Hey Pandas, Share Some Good News (Closed)

#1
#2
March 2022, shortly after war in Ukraine started. I was part of a group of volunteers helping the Ukrainian refugees arriving in Bucharest. Helped them find accommodation, get travel options, legal papers, health care, immediate needs. Most of them were women with children.
Fast forward to December 2024, Christmas party for a group of Ukrainian children (former refugees). Somebody asked them “what do you want to be when you grow up?” A doctor, a teacher, a soldier etc. And there was this boy who said, “I want to be like the volunteers”.
“What do you mean, you want to be “like the volunteers”?”
“I mean… we had to leave our homes and escape bombs and come here. They helped us find a home and gave us food and clothes and everything. They protected us when we were scared and crying. When I grow up, I want to do the same for other children in need.”
I cried all the way home.
#3
Astounding medical breakthroughs are being made, every single day, thanks to hard-working scientists.
#4
I love my kids so much! Even when they are little shits I still love them. 🥰
#5
The lady who has been cutting my hair for about 30 years recently learned that her cancer is not as bad as she had feared. Of course no cancer would be better, but it’s still good news.
#6
Happiness is waking up every day and knowing that I can make a positive difference! Spread positivity…not negativity! Peace!
#7
I have a couple things. I know they’re probably really small and insignificant, but they’re important to me and I wanted to share.
1- I finally got a therapist! I first met with her last week and did again this week and I think its gonna be a positive experience overall!
2- My boyfriend and I have been together 2 months already! We’re long distance so it’s difficult, but we make it work
#8
My good news is that I am here, alive, and HAPPY AS F**K! I love you all, sending hugs! NEVER STOP FIGHTING!!!
#9
#10
No more males in girl’s/women’s sports.
This is great news.
#11
#12
