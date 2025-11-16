A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

by

Red foxes in the snow weren’t the most logical subject of choice when I started my Red & White Mission, years ago… Snow, in my country, is some kind of… curiosity. It might snow a few days a winter, but years can go by completely snowless as well.

People speculate, anticipate and place bets; “Would it, will it…?” A sled, a pair of skates and some thick mittens are purchased. Just in case. The entire country starts to tingle excitedly, waiting for what might or might not come.

Then, the weather forecasts finally speak out the magic words and a wave of subdued excitement goes through the country.

While the whole world is being absorbed in blankness and the sound of my shutter is muffled by the steadily falling snow, a red fox suddenly appears on stage. She embellishes my white canvas so perfectly. Never had I been happier with a little touch of red in my color palette.

Scroll down for some wintery photographs to lift up your mood! Below, you’ll also find some answers to questions about photographing foxes in the snow.

More info: roeselienraimond.com | Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook

#1 Fox And Hoar Frost

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#2 Fairytale Fox II

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#3 The Fox And The Snowflake

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#4 Fox In A Christmas Scene

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#5 Fox In A Snow Shower

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#6 It Takes Two

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#7 Fox First Snow

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#8 Powder Face Fox

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#9 Frosty Fox

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#10 Red Fox In Winter Wonderland

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#11 Winter Fox

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#12 Fox And The Snow

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#13 Out Of The White

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#14 Running Up That Hill

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#15 Fox On A Cloud

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#16 Frozen In Focus

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#17 Red Fox In A Snow Shower

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#18 Red Fox And Heavy Snow Fall

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

#19 Submissive Fox On A Cold, Cold Winter Day

A Little Touch Of Red In My Color Palette: I Took Pictures Of Foxes In The Snow (19 New Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Woman’s SIL “Forgets” Her Wallet All The Time When They Go To Restaurants, So She Took It For Her
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Captivating Crime Novels That Will Keep You Hooked
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Spelling Bee Hints, Answers For 09-October-2025
3 min read
Oct, 8, 2025
“You Sit On A Throne Of Lies”: 50 Of The Most Evil Packaging Designs That Were Created To Deceive People (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
50 Times People Spotted Something ‘Mildly Interesting’ And Documented It For The Internet To See
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
30 Times People Encountered ‘Vivipary’ In Plants And Just Had To Share These Terrifying Pics
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.