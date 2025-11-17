Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Sandwich You Recently Had (Closed)

I’m a big fan of bagels myself, but I’m curious about what your most yummy sandwiches or bagels you recently had looked like.
#1 All De Ingredients From Aldi ! Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone Cheese, Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Diced Pepperocinis And Arugula On A Ciabtta Roll With Basil Pesto Mayo . Packed For Lunches In My Kitchen
#2 * Blat – Bacon, Lettuce, Avocado And Tomato By Me!
#3 It’s Not The Fanciest Grilled Cheese, But It Had A Cheese Pull And My Bestie Made It With Love
#4 Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich. Stuffing Waffle, Ham, Turkey, Cranberry Sauce, Mushroom Casserole, Broccoli Rice Casserole
#5 This Is An Amazing Prosciutto Bagel I Had This Week
#6 * Bleu Cheese Burger From The Hidden Spot In South San Francisco. All Their Burgers Are Colossal And Outstanding‼️
#7 Massive Cubana Torta From New Local Business
#8 Beef On Weck…a Buffalo, NY Tradition
#9 I Found A Bus Selling These And They Are Delicious 🤤 And They’re Technically A Sandwich….i Think??
#10 Chicken Ceasar Wrap
#11 Sandwich
#12 Wilensky Sandwich!
#13 Creamed Corn Sandwiches – Chongqing, China
