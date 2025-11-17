Hey Pandas, Do You Have Any Great Ideas How To Make The Mundane Day To Day Life A Little Brighter?

Give us your best tips!
#1
Make an abstract painting. I have no art talent but painting without the pressure of making something specific feels creative. If you use canvas and you don’t like the creation, either wash it off or paint over it. I buy paint brushes at Dollar Tree since I abuse the brushes.
If you want to feel accomplished organize something. (and say oh that’s where that was) Sometimes when I organize something it feels like my life is more organized.
#2
Get a pet.
#3
Me and my roommate have started a little thing called cocktail Monday. Every Monday after work we make our selves cocktails. It really brightens up such an otherwise dull day.
#4
Find little bugs and look at them :3
Bugs are super easy to find because they’re everywhere! Even the teeny tiny bug that lands on your glasses
Take photos of them
give them little names
Become one with the bugs :3
#5
Also Halloween movie month! Try to watch one halloween/horror movie every day for a month
#6
I light a candle (okay, I hve the battery-operated ones) for each of my loved ones. it makes me feel like their warmth is near me.
#7
I treat myself to a good hot soak in the bath a couple of times a week. Some nibbles, a glass of wine, music in the background and my kindle. No set day, just when I need to properly relax.
#8
I have one I like to do on my day offs.
I like to make a “story corner” – it’s like you put all your pillows in the corner of your bed, and get a blanket. – when it’s done you put Netflix, YouTube, or Amazon prime on and you watch a movie. Any kind of movie. Or series.
Of course don’t forget the snacks! They are super important.
It’s turns my mind off for a good while.
Sometimes I get my hot water bottle too to put it on my stomach. Nothing special reason it’s just feels great.
I know it’s a bit shallow and it’s not an idea which rocks anybody’s works but just imagine how great it feels to for one day you don’t have to do anything, just this.
#9
Meditation. Just 10 minutes a day can make a difference. There are plenty of books out there, such as “Hurry Up and Meditate” by David Michie, which can introduce you to meditation and get you started in the practice.
#10
1. Learn one random fact just ask Google for one random fun fact (often leads to a rabbit hole when I do it but I love it)
2. Do something very random and spontaneous, turn left not right, go to whatever movie just happens to be starting, go to a museum, take a walk, but crunchy peanut not creamy doesn’t matter what random thing you do just surprise yourself
3. Clean sheets
#11
Going out to find random water. Waterfalls, creeks, ponds, etc. Trails usually have this stuff in them.
If that doesn’t work, put googly eyes on everything in your refrigerator. Or spend the day acting like you’re in a soap opera: just dramatically stare out of a window.
#12
Bake or make something to eat. The DEVOUR IT ALLLLLL.
#13
Add googly eyes. That’s it. Just keep some in your pocket/desk/car. Put them in random places to brighten up the world a bit.
#14
Do little things that that you always wanted to as a kid. Example: get a box of Lucky Charms, and pick out all the marshmallows and eat them. It’s amazing how great it feels!
#15
If you can afford it, buy yourself some flowers or a flowering plant. Even if it’s only an African violet (which come in a great range of varieties and are very easy to care for). Put them somewhere where you will see them, like at the kitchen sink or on your bedside table. Enjoy the simple beauty of nature without having to travel far or spend a lot of money.
#16
Go outside. Pull some weeds. Dig in the dirt. Before you know it you’ve been getting fresh air, sunshine, and exercise.
#17
Self-care with whatever calms you down or entertains you.
#18
Eat cheese. That always makes me happy
#19
I make fruit breads in mini loaves. I give them to those who seldom get thanked. In my case, I take it to pet smart groomers, nurses, and my local dispensery. I try to do 1 nice thing for someone else each day.
#20
Every Saturday we’re having brunch at our workplace. Everyone is bringing something to make it a feast. Cherish your coworkers! Work as a team! Stick together against higher management and rude customers or clients!
#21
Find a new (to you) place. Small town, big town, store, museum, park. Someplace you have never been to.
#22
Sometimes, just go crazy. The weirdest but funniest things happen when your logical brain goes out the window
#23
1. Let yourself enjoy the things you enjoy, even if they’re “dumb” or silly. I think sometimes we can think our day has to go a certain way or we have to act a specific way because we’re adults, but if something silly brings you joy, why would you deny yourself that joy?
2. Embrace Goblin Mode once in awhile, as long as you’re not doing anything harmful of course. I work in fast food and one location I used to work at was dreadfully slow sometimes. So I’d be bored and get the urge to do something fun, and I’d bake something off menu out of ingredients we could find in our store. My employees would be like “what are you doing?¿?¿?¿” And I’d be like “I’m making a bread pudding /obviously/. It made them smile and generally made the duller parts of the day more fun.
#24
Put on your earbuds and dance your booty off! Bonus if you sing into your hair brush and pretend you’re a rock star!
#25
Eat.
Cake.
#26
Make grocery shopping or errands a challenge if you have a SO or roommates. Split it up evenly, and see who does them all first.
Also, plan time to chat with friends :)
#27
Friend(s)! Have a phone call where you both do something mundane and boring like work/laundry/dishes/etc., during which can chat about non-boring things, so the time for the task(s) just fly by. Ditto for ‘errand hanging’, and ‘I found this cool ____, which is seemingly boring, but I am excited because_____.’ They’re always a spirit lifter.
#28
learn a new language. Either to speak and/or read/write.
#29
Be late for work when you know nobody will notice.
#30
Write a story about your life if it was the most chaotic, interesting thing in existence. Maybe, in the story, you step outside and there’s a dragon or something. Just have fun and let your imagination run wild!
#31
Go for a walk in the dog park, take your dog or cat or children(or relatives children). Greet all the doggies that will let you pet them. Smell the air look at the trees, creek/ river. Pay attention to the wildlife, the coyote scat, the burrows, the birds, owls, woodpeckers, flying squirrels. Talk to other people, start with random observations, but always say something you immediately like about them or their pooder, and let the joy flow in the conversation between you. Watch your dog play, get muddy, smell things, smile.
#32
Foot soak. My budget version is a “dish tub”, filled with hot water, Epsom salts, and some bubbles or peppermint oil – put on a towel in front of the couch and soak away for as long as you want. You can go with a full on home pedi or just some lotion and soft socks after. It’s wonderful, especially if you’ve been on your feet all day.
#33
Start a Vlog called “TheMundaneLife” and share your boring day with like minded people.
#34
Remember nature, that adage of stop and smell the roses is pretty spot on, also as someone else suggested, look at the bugs, have a look at dew on a spider web, just remember little things.
#35
Calling family especially aunt or uncle whom you may meet them only once a year. I feel so wornout yesterday, my aunt called and we talk for hours. After that i feel great, and it really brighten my day
#36
People have their own little activities and hobbies they love to do.
For me, I gravitate towards what I actually like to do even when I’m not bored. It may sound lame, weird, odd to others, but I love sorting things. Anything, really. I’ll create organizational projects. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea. But that’s what I enjoy because it’s the one thing I feel I have the most control and decision over. No one’s micromanaging me. It also gives me a sense of order and accomplishment in my life that is full of uncertainty, chaos and mess.
That leads to the best idea of all. Enjoy the little things and the big things. It’s all about perspective. I don’t see my life as mundane. I love food and my coffee. So, I make sure I have my favourite foods and coffee everyday.
When I’m shopping for stuff, I don’t buy something just because I momentarily think it’s cute or interesting. I ask myself how much I like it and if it’s going to be useful to me. Even in a spiritual, comforting way. When I surround myself with the things I like, even if it’s a few things, I feel happier.
Appreciation is key. Appreciate what you got and what you’re able to attain.
#37
Post something controversial on a social media platform then sit back and see what kind of comments you get lol
#38
I make a list around 11am of everything I already did and some things I want to do for the day.
First on list,…cross of everything I already did! Yeah! I feel great!
#39
Adopt a cat. You will never have mundane days again.
#40
#1 On my lunch breaks I people watch and create whole scenarios about the type of people I see and make up fake conversations that they’re having. It’s like free cable but I’m the narrator and writer of the show.
#2 I talk to the trees, the sky, the clouds, the wind and fire (if I build a fire) because the nonhuman things on planet Earth get lonely now that peoplr have been conditioned to not see life within anything that isnt human.
#3 I like to play in rain puddles in the rain.
#4 I find all the pretty little hidden wooded areas near me that have a river or creek nearby and I enjoy the scenery.
#5 I act like a crazy tourist whenever I go somewhere new and gank a menu or brochure or something silly and add it to my collection of “free souvenirs” which I then randomly grab one out of my stash and revisit whatever I grabbed.
#6 I buy storage units that don’t get sold in auction so I can buy them for $10-$20 and then I give random friends and people in need mini home makeovers and etc. I’ve now fully furnished 6 homes and 2 studio apartments.
#7 I paint often. It’s therapeutic.
#41
Turn the chores you hate into your me time (not the only me time you should have). I hated washing dishes but then I found the right podcast for me that I love and since that time is uninterrupted I now won’t let anyone else wash the dishes because that’s my podcast time!
#42
Learn something new every day. Read a non-fiction book, a biography. Learn a new knitting stitch, try a new recipe or do something you’ve never done before. Doesn’t have to be any big deal, just something that engages you.
#43
I make up silly questions, and ask them of people,even inanimate objects if I’m at a “YARD sale” I’ll ask “how much for the yard?” Or ask the light bulb”why are you so dirty”? At a park I’ll ask the slide ” do you really like all these kids scraping their butts on you”? I’ll ask an actor on a show I’m watching” are you really that dumb”? People look at me like I’m nuts, but it makes me laugh, and relaxed when I’m really bored.
#44
Sometimes I like to buy a $5 gift card and tell the cashier to give it to the next person they think needs it. I like to think that the cashier gets a little smile for doing something kind and witnessing something kind and that the ultimate receiver gets a little sunshine added to their day. It somehow always makes me feel better to think I’ve brightened at least two other people’s day 😊
#45
#46
Look up random words in another language. Sometimes I look up one specific word in several languages – looking up the names of animals is a favourite of mine. —- @the welsh here at BP: I love your name/description of a🐞. “buwch goch gota” is/are my ‘word(s) of the week’ even while failing to pronounce it correctly.
#47
Play a video game, even if it’s just on your phone. Or, play an analog tabletop game with friends. Play an instrument. Go on Google maps, street view and “walk” the street on another continent.
#48
I like to have something to look forward to – my after work coffee, a certain time to watch a TV show, set myself housework challenges. It gives some purpose to the day. My favourite is definitely the after work coffee.
#49
I always love going back and watching old movies and TV shows. Those kids cartoons are not as innocent as you remember! 🤣
#50
Just look into the headlights of a car. (Not while crossing the street, I don’t want you to get hit like meese or mooses or moose or whatever.)
#51
I personally nibble upon a bar of soap whenever I am feeling rather glum.
#52
Dress up! Then go about your day as you usually would. You’ll see a positive change in the way you feel about yourself and in the way people interact with you.
#53
Not for everyone, and not one to be done one a whim of course – but for me, having a child really helped brighten my days. I was pretty miserable beforehand, and now something as small as watching a little person learn to say a new word brings me such happiness and excitement. It’s certainly brightened my days :)
#54
A bible verse with chocolate.
#55
First and most important-Wake up! Look around and see, really see, Sunrises, Folds in the clouds, The wink of a colorful flower and a bird flying by so free. Ah! life is so glorious if you take the time to savor the simple things FIRST!
#56
try to find one new song a day from a genre you like like rap i find new songs pretty much every day as my music taste evolves which i think is pretty cool to discover new artists especially lesser known drill artists like my pfp DThang Gz
#57
If I wake up feeling blue (or worse, angry because of a bad dream), I just go to YouTube and search “baby laughing at ripped paper original” or “baby dancing to beyonce original” – either – or both – of these immediately make me happier!
#58
I’m trying to grow some plants in my room! Carrots specifically. Costs about 6$ in total and it’s nice to see how they are growing
#59
Walk in the woods. Even better if it’s raining
#60
Make a hot drink really mindfully and with lots of love and then take your time to enjoy it, maybe with cake!
#61
Find a happy place. Even if you can’t go there every day, find a place that makes you feel safe, free, and alive.
#62
Shopping therapy at a local thrift store. Even better when you donate some stuff ( if you have not worn something in a year its prob time to recycle it). Never know what you may find. I try and go to those that support the local women and children shelter or one that exceprs vouchers to victims of domestic violence. Do good by giving and buying goods. It’s a win win.
#63
Weird Walk.
My counselor was telling me how she hates exercising but if she leaves the house and looks for something “weird” then you laugh at it, maybe take a picture, tell a friend about it. You did your walk/exercise for the day. You got outside. It works! The other day I went on a walk and watched a punk kid pop a wheely and loose his front tire on his bike. I laughed, went home, called my friend. We laughed… good times
#64
Use good quality, natural soap (you can probably buy local too). It feels like one of life’s little luxuries.
#65
I turn on the recorder on my phone and try to see how many different character voices I can come up with. It doesn’t have to be recognizable like cartoons or political figures, I just tried to come up with voices that might match like an old man living in the mountains or a 60s hippie or maybe even something scary for this time of the year. I sometimes use them on my voicemail, hoping to bring a smile to the person leaving the message. Try it it can be fun!
#66
Adding whipped cream to you regular coffee. Always makes me feel fancy.
#67
#68
When I receive emails (often from senior management but it can be any email really) which I can have a bit of fun with I rewrite them and send them to certain trusted colleagues. I have rewritten HR policies, new employee introductions, complaints about the cleanliness of the bathrooms and many more. This works best in an open plan office. You know each time someone reads it because you can see them looking at you and trying not to laugh.
