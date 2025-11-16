Hey Pandas, What Is Something Someone In Your Life Said Or Did That Compelled You To Finally Drop Them? (Closed)

We’ve all had those toxic people taking up space in our mind and life. Unfortunately, some of put up with way too much. What finally compelled you to let go of these people?
#1
“If I can’t have you as my girlfriend I am at least going to f**k you!”
– the man whom I thought of as my best friend, before he put one hand around my throat and the other between my legs.
#2
Not vaccinating.
#3
I was telling my then Boyfriend about a wild mountain bike ride I took with my friends the day before, and he went on saying “I won’t tolerate that kind of reckless behaviour anymore. Think about the future, when we’re married with kids, how could I rise them alone if you die in a pointless accident?”. We we’ve been dating for like 2 weeks, so naturally I burst off laughing, thinking he was joking. No, he wasn’t. He mean it. And then went on on other things I did he didn’t believe were an acceptable behaviour for his “future wife and mother of his kids”.
I dumped him out on the spot.
#4
July 2019 – Dad underwent an outpatient procedure. Surgeon said all went fine; he would be discharged in 30 min. I had brought him by myself, so I began gathering his things, prepping leave. Last set of vitals, dad tells Nurse something is wrong and goes into cardiac arrest. A code blue ensues. I was off-the-hook horrified, having prepped to take him home. Code Team doc steps out, asks if I’d like to tell Dad goodbye so I held held his hand until he died. So a few days later I receive an email from a family member known to have zero filter. She asks what happened; I give her the nutshell version; told her I was with him until the end. Her response: “Oh for Heaven’s sakes, why would you actually CHOOSE to go sit with him while he died?? You’re an RN and know how codes work. You knew it would be ugly give you nightmares.”
#5
My uncle said he was going pay to take my 2001 GMC Yukon to a garage and have it fixed for my mom and I.
After a month, he said the price to fix was high so he would be paying in payments a few months until paid off then they would do the work and we have a reliable vehicle well after another month or 2, I just had this feelin something wasn’t right with how distant my uncle became and barley answer any calls or text so I decided to stop by the garage he took it too and ask for myself.
I was so shocked by finding out that it was no longer there, the guy said it was fixed within cpl days and my uncle had it sold to someone the next day.
#6
According to my mother, my brother was the golden child. He was physically abusive to me as a child, but he never got punished, I did.
The straw that broke the camel’s back happened the night my mother died. Her best friend called to tell him that she was in the hospital, and he needed to come. He hung up on her. I lived 2 hours away, and was on my way. I called him and he said he was sick of false alarms, and he would see her in the morning. I called to tell him she had died, but he turned his phone off. He called the hospital to get her room number and was told she wasn’t there. Rather than calling me, he called the funeral home and found out that she was indeed dead. There is much more to this story, but my mother took out a mortgage to loan him money. The minute she died he stopped paying. My sister inherited the house but could not afford the mortgage. He didn’t care that she was about to be homeless. I ended up going into debt to keep her from losing the house.
I had to put my father in a nursing home, and my stepmother in asst. living. I was in the process of moving them, and I came back to find out that he paid a neighbor to get the locks changed. I called the police who talked to him on the phone as he lived in Rhode Island. They told him that he had to let me back in the house to get more, but not all of their things. I was screaming so loud that the entire neighborhood came out. I got as much as I could, then he changed the locks again, and would not even let us in the house to get a suit for his funeral. I could write a book about him. Funny thing. He is a well known Sci-Fi writer and has lots of money. No he did not come to the funeral. I warned the police that if he did come, arrest me before I killed him. They believed me. I haven’t seen or talked to him since 1999. Good riddance to bad trash.
#7
“You’re dating a XYZ?! I would never date a XYZ, that’s like dating a n-word.” I didn’t even know where to begin to address the racism; it made my head hurt. BTW, me and that XYZ will soon celebrate our 38th anniversary.
#8
Abusive ex stated that his son and I were not worth him continuing to seek treatment for anger issues and bipolar disorder (and later diagnosed with schizophrenia). I found out I was pregnant 6 weeks later and am glad to say that my daughter has never had to deal with what I’m ashamed to say my son saw.
#9
A friend who was a state beauty pageant winner. She was beautiful but incredibly self conscious to the point where everything was a comparison. If we went out for drinks she’d asks the bartender, “Who’s prettier? Me or her?” Which is just awkward and pointless so I’d excuse myself to use the restroom so the poor bartender could say her without offending me. She lied about having hair and lash extensions, which no one even asked about or cared about, she’d just blurt it out. Lied about desserts she made for parties we had, clearly desserts purchased from a bakery. Not big issues at all but just constant little lies that were so silly the friendship just felt like a big sham and too much work. Always wanted me to hang out with her & her husband but they would always end up fighting and screaming at each other over some small thing. Too much drama. I just couldn’t do it anymore.
#10
When my mother gave me a crappy present more suited to a 5 year old and cheap card for my birthday,and complains about the cost of posting it to me, yet boasts about going on another interstate holiday. Or talks more about herself and what the neighbours are doing (she’s a notorious gossip, step dad is no better) when I call her because I was feeling depressed. Needless to say I no longer speak to either of them.
#11
“You’re fat, and ugly. Why would anyone want you in the front of the stage? Go join the circus, pig.” — My previous ballet instructor, before forcing me to do pirouettes until my feet were bleeding profusely.
#12
My grandmother – I’ll try not to make this too long. My grandma has always been toxic, I’ve seen it, I’ve heard stories from my mom and other family members. She’s been resentful towards my mom all her life and just emotionally and verbally abusive. She also loves shoving religion down others’ throats. She always forced me to pray when I was little, even called me a certain R-word when I said something different in my prayer. One time when my mom got home from her job at a daycare, my grandma refused to open the door and threatened to call the police (who knows why she did that). She instead called all her family members in Dominican Republic to drag my mom’s name to the ground. She did that in front of me, I was 6 or 7 at the time. In other words, in my grandma’s eyes, my mom is irresponsible, a bad mom, etc. She even thought my mom got back together with her abusive ex (which she did not, we were perfectly safe away from him.), that just shows how little faith she had in us. A few years ago we finally decided to cut contact after the years of hurt and pain she put us through. The last text I remember getting from her was wishing me a happy birthday when I turned 16 last year. I never responded. She’s controlling, narcissistic, and likes to put other people down. We (my mom, sister, and I) are much happier now, although I do wonder what would have happened if we continued to keep in contact.
#13
I was six years divorced and had lost custody of my children because my ex’s lawyers used my deploying to Iraq for 2 years against me. Anyway I’m back from Iraq and two of my children’s birthdays are coming up and I have the opportunity to meet up with them and celebrate them. I do so and it was great. They were still minors at the time,min their teens. My best friend who’s birthday falls about the same time as my children’s has a complete and bizarre meltdown that I spent hundreds of dollars to go see my children and celebrate their birthdays but hadn’t gotten her anything but a card and didn’t attend her birthday party, because I was with my children instead who I don’t get to see. I was floored. I said you can’t be serious!? She was. I told her off, said no one is more important than my children, NO ONE! That was the end of that friendship.
#14
This little girl was recording her conversations with people, so if they talked bad or revealed a secret, she could “eXpOsE” them.
#15
I was dating a pediatric neurosurgeon who was a narcissist. No surprise there. We were supposed to go out to dinner, but I had just found out my mom had lung cancer and she didn’t know if she was going to let it kill her or seek treatment. I called him crying and his response was, “Oh, yeah. Let me tell you about MY day…” That was it for me.
#16
She cheated on her husband and then told her husband that “I couldn’t wait to get with him” after she leaves. Ugh…. He took her back. It’s been 12 years and never heard back from either of them after I cut them both off. Side note: I did not find her husband attractive in anyway and even if I did, you just don’t do that regardless of the situation.
#17
When I came home after a shift and an hour’s drive each way… “Why did you put the dish washer on this morning?” Said in the nastiest way possible. I knew then my marriage was over.
#18
On 11 Sept 2001 (or Sept 11, 2001, as you prefer)… Someone e-mailed me (and yes, this is what they wrote): “Now everyone knows how I feel! Ha ha they’re scared!”… Deleted from my life that day, no regrets but not doing it sooner!
#19
My dad has always been abusive. When I moved out my father laughed and said I’d be dead in week. Once I called my dad because my sister broke her neck. He said not to call him until “I’ve suffered enough.”
Years later, after a car accident with the same sister, she was put into a medically induced coma. I let my dad know about it because we didn’t know the extent of the damage (she’s fine) and turns out he knew about it, was in the actual city we lived in, but only to marry his new wife who is my age and sign documents to cut me out of the will. He then blocked me.
I don’t know if I am still blocked. I haven’t spoken to him in 6 years.
#20
My friend once asked me to sneak into mini golf without paying with her after spending twenty pounds of my pocket money on herself
I don’t even like mini golf
#21
All my ex family lives in Texas. Step niece/best friend/roommate used my family to fund her hidden gambling addiction. Luckily she paid back my mom. She made amends to most people, me she avoided and eventually moved to Texas. Then there’s bio-dad who ghosted us after the divorce (me 7, bro 4). 26yrs later he couldn’t take the guilt anymore and had his step daughters reached out to us. I tried, but he’s a bit of an idiot and only seemed interested in alleviating his guilt. We even flew to Texas to visited him in the ICU. I gave up on even half assing it when it took them 6months to tell us they didn’t pull the plug and he made a full recovery. Texas can keep the lot.
#22
You are going to hate me for this, but here we are.
My coworker and best friend at the time got into a toxic relationship. He was the jealous kind and I had the feeling he wasn’t really happy with me(a guy) and her being friends. So of course we started seeing less of each other. However, since we still worked together we still talked after work. Me and our other coworkers would isten to her and support her, but we ere of the opinion that for things to change, she had to want them to change.
First, she told us he iked to go camping and wanted to buy an RV so they could go camping in the summer weekends. She wasn’t a fan, and preferred to hold off on the investment. Fast forward a month or so, and she was happily telling us about the third weekend of ging camping.
Months later she told us he wanted her to move in with her, but she thought it was til a bit soon. So we all felt really bad for her and as her friend I daresay it affected my happiness as well,. You know, worrying about her. Anyway, she moved in with him. Next, he proposed to rent out her apartment for some extra income. She was against it, but he went ahead anyway – a few months after that even sold the apartment against her wishes.
That was the last straw. She told us she was going to break up with him. – but didn’t.
I went to study abroad and when i returned a year later they were still together. She was by now very unhappy and finally she was going to break up with him. We all told her good for her. Then I moved to another part of the country for a new job and lost sight of her for almost two years. She then phoned me out of the blue, sounding very happy and wanting to reconnect. By the way, she was nine months pregnant by him.
I am ashamed to say I made an excuse, and when she sent me the birth card for the child (to my parents place) I didn’t respond – despite the fact that she had written for me “don’t be a stranger…”
#23
My aunt told me ” why do you have to paint your dinosaur gay colors?” I was painting a dinosaur toy with my baby cousin =-=
#24
I’ve had covid cause the break of a few friendships. Basically covid deniers, conspiracy theorists, q-anon supporters, republican supporters (yes, even in africa, people who think the republicans in usa are right), people who think BLM and Antifa were criminals, etc. I didn’t know that I had racist conspiracist friends. I discovered this. Frankly my life is better without them.
#25
Just this week I dropped a toxic former neighbor. I’ve lost 5 out of our original 7 family members very recently. She’s a home health aide. Her response to me was “Yes, I see that all the time in my business.” Guess she takes death fairly lightly. B***h.
#26
It’s more what other people said that got me to drop someone. They said, independently, “I don’t like who you’re becoming around (her).” I looked back at things and decided I’d rather have them than her.
#27
Being told to stop acting like a martyr when I refused to take all the blame in an argument. I can’t even remember what the argument even was, but it had been a building issue. This person was pretty abusive as a friend, overall, but I spent years making allowances because they acted like they had the worst life. I really just got sick of being hit, and generally made to feel guilty for not “being there” for them (spoiler, I was, but I couldn’t cater to every moment of their life). Honestly, it was such a relief when they were gone, and I didn’t miss them or the friends they took with them. They really needed to grow up and stop blaming other people for their choices. Was I perfect? Heck no, but I tried to at least own up to my short comings.
#28
When I realized that my friend had never tried any of my suggestions, even in fields where I am a recognized expert, I got wary, and when they ignored some huge news, I decided to write a diary instead.
#29
Friend, for years I was her IT fixer….used to explain as I fixed. Then she got a job in a electricity/internet co…Told me a lady asked her to fix her PC after hours so she “cleaned out the startup”. Lady got mad, asked for compensation for town repair place to undelete her lost documents, friend nearly came to blows with this lady….friend laughing and telling me hos stupid she was. I said how did you clean out startup? Oh by deleting all icons on the desktop friend says. I said you did delete her documents, that’s not the startup and explained further. She hung up on me.
#30
As I refused to move out (living with my mom) my older brother said he wished mom was dead.
#31
Having a narcissist for a mother. Not spoken for two years and not enough space to write what’s she’s done to myself and others.
#32
I was friends with this woman from middle school until we were middle aged; at some points we were best friends, at other times we became involved in other things, but we remained pretty close friends for at least 35 years. I knew she had some conservative leanings, and I also knew that her family had some racist issues, but this was in the 70s in the south… a lot of my neighbors were racists, overtly or not. My friend and I avoided any sort of talk about race, but she knew my feelings and I knew hers. This was so ridiculous… one day I won a tiny ninja toy at her office. He was black. She tried to take it from me and give me a white ninja. I refused. She said “I know the way you think, the black one is just as good as this one, right? … and thrust the white ninja into my hand. Ridiculous, I know. Then, President Obama was elected. I was jubilant… so excited that Bush had been defeated, and I ran into my friend. She said “Oh, I guess you’re happy that the god damned n word was elected” and I turned and walked out, and have never spoken to her again.
#33
I had this best friend for years. She had a lot of annoying personality traits, and it was difficult for her to maintain any kind of friendship or a relationship with men. She was diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, so I understood that she couldn’t help some of her behavior, but over time , I realized that she was using her disability as a crutch. She manipulated people and took advantage of them, using them to get what she wanted, but never giving anything in return. She was a good actress who could get people to feel sorry for her and she was very self centered. I always stood up for her because she was my friend. But now I look back and wonder why I put up with her abuse and toxic behavior. She did weird things, like stalking her mental health therapist. He got a restraining order and she kept violating it and eventually got arrested. Later on, I was horrified to realize that I was with her one time when she was stalking his home. She stole money from her family. She kept losing her jobs because she was doing stupid things and not doing her job. Really, I could write a book. The last straw was when she got caught shoplifting at a store where a mutual friend worked. 2 months earlier, she had been caught stealing at a different store. I soon realized that she had been shoplifting for years, and using me when we went shopping, as her “accomplice” to distract salespeople. (There had been some times when I asked her why she didn’t have a bag for her purchase, for instance, or she left a store without me, as if in a hurry). I was furious, and told her that she could have gotten me arrested. She still insisted she was innocent and all these people were being mean and lying about her. I haven’t seen her or talked to her for years, and good riddance.
#34
My imbecile ex-husband told me after our daughter was born: “If you don’t give birth to a boy next, can I have a boy with somebody else?” …The nerve of that idiot!
#35
I was studying meteorology at the University of Oklahoma. (Yes, one of those crazy tornado chasers) My gal and I had an apartment there. She was invited to Durango for a 2 week vacation with some friends. I couldn’t go (Air Force ROTC) but was glad she was able too. A sometime after she got back she told me that she was pregnant. I was delighted. I asked her when the doctor said she was likely to deliver; I do like to think ahead. I did the math and it turned out that this had happened in the Rockies. Broke my heart.
#36
I would occasionally have heated conversations with my mom. Often because I was stressed out and feeling bad and needed someone to talk to. I also got mildly irritated with her about minor things occasionally, like you do with someone you know really really well.
On day she told me she wished that i would treat her like a stranger. Because I, “was always polite to strangers.” I sat for a second with my mouth open, stunned.
Finally I asked, “you want me to treat you like a stranger? Not tell you about any of my problems or share any difficulties with you? Do I understand that right?” My mom said yes, that’s what she wanted.
A few months later I was feeling really depressed and she asked me what was wrong. I said, “Frankly mom, you don’t really want to know how feel.” She agreed!
From that day on I mostly never mention any personal problems, stresses or any important decisions or changes happening in my life. That was 3 years ago.
Occasionally I forget that she isn’t interested and say something about my problems. Usually she shuts me down, ignores what I said or makes me feel ashamed. She isn’t a bad person, just spoiled with her charmed boomer life and hasn’t ever had to deal with real problems (death, illness, financial, social).
i dread being with my parents now because there’s so many subjects I won’t talk to them about that after I self-edit out all the interesting stuff, I have a hard time coming up with anything to say.
The worst thing is, it’s been 3 years and they apparently haven’t noticed I stopped talking to them. They seem much happier with me though.
#37
An immediate family member kept making comments that she thought were smart and funny but were actually offensive. When I confronted her, as politely as I could muster, that her comments were racist and therefore not cute or funny, she told me that 1) none of those people were around to get offended, 2) she didn’t use the n-word so technically its not racist, and 3) that I needed to lighten up and enjoy a decent joke.
I have enough problems without having to deal with racist family members. I am so done with the attitude and closed-mindedness and idiocy!
#38
He showed me a bullet with my initials engraved on it.
#39
“What part of leave me alone don’t you understand?”
Said to me by my EX big brother
#40
Saw me get treated like shít. I lost about 10 friends in 2 months. I am the loner of my grade know
#41
After speaking to my mom for the first time in yesrs, because my dad was in Hospital with dementcia im the Status and all of US here in germany. wanting help from her, because I coudn’t afford the flight. None of US could. She got me mad, calling me a tief! Because I supposed to Stell a watch ober thirty years back when I was teen. I never saw this da… watch in my whole life, she said she found it when she flew over to try to help him. This woman has always been crazy, but I didn’t recognize it until then! End of the Story, He died a year later and nobody fro, my Familie was at the Funchal, because we couldn’t afford the flight! 8 Years later I finally stood at his grave, the flight paid from my inheritance. I know why I disn’t want to talk to her no more.
You know what the Best of it is? She’s got demetcia now! TG
#42
After several years of getting my hair cut but this lady, we became friends. It was ok, but we really didn’t do stuff together, just talked on the phone, and had coffee once or twice
So late 2019, her common law husband gets Covid, then she gets it. Her work tried to get her to come in and cut hair even tho she was infected. She refused, I supported her. Then her husband gets worse, gets hospitalized, gets released, I’m supporting her, advising her, etc.
She’s telling me all these horrific things that his family is doing, I’m supporting her, advising her, etc.
We do this for about 4 months with her never asking me anything about myself, and I don’t say too much because of the s**t show she is dealing with.
Last January, she asked me what is going on with me. I tell her I had to euthanize my 20 year old bird due to various age related issues. It had only been about 2 weeks, so I just hadn’t had a chance to bring it up yet.
She totally went off on me, yelling and screaming about how dare I not tell her, she’s my friend, etc. I could not get a word in to explain anything.
Finally, I hung up on her. She blew up my phone for a couple weeks, doing passive aggressive stuff like just texting: “hey” repeatedly and calling repeatedly but not leaving messages because I just didn’t respond.
Finally, I blocked her and deleted her.
Sad part is she really cut my hair very well. Now I have to take all kinds of elaborate steps to get my hair cut when she is not there.
#43
She planned an elaborate wedding ceremony and reception party including a high priced gift registry, all while secretly already being married.
#44
I had just told him where my insecurities of what I was to him came from. It was an open relationship and that was okay, but I just felt like he wasn’t as into me as he was into every girl he hadn’t done yet. That same night he just completely ignored several of our imposed rules ‘because he didn’t want the drama I would give’. He said this to his friends who later told me. And then tried to talk it right to me the next day. I gave him one more chance and he blew over the limits I had again within 2 weeks. I tried to save a friendship and he blew over those limits in record time too. So I was just done and went no contact.
#45
Bear with me lol…. For almost 10 years this woman I met online and I had been friends. We ran a website together and even though we’d never met I considered her one of my best friends. We often talked about meeting up someday when we could both afford it. We were different people, but liked each other a lot despite that. She was one of the ‘crunchy granola’ people who liked crystals and organic everything…she was just one of those people. I am not. I’m a walking A-personality, left-brained type. I like reason and rationality. Well at one point, she started getting really strange. She became obsessed with this book called “The Secret” and truly believed in being able to move things with her mind like she was Doctor Strange. She felt like she understood physics and math like she was some supergenius and literally told me she was opening her mind to a new physical ‘realm’. I was concerned at first but, after talking to her son he explained she was fine she’s just really into this new thing like a child would be– she was in her 40s. She kept trying to get me to read this book which I flat out refused–because of the aggressive way she was trying to push it on me. From what I’d heard of it, it was a somewhat cult-ish, borderline-religious guide on how to live your life by thinking things into becoming reality… in the same vain as Scientology and other self-help BS. Mostly I didn’t want to laugh my ass off and hurt her feelings about how dumb I thought it was since she believed in it so strongly. Then the last straw happened; I used to do webdesign and she once sent me a fake client who wanted some work done but refused to let me do the job unless I read the book and she felt I had the ‘same philosophy’… I didn’t realize she was never really going to give me the job until consulting with her for over a week about this design. I don’t know why my friend suddenly started behaving this way other than she was mixed up with these stupid people. To this day I refuse to read that book because it cost me a friendship. I basically just stopped responding to her emails and tried to let it fade like some friendships do over time. If she’d just talked about it like it was an interesting book or acted normal about it, I might have read it just to make her happy but she kind of went crazy.
#46
I called my (then) boyfriend after my doctor’s appointment to tell him that yes, it was, in fact cancer.
He was at a lake with a “friend” from college he’d recently reconnected with.
Broke up with him right then and there.
#47
Years ago. Had a good friend who was going through some rough times. Helped him out, found him jobs which he would work at for a short while and quit, found and dragged his drunk ass home when his (now ex) wife called me that he was on a bender, etc. Got to the point where if I answered the phone and heard his voice all I said was “what do you want now?” He would not seek professional help. Finally told him to get his s**t together and not contact me until he did. Just started to feel like I was being dragged down with him plus he started to blame those few left who were trying to help him for his problems and not doing enough.
#48
An old friend of mine. We were in quarantine at the time so I was talking to him through texts an emails. One day I was complaining to him about how much my arm hurt. When I told him it was because I got the covid vaccine he went off. He told me the I was a sheep and practically called me a brainwashed idiot for trying to protect my mother.
Needless to say we haven’t spoken since and I blocked his number and email.
#49
After a car accident my best friend from high school sued my insurance for lost wages from a job she didn’t have. Nor was she injured.
#50
Sooooo many…my brother calling my wife a family wrecker (he got a broken jaw for that). My sister calling my parents crying when I didn’t want her to visits after working a 12 hr day (she’s 35 & they were on holiday), she got them to abuse me for it. Mother insisted on walking in on me in the shower throughout my teens. Dad just being two faced backstabbing prick. There’s more…
#51
I had a very strained relationship with my Dad, but he destroyed what was left by calling child protection services. I was admittedly struggling to keep up with all my house cleaning, and our gas had just been shut off because we couldn’t afford the ridiculous bill. I had gone nose blind to the smell of my cats, so I wasn’t even fully aware how bad it was. If he had just pointed out that things were noticeably out of control, offer to help or get me help, just talked to me, I would have gotten things taken care of. But he called CPS, which was terrifying, embarrassing, made the situation infinitely more stressful, and actually made it more difficult to get things in order because I couldn’t live at home or bring my daughter with me while I cleaned. I didn’t expect him to pay for our gas bill, but he could have afforded it easily and it would have made cleaning much easier, since I would have water. I was treated like I was stupid and lazy, everything I did and how or why I did it was dissected and questioned. I was in my late 30s, yet questions were often directed to my mom, since that’s where I was staying with my baby until I got things cleaned up. It was an absolute nightmare, and I got a first hand account as to why people don’t reach out and are resistant to help, why the system fails to protect kids and families, and how the system is designed to supercede your civil and parental rights.
My husband and I had decided we would never have contact with him again, it’s his loss not getting to watch his granddaughter grow up. But I learned last month that he has early onset Alzheimer’s, so now I’m not sure what to do.
#52
She planned an elaborate wedding ceremony and reception party including a high priced gift registry, all while secretly already being married.
#53
After I moved home, my friend was too busy to catch up for coffee anytime in the next 3 months.
#54
I had just told him where my insecurities of what I was to him came from. It was an open relationship and that was okay, but I just felt like he wasn’t as into me as he was into every girl he hadn’t done yet. That same night he just completely ignored several of our imposed rules ‘because he didn’t want the drama I would give’. He said this to his friends who later told me. And then tried to talk it right to me the next day. I gave him one more chance and he blew over the limits I had again within 2 weeks. I tried to save a friendship and he blew over those limits in record time too. So I was just done and went no contact.
Follow Us