plays with light and shadow, looking for the perfect angle to cover women in nothing but beautiful shadows of leaves. The results are astonishing.
More info: emiliojimenez.es
