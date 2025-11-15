Hey Pandas, Share Something You Need To Get Off Your Chest (Closed)

Need to get something off your chest?
#1
My friend told me today that he’s coughing his lungs out, and I met him last weekend. I hope he’s not getting coronavirus.
#2
I need to reallt get this off my chest and when I saw this post, I got really excited. Ok, so back in fifth, it was our last day and we were watching Lego Batman. This girl name Abril sat in the front of the class with her friends and I sat in the back. Before the last day, me and her sat together. While I was watching the movie I noticed gum in her desk. So, I took some of it. Scratch that. I bascically took the whole thing. when the movie ended I had like a huge clump of gum in my mouth and she was coming back to her desk to get some gum. When she opened it, she got confused and asked me some questions like “Do you know who ate this?” and “Did you eat this”. I said no to both of those questions and I never saw her after that. I was thinking that when I got to sixth grade after summer, I would tell her and she would get mad at me then. But she moved and was now in a different school. I feel so bad because I’m now in eighth and I have gotten more mature. I really wish I could’ve just told her the truth.
#3
My great aunt and uncle both died. I was close to them so it hit kinda hard. I wasn’t supposed to know, but I overheard my parents conversation.
#4
My boyfriend thinks I’m going to leave him and I’m not going to leave him and then one of my closest friends keeps hanging on him and makes him cuddle her. It’s making me really mad…
#5
I dont know about the chest but i wish my boss would get of my back!
