Hey Pandas, Share Your Desk Setup (Closed)

Today is ‘National Organize Your Home Office Day’, so I invite you to share your home desk setups.
#1 Waiting For My PC To Get Here. I Get The Job Done. $5,000 In Earnings On Fortnite Btw
#2 My Scifi Work (Right) And Play (Left) Room
#3 Secondary Setup For When I Gotta Go. Gotta Stay On That Grind!
#4 Idk This Is My Workspace
#5 A Bit Messy , But Wfh As It-Tech And Gamer. Lotion Is For My Dry Skin
#6 Okay, So Maybe 96 Inches Of Windows Desktop Space Is A Little Superfluous
#7 Craft Desk And Chair. Photo From Doorway. Tiny Room
#8 Maybe Someday I’ll Clean It Up
#9 One To Sit Down And Design On. One For Standing While Printing. A Beautiful Mess
#10 Where I Spend 90% Of My Time
