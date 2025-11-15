Hey Pandas, Share An Unpopular Food Combination You Like (Closed)

What’s your unpopular food combination you like?
#1
I don’t know if it’s popular or not but pizza and ranch
#2
Not that unpopular, but pineapples on pizza are AMAZING
#3
Apple pie with cheddar cheese (pretty common in Canada but not so much where I live now).
#4
peanut butter and rockmelon
#5
freezing cold cherry pie with MILK!
#6
💛I seem to really enjoy eating fruit/raisin toast with cheese and maple syrup. Anyone else ever done this or is it just me?💛
#7
Mustard on french fries. (I don’t like Ketchup)
#8
Some weird food combinations I love:
Toast with pesto
Chickpeas with pesto(in a tortilla)
Cream cheese with honey is heaven
The combo of plain yogurt, maple syrup, cinnamon and peanuts is amazing…
#9
Peanut butter and jelly sandwich with hummus
#10
Popcorn and mustard and pizza with ranch
#11
Mash potato sandwiches 😅
#12
Maria cookies with strawberry cream cheese
#13
Peanut butter and bologna on rye bread!
#14
Fritos and ice cream.
#15
Cheese and jam
Mango with lime and salt
Mayonnaise >> ketchup with fried potatoes
#16
I haven’t been to McDonalds in years, but I do remember when I was younger I would dip my fries in one of their milkshakes. I thought it was amazing. I don’t know if I’d like it now. I think I’m weird about fries. I’ll just stick to poutine.
