148 Questions For A Fun Sports Trivia Night

Sports are enjoyed in a variety of ways. Some people play them in courts and fields, while others enjoy testing their strengths in sports trivia. After all, training the body and mind both counts as exercise. And, as with any sports game, it is best played with friends rather than alone.
With so many types of sports, it’s only natural to miss out on some interesting tidbits of information about them all. Sports quizzes on a night in (or out) with friends will help you better understand the games themselves and maybe impress some people. In this case, the better the questions, the higher the chance you and your friends will learn something new. Thus, it’s essential to choose only the best sports trivia questions. And we might be able to help you with the latter!
Further in this article, you’ll find questions (with answers!) that will force even the most incredible sports fans to stumble. So, crack a few cold ones, fill a bowl with chips, and whip out the sports trivia questions we’ve prepared for you. And, if a sports quiz didn’t wear you out, wrap up the night with a bowl of popcorn and some movie trivia questions!
What Makes Sports Trivia Questions Interesting?
Ask yourself a question — just how much do you know about sports? The most interesting part about sports trivia questions is that they will push your knowledge to the limit. And, if you guess incorrectly, you might learn a thing or two in the process.
Like all the other interesting trivia questions, these are versatile as well. High chances are that there is a sports fan in every group of friends. So, if you are out of ideas on what to do with friends, whip out these questions to have a good time anytime!
Also, it makes it more fun to have “specialists” (fans who claim to understand the ins and outs of games) in your teams. So invite a friend who likes soccer and another who prefers American football and let them duel it out in a trivia game. See who gets the victory at the end.
#1
How long is a marathon?
Answer: 26.2 miles.
#2
What is the only country to have played in every single soccer World Cup?
Answer: Brazil.
#3
What do you call it when a bowler makes three strikes in a row?
Answer: Turkey.
#4
How many sports were included in the 2008 Summer Olympics?
Answer: 28.
#5
What retired basketball player tried out for the Chicago White Sox in 1994?
Answer: Michael Jordan.
#6
Who was the first British player to win league titles in four countries?
Answer: David Beckham.
#7
Who has appeared on the most Sports Illustrated covers?
Answer: Michael Jordan.
#8
What team owns the longest winning streak in NBA history?
Answer: Los Angeles Lakers.
#9
What is the record for red cards given in a single soccer game?
Answer: 36.
#10
What type of race is the Tour de France?
Answer: Bicycle race.
#11
What African country was the first ever to qualify for a World Cup?
Answer: Egypt.
#12
What was the first city to host the Olympics twice?
Answer: Paris.
#13
What is the last event in the decathlon?
Answer: 1500 meters.
#14
What’s the national sport of Canada?
Answer: Lacrosse.
#15
How many dimples does an average golf ball have?
Answer: 336.
#16
In soccer, what body part can’t touch the ball?
Answer: Hands.
#17
Which sport uses a net, a racket, and a shuttlecock?
Answer: Badminton.
#18
In what year were women allowed to compete in the modern Olympic games and in what sport?
Answer: 1900, tennis.
#19
In which winter sport are the terms “stale fish” and “mule kick” used?
Answer: Snowboarding.
#20
How many minutes was the longest recorded point in the history of tennis?
Answer: 29 minutes.
#21
How many Olympic games were held in countries that no longer exist?
Answer: 3.
#22
Name the Sportsman of the century, declared in 1999 by both the prestigious US magazine Sports Illustrated and the BBC?
Answer: Muhammad Ali.
#23
In the 1971 Olympics, Nadia Comaneci was the first gymnast to score a perfect score. What country was she representing?
Answer: Romania.
#24
What does NBA stand for?
Answer: National Basketball Association.
#25
What team won the first-ever football game played at night?
Answer: Philadelphia Athletics.
#26
Which basketball player was Michael Jordan nicknamed after when he was in high school?
Answer: Magic Johnson.
#27
What team won the very first NBA game in 1946?
Answer: The New York Knicks.
#28
What are the two states in the United States that have yet to send a team to the NCAA?
Answer: Alaska and Maine.
#29
Which type of football is another term for soccer?
Answer: Association football.
#30
What team does LeBron James play for?
Answer: Los Angeles Lakers.
#31
What sport starts with a tip-off or jump ball?
Answer: Basketball.
#32
Who pitched the only no-hit game in World Series history?
Answer: Don Larsen – 1956.
#33
What is the only U.S. city to win three of the four major professional sports championships in the same year?
Answer: Detroit, won NFL, NBA, and NHL.
#34
Who is the youngest ever world heavyweight boxing champion?
Answer: Mike Tyson – 20.
#35
The Olympics are held every how many years?
Answer: 4 years.
#36
Who has won more tennis grand slam titles, Venus Williams or Serena Williams?
Answer: Serena Williams.
#37
What country has competed the most times in the Summer Olympics yet hasn’t won any kind of medal?
Answer: Liechtenstein.
#38
Which boxer fought against Muhammad Ali and won?
Answer: Joe Frazier.
#39
How many medals did China win at the Beijing Olympics?
Answer: 100.
#40
How many players are on a baseball team?
Answer: 9 players.
#41
What is the only sport to be played on the moon?
Answer: A round of golf.
#42
How old was Tiger Woods when he won the Masters?
Answer: 21.
#43
Who was the youngest player to score 10,000 points in the NBA?
Answer: LeBron James.
#44
What team gets the advantage of the first bat?
Answer: The visiting team.
#45
How old was the youngest professional soccer player?
Answer: 12.
#46
Which country won the first women’s World Cup?
Answer: The United States.
#47
What was the fastest goal in World Cup history?
Answer: 10.8 seconds.
#48
What do the rings in the Olympics represent?
Answer: The continents of the world.
#49
Where did the first ancient Olympic games take place?
Answer: Greece.
#50
In golf, what do you call a score of four under par on a single hole?
Answer: Condor – there have only been four verified; all were hole-in-ones on par five holes.
#51
What pitcher holds the Major League Baseball record for most no-hitters?
Answer: Nolan Ryan – seven.
#52
Who was the first American to win the Tour de France bicycle race?
Answer: Greg Lemond – 1986.
#53
What sport takes place in a 4.5-5 meter diameter circle?
Answer: Sumo wrestling.
#54
What is the only sport where you can see teams defending goals of different sizes?
Answer: Water polo.
#55
What is the longest track and field race in the Olympics?
Answer: 50-kilometer walking race.
#56
What former Olympian lit the flame at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic games?
Answer: Muhammad Ali.
#57
Who is Edson Arantes do Nascimento better known as?
Answer: Pele – Brazilian soccer player.
#58
Who has won the most heavyweight boxing title fights in history?
Answer: Joe Louis.
#59
What do Indianapolis 500 winners traditionally drink in the winner’s circle?
Answer: Milk.
#60
How many dogs take part in a greyhound race?
Answer: Six.
#61
In 2012 Lewis Hamilton announced he’s leaving McLaren to drive for which other team?
Answer: Mercedes.
#62
What sport is best known as the ‘king of sports?
Football (Soccer).
#63
Which golf tournament did Tiger Woods win by 12 strokes cementing his first-ever major championship win?
Answer: The Masters.
#64
In motor racing, what color is the flag they wave to indicate the winner?
Answer: Checkered flag.
#65
How many holes are played in an average round of golf?
Answer: 18.
#66
In what game is “love” a score?
Answer: Tennis.
#67
In meters, how big is an Olympic-sized swimming pool?
Answer: 50 meters long and 25 meters wide.
#68
What is the only team in the NFL to neither host nor play in the Super Bowl?
Answer: Cleveland Browns.
#69
How much does an NFL football weigh?
Answer: 1 pound.
#70
This player was the first-ever openly gay person to be drafted by an NFL team. What was his name?
Answer: Michael Sam.
#71
What NFL team lost the first Super Bowl in 1970?
Answer: Minnesota Vikings.
#72
Which NFL team has their logo located on only one side of their helmets?
Answer: Pittsburgh Steelers.
#73
Who was the first NBA player to shatter a backboard?
Answer: Chuck Connors.
#74
What female pitcher once struck out Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig?
Answer: Jackie Mitchell.
#75
What is the most stolen base?
Answer: Second base.
#76
What sport is called the “sport of kings”?
Answer: Polo.
#77
What do the letters BMX stand for?
Answer: Bicycle Moto X.
#78
Who won the most consecutive Wimbledon singles titles?
Answer: Martina Navratilova – six.
#79
Who holds the record for most consecutive PGA tour wins?
Answer: Byron Nelson – 11.
#80
What athlete has appeared on the Wheaties box the most?
Answer: Michael Jordan.
#81
Who was the first non-American golfer to win the Masters?
Answer: Gary Player – 1961.
#82
How many feet wide is a regulation NBA court?
Answer: 50 feet.
#83
Who is the only person to win the Heisman Trophy twice?
Answer: Archie Griffin.
#84
How many Olympic games have been hosted in Africa?
Answer: Zero.
#85
Who is the only NBA player to score 100 points in a game?
Answer: Wilt Chamberlain.
#86
What was the last country to host both the summer and the winter Olympic games in the same year?
Answer: Germany – 1936.
#87
In cricket, how many runs are scored if the ball is hit over the boundary without bouncing?
Answer: Six.
#88
What sport features a series of bouts known as a barrage?
Answer: Fencing.
#89
What’s the diameter of a basketball hoop in inches?
Answer: 18 inches.
#90
The classic 1980 movie called Raging Bull is about which real-life boxer?
Answer: Jake LaMotta.
#91
The Triple Crown award is given to a horse that wins which three races?
Answer: The Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, and Belmont Stakes.
#92
What sport is a lot like softball?
Answer: Baseball.
#93
Which of the following sports does not use a ball? Golf, tennis, hockey, or polo?
Answer: Hockey.
#94
Basketball player, Scottie Pippen, has a word tattooed on his forearm. What does it say?
Answer: Pip.
#95
How long is the free skate in figure skating?
Answer: Four and a half minutes for men, four minutes for women.
#96
During the first-ever modern Olympics, what were the first placers awarded with?
Answer: Silver medals.
#97
What NFL team was originally called the ‘New York Titans’?
Answer: The New York Jets.
#98
Which team has the record of scoring the most points in a single Super Bowl?
Answer: The San Francisco 49ers.
#99
What wide receiver caused a sensation during his rookie season with a one-handed catch?
Answer: Odell Beckham Jr.
#100
Who was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19?
Answer: Rudy Gobert.
#101
Who was the first-ever NBA player to score 2,000 points in a single season?
Answer: George Yardly.
#102
What material was first used to cover baseballs?
Answer: Cowhide.
#103
Who was the first Major League player to pitch a ball over 100 mph?
Answer: Nolan Ryan.
#104
Who was the first baseball player to appear on a Wheaties box?
Answer: Lou Gehrig.
#105
During which inning is “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” traditionally sung?
Answer: The 7th inning.
#106
What is a soccer field called?
Answer: A pitch.
#107
Who won the first two FIFA Women’s World Player of the Year Awards?
Answer: Mia Hamm.
#108
What is the very center of a target called in archery or darts?
Answer: Bullseye.
#109
What team has the most NBA titles?
Answer: Boston Celtics.
#110
What measurement measures how far runners run?
Answer: Distance.
#111
How many rings are there on the Olympic flag?
Answer: 5.
#112
Dump, floater, and wipe are terms used in which team sport?
Answer: Volleyball.
#113
What were the first two women’s sports included in the modern Olympics?
Answer: Tennis and golf – 1900.
#114
Who was the first Olympic boxing gold medalist to also win a boxing world championship?
Answer: Floyd Patterson.
#115
Who holds the NBA record for most career fouls?
Answer: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
#116
Who holds the Major League Baseball record for career strikeouts as a batter?
Answer: Reggie Jackson.
#117
How many players are on the field at one time in a men’s lacrosse game?
Answer: 20.
#118
Who is the youngest woman to ever win a tennis grand slam singles title?
Answer: Martina Hingis – 16 years 3 months.
#119
In which Olympics did Mark Spitz win seven gold medals?
Answer: 1972 – Munich.
#120
Who is credited with inventing basketball?
Answer: James Naismith.
#121
How many disciplines are there in men’s gymnastics?
Answer: Six – vault, rings, floor, high bar, parallel bars, horse.
#122
Famous pediatrician and author Benjamin Spock won an Olympic gold medal in what sport?
Answer: Rowing.
#123
What sporting equipment is used for striking a tennis ball?
Answer: Tennis racquet.
#124
A sporting event is held every year on Memorial Day. What is it?
Answer: Indianapolis 500.
#125
What number sets to the right of the number ‘20’ on a standard dartboard?
Answer: 1.
#126
Who was the first president to throw the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball game?
Answer: William Howard Taft.
#127
What team is considered the oldest in the NFL?
Answer: Green Bay Packers.
#128
Who was the first WNBA player to dunk in a playoff game?
Answer: Brittney Griner.
#129
What are the Minnesota Twins named after?
Answer: The Twin Cities.
#130
In baseball, how many strikes does it take before the umpire calls out?
Answer: 3.
#131
Which MLB player was better known as “The Bambino”?
Answer: Babe Ruth.
#132
Which NFL team has a lightning bolt on the players’ helmets?
Answer: Los Angeles Chargers.
#133
In football, where do you have to go in order to score a touchdown?
Answer: The end zone.
#134
When an Olympic athlete wins first place, what color medal do they get?
Answer: Gold.
#135
Who held seven American track records from 2,000 to 10,000 meters when he died in a 1975 car crash?
Answer: Steve Prefontaine.
#136
Scotty Bowman has won the most championships as a coach in which sport?
Answer: Hockey (NHL). He’s been a coach for 5 different NHL teams.
#137
Who is the only coach to win both an NCAA Division I basketball championship and an NBA title?
Answer: Larry Brown.
#138
In what sport is the Iroquois Cup awarded?
Answer: Lacrosse.
#139
Who is the only Major League Baseball player to win MVP in both leagues?
Answer: Frank Robinson.
#140
The French Open tennis tournament is hosted at a stadium named after which World War I pilot?
Answer: Roland Garros.
#141
Which is the only one of the four golf tournaments that make up the Majors to be held at the same venue every year?
Answer: US Masters at Augusta National.
#142
What country has competed the most times in the Summer Olympics yet hasn’t won a gold medal?
Answer: The Philippines.
#143
In football, how many points does a touchdown hold?
Answer: 6 points.
#144
What sport is Bela Karolyi known for coaching?
Answer: Women’s gymnastics.
#145
What team won 3 Super Bowls in the 1990s?
Answer: The Dallas Cowboys.
#146
When he was just in eighth grade, what NBA coach appeared on Late Night with David Letterman?
Answer: Frank Vogel.
#147
What is the name of the fictitious Minor League Baseball team on The Simpsons?
Answer: The Springfield Isotopes.
#148
What sport features the fastest moving ball?
Answer: Jai-alai – up to 188 mph.
