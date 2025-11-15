Mexican Folk Art By Victor Alfonso Ceme

by

I collect many pieces of Mexican folk art. Many are in the old tradition but this young man from the Yucatán is creating a great path. The colors are from natural pigments and the carving is amazing. His father is Jose Ceme. Look either of them up on Facebook.

More info: Facebook

Both skeletons and panthers are a major part of Mexican culture and both are included here

Mexican Folk Art By Victor Alfonso Ceme
Mexican Folk Art By Victor Alfonso Ceme
Mexican Folk Art By Victor Alfonso Ceme

Here the artist has included an Aztec style often seen in old folk art

Mexican Folk Art By Victor Alfonso Ceme
Mexican Folk Art By Victor Alfonso Ceme
Mexican Folk Art By Victor Alfonso Ceme

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
