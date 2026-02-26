This Artist’s “Hazbin Hotel” Fan Comics Feel Like Bonus Episodes We Didn’t Get (17 New Comics)

If you’ve ever finished a season of a show and immediately thought, “Okay… but what happens next?”, you’re exactly the kind of person fan comics are made for. Artist Chlogami, whose work we’ve featured a couple of years back, has built a loyal following by turning that post-episode itch into full-on alternate storylines, with punchy humor and fan-requested scenes.

Longtime followers might recognize his earlier fan comics inspired by Miraculous Ladybug, but that era has largely been left behind. These days, Chlogami’s focus is firmly on Hazbin Hotel, where he’s been exploring his own takes on the characters—leaning into their big personalities while also giving them room to grow beyond the show’s canon moments.

In this post, we’re spotlighting part of Chlogami’s Season 2 Hazbin Hotel fanfic comics, the kind that feel like lost scenes, “what-if” detours, and character-driven side plots rolled into one. So scroll down to learn how the inhabitants of Heaven and Hell have been doing.

Hazbin Hotel: Year of the Snake

Image credits: chlogami

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Adam has a son!

Image credits: chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Lucifer’s Dream

Image credits: chlogami

Hazbin Hotel Season 2: Beach Day

Image credits: chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Abel’s Mom No. 2

Image credits: chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: What if Abel had his own mask?

Image credits: chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Beach Day Part 2; Lilith’s Halo

Image credits: chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Abel & Lilith part 3

Image credits: chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Valentine’s Day

Image credits: chlogami

Hazbin Hotel: Abel & Lilith Part 4

Image credits: chlogami

Image credits: chlogami

Image credits: chlogami

Image credits: chlogami

Image credits: chlogami

Image credits: chlogami

Image credits: chlogami

Image credits: chlogami

