I Built My House Out Of Paper (6 Pics)

Inktober is here again and with it comes fresh challenges. It’s a whole month of sketching in ink with the aim to have consistent results. There are even daily prompts to give you a boost. But what if, after several years of participating, the whole idea of spending another month knocking out little ink sketches to daily prompts feels a little bit tired?
I work in ink anyway. It’s my favourite medium. For a while now I’ve been producing highly detailed ink illustrations of my imaginary coastal town called Still Water. So spending another month producing more of the same isn’t an issue for me. That’s why I decided to do things a bit different.
This year I took it upon myself to create a three-dimensional papercraft model of one of my Still Water houses. It’s entirely illustrated in my ink style. The completed model looks awesome and I loved the process so much I’ve decided to share it as part of my next Kickstarter campaign that’s focusing on one particular area of town – The Clockwork Collective.
Come and join the community I’m building and let’s all explore the quirky town of Still Water!
More info: kickstarter.com
A close up of the clock tower
Side view showing the roof and chimney
There’s the cellar door!
A close up of the front door
Everything is hand drawn in ink
The completed model house
