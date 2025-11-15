Hey Pandas, What’s The Coolest Thing That’s Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

by

Write what’s the coolest thing that ever happened to you? Share!

#1

I had a band sign my drumstick that I found while backstage.

#2

When I was at camping, we went to a beach wear there was a stream but also an ocean. In the stream, a snake was struggling to swim, and I don’t know why, but I just picked it up and placed it where the dirt was. Hopefully it wasn’t a water snake, because then I just did the opposite of saving it. :(

#3

I met Greg cipes at comic con. Just so you know he plays as beast boy in Teen titans go

#4

hmmmm I ran into one of my favorite actors on the street while i was in New york

#5

My first ever favorite youtuber said my name in a live stream

#6

met Mark Critch from This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

#7

I met Drew Drechsel from American Ninja Warrior.

Patrick Penrose
