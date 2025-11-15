Hey Pandas, Share An Unpopular Food Combination You Like (Closed)

by

What’s your unpopular food combination you like?

#1

I don’t know if it’s popular or not but pizza and ranch

#2

Not that unpopular, but pineapples on pizza are AMAZING

#3

Apple pie with cheddar cheese (pretty common in Canada but not so much where I live now).

#4

peanut butter and rockmelon

#5

freezing cold cherry pie with MILK!

#6

💛I seem to really enjoy eating fruit/raisin toast with cheese and maple syrup. Anyone else ever done this or is it just me?💛

#7

Mustard on french fries. (I don’t like Ketchup)

#8

Some weird food combinations I love:

Toast with pesto
Chickpeas with pesto(in a tortilla)
Cream cheese with honey is heaven
The combo of plain yogurt, maple syrup, cinnamon and peanuts is amazing…

#9

Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with hummus

#10

Popcorn and mustard and pizza with ranch

#11

Mash potato sandwiches 😅

#12

Maria cookies with strawberry cream cheese

#13

Peanut butter and bologna on rye bread!

#14

Fritos and ice cream.

#15

Cheese and jam
Mango with lime and salt
Mayonnaise >> ketchup with fried potatoes

#16

I haven’t been to McDonalds in years, but I do remember when I was younger I would dip my fries in one of their milkshakes. I thought it was amazing. I don’t know if I’d like it now. I think I’m weird about fries. I’ll just stick to poutine.

