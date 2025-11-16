Hey Pandas, Share Your Favorite Part Of Your Room Or Home (Closed)

by

Yo yo yo! What’s shakin’ bacon! Share ur face part of ur room/home! Let us fellow pandas see your artwork, posters, fave pieces of furniture! Anything! Heck, it can be a stuffed animal!

#1 My Dark Academia Desk

#2 Cozy Lounging/Viewing Corner

#3 My Family Room And Plants

#4 My Frog Who Lives In My Room

#5 My Photowall In My Living Room. Left: Holidays, Right: Me And My Friends Over The Years.

#6 My Wfh Set Up

#7 This Flaming Banana My Uncle Gave Me A Few Years Ago. Also He Needs A Name! I Just Call Him “The Banana”. Gimme Some Name Suggestions

#8 My “Cocktail Corner”! Its Even Better With Miss Mini Hanging Out!

#9 My House Has A Russian Billiards Table

#10 My TV 📺

#11 This Is My Favorite Room In The House, Because When I’m Painting, I’m In My Happy Place.

