Mom Documents Her Baby’s Growth During His First 12 Months Using Pizza Slices With Different Toppings

Photographer Dani Leigh and her mom have come up with an amusing way of how to record her cute baby’s first year. Marking baby milestones, Dani has photographed her little Lorenzo using pizza, and as random as it might seem, the photoshoot idea actually has a legit reason behind it.
“When brainstorming different ideas for baby photos with my mom, Lorenzo’s grammy, she said that I really should do something Italian as an ode to his name,” Dani told Bored Panda. “I had tossed around a few cute photo ideas but ultimately decided if we were going to do this right, we may as well also get dinner out of it each month.”
“I knew what I wanted it to look like in my head and while we do have a favorite pizza, I knew we would have to vary it month by month. We really just went down the menu and got whatever our 3-year-old (Lorenzo’s brother, Charlie) would be interested in. We did allow ourselves to get our favorite white pizza three times throughout the project. It did help us branch out though and try a few pizzas we wouldn’t have probably gotten – like pesto and shrimp pizza. And we found that the BBQ Chicken pizza can now be added into our normal rotation – so good! All of the pizza slices came from our favorite local place, il Forno.”
1 Month
2 Months
3 Months
4 Months
5 Months
6 Months
7 Months
8 Months
9 Months
10 Months
11 Months
12 Months
“Lorenzo is definitely one of the happiest, most high energy baby out there,” Dani added. “I think he takes a lot of cues from his older brother, Charlie. He is quick to smile at everything and is truly sweet as can be.”
“I think what will leave the biggest mark on my memory from this year is how fast it went. I can’t tell you how many parents of older children will stop us when they encounter us – on a plane, in grocery store lines, eating dinner out while my kids are being crazy – and tell my husband and I, that these years go so fast, don’t blink and enjoy them while you are in them. And it is all so true. I know the days are so so so long sometimes, but in the blink of the eye, my kid just turned one.”
Dani also has a special message to everyone who wants to try something similar. “If you are going to do pizza for your monthly photos, invest in a good pizza cutter because truly no pizza place slices their pizza into 12 slices.”
“And invest in family photography because soon enough all your kiddos will be bigger than a pizza box.”
More info: danileighphotography.com | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
