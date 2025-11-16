Hey Pandas, Share Your Desk Setup (Closed)

by

Today is ‘National Organize Your Home Office Day’, so I invite you to share your home desk setups.

#1 Waiting For My PC To Get Here. I Get The Job Done. $5,000 In Earnings On Fortnite Btw

#2 My Scifi Work (Right) And Play (Left) Room

#3 Secondary Setup For When I Gotta Go. Gotta Stay On That Grind!

#4 Idk This Is My Workspace

#5 A Bit Messy , But Wfh As It-Tech And Gamer. Lotion Is For My Dry Skin

#6 Okay, So Maybe 96 Inches Of Windows Desktop Space Is A Little Superfluous

#7 Craft Desk And Chair. Photo From Doorway. Tiny Room

#8 Maybe Someday I’ll Clean It Up

#9 One To Sit Down And Design On. One For Standing While Printing. A Beautiful Mess

#10 Where I Spend 90% Of My Time

Patrick Penrose
