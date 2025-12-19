82 Unhinged Vinted Posts That Had People Doing A Second Take

Come for the bargains. Stay for the chaos… THIS is Vinted.
The online marketplace has become a go-to for tens of millions of people looking to score great second-hand deals. But somewhere between the $5 hoodie listings and bargain bundle deals lies a whole parallel universe. Here, logic has no place and unhinged behavior reigns supreme.
Whether it’s some bizarre listing, or a high-drama, low-stakes heated exchange over a $2 top, it seems there’s never a dull moment on Vinted. There’s even an entire online community dedicated to sharing, and laughing at, the chaos that ensues. The Idiots of Vinted Official Facebook page began with a handful of ridiculous screenshots and has quickly evolved into a thriving digital family of more than 173,000 members.
Bored Panda has put together a list of the wildest and funniest posts from the page for you to scroll through as you witness the slow unraveling of collective common sense. Grab a calming tea and buckle up. You’ve been warned: it’s one heck of a bumpy ride!
#1 My Boyfriend Is The Only Person I Speak To Who I Don’t Send Kisses To🤣🤣🤣xx
Vinted has clocked up an impressive user base of over 70 million people globally. But it seems the bigger it grows, the more unhinged it gets.
The online platform is increasingly featured in the media for its “lawlessness.” It’s like the Wild West of the Internet but instead of cowboys, it’s ordinary people arguing over a $10 pair of cowboy boots almost as if their lives depended on it.
But ironically, this unsupervised chaos seems to be one of the reasons buyers, sellers and lurkers are so addicted to Vinted.
#2 Oh Come On… Surely This Is A Bit Excessive???
#3 Picked Up My Vinted Parcel! I Understand Using A Bin Liner If Nothing Else But A Crisp Packet Wtf😂😂😂
“Honestly, the wildness, the badgering… and rudeness is kind of… outrageous,” wrote Cosmopolitan U.K.’s Features Editor, Jennifer Lavin. Lavin believes some buyers and users are deliberately rage-baiting each other. Meanwhile, at least one expert says the internet gives people the courage to be even ruder than they would be in real life.
“Surprisingly, people are more emotional on the internet not less,” says Dr Bernie Hogan, an Associate Professor and Senior Research Fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute. “You can more get emotionally dysregulated online, because there are fewer moderating features helping you assess how to react in a situation… it’s just harder to think of other people as people. There’s no disincentive to not behave poorly.”
#4 I Love The Dull Men’s Club 🤣🤣
#5 6 7 Poster
#6 Think We Can All Relate To This 🤣
Ellie Muir began using Vinted in 2022 and has made over $1,300 since then. The culture and lifestyle reporter says it’s been a mainly pleasant experience but things have now changed – and not for the better.
“I’ve noticed that Vinted users have developed a slight decorum problem – social boundaries and common decency have been thrown out of the window entirely,” wrote Muir.
Her personal experience on the platform prompted the journalist to look into whether other Vinted users felt the same way.
#7 Vinted Is Getting Ridiculous Now 😂😂
#8 One Single Eyelash
#9 She Cancelled My Purchase So She Can Re Post For £1.50 More 🤦🏻♂️ I Only Wanted Them For Work. This Shouldn’t Be Allowed 😂
Muir found several people with horror stories to share. One told of how the second-hand t-shirt they’d bought off Vinted arrived wrapped in a Pampers diaper. The buyer, known only as Sophie, said that she’s also had a few “prickly and strange” encounters with other Vinted users.
“I’ve had people message me demanding that I ship the item the same day because they need it the day after, even though I have a day job,” she told Muir. “I find that people can be quite bossy in general… you wouldn’t treat an actual store employee like that, but I think people just hide behind screens.”
#10 Good Idea
#11 Surely There Was A Better Place To Take A Picture Of It?
#12 The Brass Neck Of Some People 🤣🤣🤣
Another Vinted user told of one experience on Vinted that was such a nightmare even the police got involved. Rhiannon Picton-James had ordered a second-hand luxury brand cardholder on the platform. Instead of a cardholder, the buyer received a broken Gucci watch.
Picton-James claims the buyer admitted to accidentally sending the wrong item but they didn’t seem interested in rectifying things.
“The woman sent me a barrage of messages saying she’d reported me to the police and registered the item as stolen,” the buyer told Muir. “She said that if I ever take the watch anywhere to get the battery changed, they will know I’m a thief!”
#13 They Wanted Me To Open Up An Unopened Item, To Prove It Was Unopened 🥴 For Reference, Its A Gift Set That Can’t Be Sold Unless Its Sealed
#14 I Just Love Vinted
It gets to a point where you look forward to the packaging aesthetics 🫠 and then score them out of 10.
I mean, im all for saving the planet, use recycling… but let’s tip it off packing a pair of leggings with a nice kelloggs box, make it extra secure with a biodegradable nappy/doggy sack 😅😇😍
I still gave 5* 😁 … epic!
#15 Why Mark As Very Good Then Upload This!! 🙈🙈😭
Someone on the motherhood app Peanut posted the following question in an online forum: “Does anyone else think Vinted is getting worse?”
There was no shortage of wild answers. “I ordered a bundle that all of the baby clothes were advertised with tags on. It turned up and the clothes were dirty (they had food and baby sick on), no tags and bobbly with wholes in,” read one response.
#16 At 35, I’ve Never Felt So Old Since This Whole 67 Thing 😂😂
#17 Another Classic Reddit Find.. 😵💫😵💫😵💫
#18 Seen This Gem What A Bargain
“I literally had this yesterday, something sold as ‘very good condition’ came with nail varnish on it, seams ripped, rips on the arms, thread coming loose,” revealed another angry Vinted user.
“Absolute state,” continued the rant. “They told me to return it but the drop off for it isn’t convenient for me so I’ve had to keep it! And when I left them negative feedback, they replied and said no idea how that happened, so sorry. What do you mean no idea how that happened? What a joke.”
#19 Not So Much As An Idiot Post (As Such) But I Thought I’d Have A Little Fun With My Local Inpost Delivery Driver 🤣
#20 I Think Someone’s Telling Porkies
#21 Am I Missing Something Here🤣
#22 Turin Shroud
#23 I Purchased A Pandora Ring With Box For My Daughter’s Christmas
Go to the lockers to collect and low and behold…empty package, it has been ripped open and ring removed. Absolutely unreal! So I’ve reported to Vinted and emailed Inpost. I’ll also ask if CCTV is available from the shop next to the lockers.
Just wondering if anyone has experienced this before? What was the outcome? I don’t want the seller or myself to be out of pocket for thieving *******
#24 Whilst Browsing Vinted For Presents
#25 I’m Not Sure That Offering It To Me For £11 When It’s Already £11 Is That Much Of A Good Offer
#26 I Didn’t Expect To Be Posting In Here So Soon After Joining 😂😂
So I make a purchase yesterday for 2.50, woke up this morning to this message 🤦 surely you shouldn’t be able to cancel an order because you suddenly fancy an extra 2.50 After the transaction has been made.
ADDITIONAL INFO/UPDATE: the seller has since sent me another message stating she will accept £3 after cancelling my order of £2.50 and sending me a message saying she wants £5. The plot is thickening 😂😂
#27 Best You Can Do On Something That’s New And Retails At £300?
Think you’re punching above your weight pal.
Thanks for your generous offer but think I’ll pass
#28 Anyone Else Get Silly Offers Like This? I’m Sure They Don’t Need 20p That Bad.😂
#29 I Tried To Take A Picture Of Some Boots For Vinted On Timer Delay. Failed
#30 Limited What Now?
#31 Am I Missing Something Here? 😳😂 Surely Not?! 😂🤣
#32 Here The Idiot Is Inpost 💩
yesterday at heavy rain I should fight to get my parcel which was on the top shelf on the very bottom 🤨 thank you lovely driver 🤬( it was on Aldi parking and I should ask some random people for help. No one was able to get it there but one kind lady borrow me a cucumber from her shopping and thank God I was able to get it to my package 😂)
#33 Sometimes It’s The Little Things That Bug Me
#34 Think They’ll Take £20? 😂😂
#35 Smells More Like Talc? Isn’t Baby Powder, Talc 😂
#36 Some People’s Idea Of Good Condition, Not Even Cheap At 16.00!🙄
#37 Fake Or Real? You Be The Judge 🤣
#38 Oh She Gon’ Get Dragged On TikTok!!! 👀😂😂
#39 Not Exactly Idiot Coded But Very Strange?
Was searching for some cow print things and this was thrown in. As per the description it was found on a ancient Roman archaeological site and is over 100 years old (as per google translate anyway)
I mean okay I guess there’s something for everyone out there 😂😂
Edit; people have reminded me things of this nature can be used in rituals and for religious purposes or collections and that’s fair. I apologise. I was just a bit surprised to see it on vinted
#40 Forbidden Advent Calendar
#41 Now This Is The Weirdest Thing I’ve Found Selling On Vinted 🤣
#42 So I’ve Just Had Somebody Asked Me Why It’s £20 To Post To Their Home
as you can see they live in London, surely must be something wrong, as no way would it cost that much
#43 I Received A Face Mask 😷 🤣🤣
#44 Stop The World, I Want To Get Off 😂
#45 😂😂😂😂 Am I Missing Something Here?
#46 Bargain
#47 Ummm. Am I Missing Something Here?
This would be a total of around £8 for a well used paper bag. I’ve got tonnes of used paper bags….could I be making a small fortune??? I mean look at the state of it!
#48 Do I Need Glasses?
#49 Just To Make Members Aware, Anybody Selling These Limited Edition Dart Boards Are Making Profit On Behalf Of Charity
Whilst it’s not breaking any rules it is morally in the gutter.
If you donated £2 or more to Prostate Cancer UK you could collect a board from Paddy Power for free. Within hours they were up for sale.
Some will applaud making such a large profit but I just wanted to let people know what the deal was just in case anybody comes across these over the next few days.
#50 I Have Ti Be The Idiot Of Vinted To Ifht This Was Not What I Expected It To Be 🤣🤣
#51 What Would A Reasonable Offer Be?
Like if these were your items, what would you be okay accepting? I don’t want to send an offer too low and they feel offended, but I also don’t want to chance it and pay full price if they’re happy for me to offer lower🤣. £173 is the original price with no offers at all as they don’t have their bundles on.
Edit: I asked her if she takes offers, and she sent me an offer for £120, I asked if she was sure as I didn’t want to lowball her. She was happy with this, so I bought for £120.
#52 People Who Do This Make Me Not Want To Buy Their Item, Just Because I Like Your Listing Does Not Mean I Want To Buy It Right Now/ Or Even Buy It At All!
#53 What Do I Do Here? I’m Not A Shop But Not Sure What To Say
#54 I Just Got One. No Reviews And Not Selling Anything
#55 Ive Got No Words
#56 I’ve Ordered A Fleece From Vinted. Been Sent A Leaflet!!!! Anyone Else Had This Issue Sellers Profile Now Deleted Was Meant To Be A £200 Fleece Ralph Lauren
#57 I’ll Never Understand Negative Feedback For Things Out Of A Sellers Control
(they also confirmed “everything is ok” the day before)
#58 I Know They’re Only £2.75 But Good Condition, Really?
#59 I Got One!
Reserved these 95 cards for buyer, said she’d buy on Friday. Friday comes and goes, so I check in to make sure she still wants them otherwise i’m removing reservation because I had a lot of interest prior to me reserving them.
Cue me being called names because shes messed me about and i’ve been honest with her🙂
I ❤️ people
#60 I Thought I Had Seen It All 😅
#61 What Exactly Am I Buying Here
#62 Not A Idiot But Made Me Laugh
#63 Ok Greg X
#64 People Going Crazy. Vinted Bp
#65 So They Are Age 4-5
Hang on, what jumper?
A brown what for sale?
Wait, no they are size 1-2.
Or hang on, are they 2-3?
My brain hurts 🤣
#66 Wtf Why Is There A Check???
#67 Save You Nipping Out On Christmas Morning!!🤣🤣🤣
#68 I Should Think So For A Tenner! 😂
#69 Thought I’d Share Some Laughs Today
#70 🤣🤣🤣
#71 New With Tags Guys
#72 How About, No?
#73 How I Collected My Parcel Yesterday. 🤣
#74 Just Ordered An Adult Happy Meal, I Got The Socks…..but Never Thought, I Could Have Made A Killing On The Bag And Salt……. Seriously??
#75 Anyone Paying £116 For A Primark Demogorgon Onesie? Really Amazing Offer Ready For Volume 2. I Bought Mine Today For £25 In Primark 🤣
#76 Anyone Ever Feel Like People Know About This Group And Message You Hoping To Appear On Here 😂🙈
#77 Am I The Idiot Here. Wtf Is This 😂
#78 It’s Vinted Not Onlyfans!😳
#79 Who Would Want This In Their House?! 😂
#80 I Was The Idiot 😆😆 Late Night Scrolling In Bed And Thought I Was Seeing Things Thinking These Dresses Were Holding Hands, Thought That Was My Queue To Go To Sleep 🤣🤣🤣🤣
#81 40p In The Shop 😆
#82 What Am I Missing Here? 😂🤣😂 X
