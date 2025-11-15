Mexican Folk Art By Victor Alfonso Ceme

I collect many pieces of Mexican folk art. Many are in the old tradition but this young man from the Yucatán is creating a great path. The colors are from natural pigments and the carving is amazing. His father is Jose Ceme. Look either of them up on Facebook.
More info: Facebook
Both skeletons and panthers are a major part of Mexican culture and both are included here
Here the artist has included an Aztec style often seen in old folk art
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us