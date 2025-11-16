Hey Pandas, Share Your Carved Pumpkins (Closed)

Please share the pumpkins you have carved in honor of the upcoming Halloween!
#1 Bet You Didn’t Know There Was A Skull Just Under The Pumpkin Skin!
#2 My First Attempt At Something Other Than A Jack-O-Lantern!
#3 A Co-Worker And I Attempted Starry Night In 1.5hrs For Our Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest. We’re Currently Winning! How’d We Do?
Image source: Hotkees
#4 The Headless Horseman Rides Again…
#5 Eye Love You?
#6 Not Mine But It Was At The Rodger Williams Zoo For Their Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular
#7 Our 15yr Old Son Is The Family Artist
#8 Cat-O-Lantern!
#9 Bored Headless Roach Pumpkin Art – Cd
#10 Fortnite Burger Made Entirely Of Pumpkin
#11 Bored Headless Roach Pumpkin Art
#12 Bored Headless Roach Pumpkin Art – Once Again
#13 Pumpkin Head And Carrier With An Squash Body. This Is The Way!
#14 Gastly
#15 Some Simple Designs
#16 Halloween 2019
#17 Made This When I Was 13 Y/O Still Very Proud Of It!
#18 Fright Night In The Hudson Valley
#19 Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater (It’s A Watermelon)
#20 And Here’s The Other
#21 A “Little” Cutie
#22 My Doge Pumpkin From Last Year!
#23 My Daughter And Her Two Friends Carved These. Nothing Fancy, But I Think The Baby In The Womb Is Hysterical
#24 I Tried To Do The Halloween Movie Pumpkin
#25 Halloween 2022
#26 Greg & Wirt From Over The Garden Wall
#27 I Did This With A Stencil
#28 Frankenstein And Bride Of Frankenstein Made From My Parents Last Year!
#29 Original Design By Mara
#30 Carving With The Kids ;)
#31 My 12 & 7 Yr Olds 1st & 2nd Set Of Pumpkins This Year
#32 Bill Cipher Pumpkin (That Was The First For This Year)
#33 This Is Mine From Last Year Cause I Dident Carve Mine This Year Yet But It Is Just A Really Simple Design
#34 I Made These For Contests. First, And Only, Two I’ve Ever Done
#35 My Too Fighters Pumpkin
#36 Spooky Ghost And Scary Clown!
#37 Harold!
#38 My Mitty Pumpkin. (Mitty From Made In Abyss)
#39 Baby Face
#40 Omori Cat Pumpkin From Me Too
#41 The Pumpkin I Made Last Year, My First Time Carving One! I Think I Did Okay!
#42 This Year I Carved A Foo Fighters Pumpkin And An All American Rejects Pumpkin! I Think These Are My Favorite Ones I’ve Ever Done!
