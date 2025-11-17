Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Sandwich You Recently Had (Closed)

by

I’m a big fan of bagels myself, but I’m curious about what your most yummy sandwiches or bagels you recently had looked like.

#1 All De Ingredients From Aldi ! Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Diced Pepperocinis And Arugula On A Ciabtta Roll With Basil Pesto Mayo . Packed For Lunches In My Kitchen

#2 * Blat – Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado And Tomato By Me!

#3 It’s Not The Fanciest Grilled Cheese, But It Had A Cheese Pull And My Bestie Made It With Love

#4 Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich. Stuffing Waffle, Ham, Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Mushroom Casserole, Broccoli Rice Casserole

#5 This Is An Amazing Prosciutto Bagel I Had This Week

#6 * Bleu Cheese Burger From The Hidden Spot In South San Francisco. All Their Burgers Are Colossal And Outstanding‼️

#7 Massive Cubana Torta From New Local Business

#8 Beef On Weck…a Buffalo, NY Tradition

#9 I Found A Bus Selling These And They Are Delicious 🤤 And They’re Technically A Sandwich….i Think??

#10 Chicken Ceasar Wrap

#11 Sandwich

#12 Wilensky Sandwich!

#13 Creamed Corn Sandwiches – Chongqing, China

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
