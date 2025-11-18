Elmo Probably Regrets Asking “How’s Everybody Doing?” After Getting These 28 Answers

The world right now is quite a mess. In fact, in some cases, it might seem that everything is falling apart around us. And apparently, we are not the only ones who feel this way. 

On January 29th, Elmo came to X (at this point, all of us probably know it was Twitter, so no need to say it, right?) to ask people how they were doing. And the answers to this simple tweet were a dumpster fire of emotions. 

Image credits: Sesame Street

Image credits: elmo

#1

Image source: VROnTheWeb

#2

Image source: ContrarianGuild

#3

Image source: marsroseo

#4

Image source: wafflen8er

#5

Image source: SourPatchKids

#6

Image source: Woshingo

#7

Image source: David_Leavitt

#8

Image source: ContrarianGuild

#9

Image source: RodzillaOF

#10

Image source: AstroBaby91

#11

Image source: RealBostonMedia

#12

Image source: firefox

#13

Image source: DaveMcNamee3000

#14

Image source: Flowtepmusic

#15

Image source: dragongeminii

#16

Image source: whiterthansn0w

#17

Image source: HallTreniece

#18

Image source: KassyDillon

#19

Image source: MercyBuzzard13

#20

Image source: BartBush1013

#21

Image source: chancetherapper

#22

Image source: YouSpoonyBard1

#23

Image source: UsingCigarettes

#24

Image source: AmongUsGame

#25

Image source: AKBrews

#26

Image source: theoutfitters23

#27

Image source: GarfieldMovie

#28

Image source: lunas_ra

