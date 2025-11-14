Hey Pandas, Share Some Facts About You (Closed)

Share some facts about you!
#1
im depressed and suicidal.
#2
I’m short….. and female
#3
I know all the countries capitals.
#4
I love singing
#5
I’m bisexual and have a Jack Russel!
#6
I’m suicidal, depressed, I currently haven’t had any water in 3 days, and I like animals :)
#7
i am jewish and i have a way with animals
#8
LALA i sing i have many different characters that can just pop out I am dirty blonde and blue eyes american and french I am an early teen and 5’6 1/2
#9
Im always sad there’s always something im sad about.)
#10
I know a lot about the presidents, I love reading, and I love old comedies.
#11
I have Trichotillomania and im trying my best to over come it
#12
I’m very sensitive to smell and noise.
#13
I get an average of six hours of sleep every day, I want a dog but they scare me since I grew up with cats so I’m not used to dogs, I like drawing, I like playing piano, I procrastinate but I usually get a good grade even on projects that I did the night it’s due, I cheat on everything (almost everything) , and… that’s about it I guess :/
#14
A man from Seattle moved here to Nashville, where we met at work. After a few days, he said “This may sound weird but I think I saw you in a dream back in Washington State.” I asked him what the dream was about and he said it had to do with end times. I had written a book on the subject and I explained my findings to him. We are both convinced it was a divine appointment.
#15
I feel like I’m not the main character, because my parents give all their attention to my older sister, so I’m the first one to become the edgy teenager (even if they still think I’m sweet and wouldn’t hurt a fly.)
