I Built My House Out Of Paper (6 Pics)

by

Inktober is here again and with it comes fresh challenges. It’s a whole month of sketching in ink with the aim to have consistent results. There are even daily prompts to give you a boost. But what if, after several years of participating, the whole idea of spending another month knocking out little ink sketches to daily prompts feels a little bit tired?

I work in ink anyway. It’s my favourite medium. For a while now I’ve been producing highly detailed ink illustrations of my imaginary coastal town called Still Water. So spending another month producing more of the same isn’t an issue for me. That’s why I decided to do things a bit different.

This year I took it upon myself to create a three-dimensional papercraft model of one of my Still Water houses. It’s entirely illustrated in my ink style. The completed model looks awesome and I loved the process so much I’ve decided to share it as part of my next Kickstarter campaign that’s focusing on one particular area of town – The Clockwork Collective.

Come and join the community I’m building and let’s all explore the quirky town of Still Water!

More info: kickstarter.com

A close up of the clock tower

I Built My House Out Of Paper (6 Pics)

Side view showing the roof and chimney

I Built My House Out Of Paper (6 Pics)

There’s the cellar door!

I Built My House Out Of Paper (6 Pics)

A close up of the front door

I Built My House Out Of Paper (6 Pics)

Everything is hand drawn in ink

I Built My House Out Of Paper (6 Pics)

The completed model house

I Built My House Out Of Paper (6 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Am I Wrong For Not Paying The Kids That Shoveled My Driveway?”
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Check Out the Kramer in Michael Richards Before Seinfeld
3 min read
Oct, 1, 2017
21 Rare Wild Cat Species You Probably Didn’t Know Exist
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post The Best Thing You’ve Ever Drawn (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
“What’s Your Toxic Trait?” Answer 30 Questions Honestly And We’ll Reveal The Truth
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Photographed Sunsets During Quarantine Days
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.