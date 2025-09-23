Hey Pandas, Should I Support My Father?

by

My father divorced my mother 43 years ago. He left us a house and money for food and education. We kept in touch—more so at first, then less and less. He went to another country, married twice, and had children each time. I saw him and them once a year or less.

Long story short, his last wife called me a year ago and said my father (84 years old) would be arriving the next day by plane, for good. She did not call me in advance, did not ask if he had a place to live, nothing. We (my sister and I, both adults) picked him up at the airport and have since cared for him.

He arrived old, sick (with dementia and hydrocephalus), and with no money (he had been rich). We discovered his illnesses little by little, getting to know him and taking him to be examined. We had no warning of any kind from anybody.

I sometimes think about sending him back to his last family—same as they did: no warning, no money, no advance notice. Should I?

#1

This needs a lot more context. And it feels like you have almost made that decision and are looking for validation.

