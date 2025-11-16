Hey Pandas, Share Your Carved Pumpkins (Closed)

by

Please share the pumpkins you have carved in honor of the upcoming Halloween!

#1 Bet You Didn’t Know There Was A Skull Just Under The Pumpkin Skin!

#2 My First Attempt At Something Other Than A Jack-O-Lantern!

#3 A Co-Worker And I Attempted Starry Night In 1.5hrs For Our Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest. We’re Currently Winning! How’d We Do?

Image source: Hotkees

#4 The Headless Horseman Rides Again…

#5 Eye Love You?

#6 Not Mine But It Was At The Rodger Williams Zoo For Their Jack-O’-Lantern Spectacular

#7 Our 15yr Old Son Is The Family Artist

#8 Cat-O-Lantern!

#9 Bored Headless Roach Pumpkin Art – Cd

#10 Fortnite Burger Made Entirely Of Pumpkin

#11 Bored Headless Roach Pumpkin Art

#12 Bored Headless Roach Pumpkin Art – Once Again

#13 Pumpkin Head And Carrier With An Squash Body. This Is The Way!

#14 Gastly

#15 Some Simple Designs

#16 Halloween 2019

#17 Made This When I Was 13 Y/O Still Very Proud Of It!

#18 Fright Night In The Hudson Valley

#19 Peter Peter Pumpkin Eater (It’s A Watermelon)

#20 And Here’s The Other

#21 A “Little” Cutie

#22 My Doge Pumpkin From Last Year!

#23 My Daughter And Her Two Friends Carved These. Nothing Fancy, But I Think The Baby In The Womb Is Hysterical

#24 I Tried To Do The Halloween Movie Pumpkin

#25 Halloween 2022

#26 Greg & Wirt From Over The Garden Wall

#27 I Did This With A Stencil

#28 Frankenstein And Bride Of Frankenstein Made From My Parents Last Year!

#29 Original Design By Mara

#30 Carving With The Kids ;)

#31 My 12 & 7 Yr Olds 1st & 2nd Set Of Pumpkins This Year

#32 Bill Cipher Pumpkin (That Was The First For This Year)

#33 This Is Mine From Last Year Cause I Dident Carve Mine This Year Yet But It Is Just A Really Simple Design

#34 I Made These For Contests. First, And Only, Two I’ve Ever Done

#35 My Too Fighters Pumpkin

#36 Spooky Ghost And Scary Clown!

#37 Harold!

#38 My Mitty Pumpkin. (Mitty From Made In Abyss)

#39 Baby Face

#40 Omori Cat Pumpkin From Me Too

#41 The Pumpkin I Made Last Year, My First Time Carving One! I Think I Did Okay!

#42 This Year I Carved A Foo Fighters Pumpkin And An All American Rejects Pumpkin! I Think These Are My Favorite Ones I’ve Ever Done!

