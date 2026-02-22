Discover Your Primary Psychological Defense Mechanism In 28 Questions

We all have little habits we’ve outgrown… or at least thought we did. Psychologists believe we all develop subtle coping patterns to deal with stress, conflict, and uncomfortable emotions. Some of us channel our energy into intense goals. Others prefer to focus on the bright side of things. None of these are “good” or “bad” — they’re simply different ways our minds protect us.

Today we’ll be looking at different choices you make – whether it be TV shows, or your behavior in certain situations. If you’re honest enough, by the end, you’ll learn what psychological defense mechanism is the most prominent in your brain.

