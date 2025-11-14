People Shame 31 Jerks Who Are Making The Coronavirus Crisis More Difficult For All Of Us (New Pics)

Bulk-buying hand sanitizer or hoarding rice may not look like a big deal for some. But it adds to the shortage of supplies depriving those really in need and making the matters worse. Plus, it’s been proven to earn one a badge of dishonor: the title “corona jerk.”
Now that the real threat of the virus is well under way, corona jerks are getting more desperate in making plain bad decisions. From licking a toilet seat for the “coronavirus challenge” to smearing saliva on the handrails in the train, every corona criminal will face a trial by the internet police.
So let’s go through some teeth-clenching cases together, but beware of contraindications—some of that dumb behavior will make your blood boil. After you’re done, there’s another batch of corona jerks from Bored Panda’s previous compilation here.
#1 Stop Making A Hard Situation Worse
Today I went shopping to pick up some food and toilet paper because we are actually running out and need some. I am in my 30s, have the internet and options to adapt in this situation…
I saw this fb post and it broke my heart. Hoarding is not the solution and we need to be mindful of others. We are all in this together!
Image source: Chadkos
#2 Congratulations, You Karen’d Yourself
Image source: OctopussSevenTwo
#3 This Isn’t Right
Today I went grocery shopping, and saw this elderly man, probably at least 84 years old, with an empty trolley staring at empty shelves of bread. My heart broke. I had gotten the last two hot dog bun packs and gave him one out of my trolley, I said “At least it’s still bread” and he laughed and thanked me (I felt that was the least I could have done for him) If you see an old person, please stop and ask if they need anything. Stop and give them something from your trolley that is no longer on the shelves that you could easily come back and get tomorrow. Who knows where they came from or how long it took them to get to the shops, only to get there and find empty shelves. In a time of complete and utter maddens and chaos, please don’t forget to look out for each other and look out for those who need it most. Check up on your elderly neighbour or friend or elderly stranger on the street. Don’t be consumed by greed. Love thy neighbour.
Image source: Helena Ellis
#4 Coronavirus Panic-Buying Reaches A New Low: Blind Shopper Says Customers Steal Toilet Paper From Her Trolley As She Walks Around Supermarkets With Her Guide Dog
Image source: Nine
#5 To Prevent The Coronavirus
South Korean church sprayed salt water inside followers’ mouths, believing it would prevent coronavirus. 46 people got infected because they used the same nozzle
Image source: reddit.com
#6 Footage Of Man Smearing Saliva On Brussels Metro. Police Intervened And The Whole Train Was Disinfected
Image source: shadowconjurer
#7 Jesus Christ
Image source: reddit.com
#8 Alabama Pastor Invited People Infected With Coronavirus Into Church For ‘Faith Healing’ Treatment
Image source: rawstory
#9 Coronavirus In The Us: During Panic Buying, A Man Was Stabbed With A Wine Bottle Over A Pack Of Water At A Sam’s Club In Hiram
Image source: Bookmaester
#10 Brits Hit The Pubs And Clubs As They Defy Boris Johnson’s ‘Social Distancing’ Warnings To Party Through The Night Despite Coronavirus Fears
#11 You Aren’t Just Part Of The Problem, You Are The Problem
Yall wanna take all the toilet paper… Well 2 can play this game.. lol
Image source: reddit.com
#12 Tik Tok Influencer Tries To Start ‘Coronavirus Challenge’ By Licking Toilet Seat
Image source: avalouiise
#13 Busy Beach
Image source: SarahHollenbeck
#14 Thank You Manchester
Image source: JessArmes
#15 Someone On My Snapchat Posted This
Image source: reddit.com
#16 I Think He Got Enough
Image source: reddit.com
#17 I Dont Know Why Corona Virus Means Take All The Toilet Paper. Its Not Even In My County Or Any Surrounding Me. I Had To Buy Paper Towels And Cut Them In Half Like A Peasant
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Toilet Paper Roll Selling For $100 On Craigslist As People Capitalize On Covid-19 Fears
Image source: Craigslist
#19 Found In A Medicine Hat Buy/Sell Group On Fb. Let’s All Do Our Part And Report These Assholes When We See Them
Image source: reddit.com
#20 I Want To Punch Him (Today At Walmart)
Image source: reddit.com
#21 This Woman, Hoarding All The Wet-Wipes At The Local Costco
Image source: BradleyFriesen
#22 It’s Jerks Like This That Makes Matters Worse
Image source: reddit.com
#23 This Person Bought Out Pretty Much The Rest Of Our Stock Of Toilet Paper And Paper Towels Yesterday
Image source: reddit.com
#24 Coronavirus Panic
Image source: Trebuche
#25 Just Saw This Looking Through Craigslist
Image source: reddit.com
#26 Jan Is An Assh*le, Don’t Be Like Jan
Image source: reddit.com
#27 Clearwater Beach Packed Amid ‘Social Distancing’ For Coronavirus
Image source: WFLA News Channel 8
#28 ‘Ain’t That Serious’: Miami Spring Breakers Party On
Image source: Reuters
#29 This Person
Image source: reddit.com
#30 Jerks All Around!
Image source: reddit.com
#31 Are You Kidding Me?
Image source: abigaildisney
