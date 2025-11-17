Hey Pandas, Can You Share A Weird Or Random Talent You Have? (Closed)

Share an off-the-cuff, strange thing you’re capable of doing. Something really strange that might not be considered a regular talent.
It leaves me really exhausted and bedridden for about a day (CFS), but i can do the whole Kazotsky Kick/Hopak Dance from memory. 💀 I don’t know how my knees have survived this long
I am an empath (I can read other people’s emotions with a bit of effort) despite having mild Autism and have used this to prevent a few people from taking their own life.
I can also “listen” to entire pieces of classical music in my head in fully orchestrated form with out actually having any music playing, conversely, when actually listening to music I can isolate specific instruments and either tune them out or tune all other instruments out, I used to play Violin/Recorder at school and could just keep to my own part even when in a full orchestra by only listening to the other violins/recorders.
I can ✨️lucid dream✨️ i cant control what dream I get but, I can control what happens.
After 40 years of playing in bands, I have hundreds of chords and song lyrics memorised and can play and sing for hours without repeating myself once
I’m 12 years old and I won second place in an adult drawing contest. My art skills are over the roof and it has its perks.
I’m sort of a mimic. Being an only child, when I played with my toys, I learned how to recreate the sounds that they should make, very well. Then, after watching the Police Academy movies, I fell in love with the talent that Jones had of making various everyday sounds. My go-tos are: a baby crying, different bird tweets, a dentist’s drill, and impersonating cartoon character’s voices. The crying baby always freaks people out for some reason.
Here’s a weirdly specific one .. I can feel through the Lego mini figure bags to ‘see’ which character is within. They call it ‘groping’ at the Lego store .. so far I have a 100% success rate
I can find 4 leaf clovers like nobody’s business. I pressed & laminated over 200 to give to the guests at my wedding. I have probably 500+ pressed in pages of books at home right now. I have found 5, 6 & 7 leaf clovers, too. I can be walking at full speed and stop and pick one. It’s like they just pop out at me the way I imagine images of those “magic eyes” books do to people (interestingly enough I have never been able to see those.) Too bad they aren’t actually imbued with magical luck or I’d be living the dream. I like to call this my unmarketable skill.
…I can know exactly how to insult someone. Legit, the exact words I need to say to make them cry. It’s both blessing and a curse.
I don’t have a photographic memory, but I am an information sponge. I can recall things from as far back as when I was 18 mos old in vivid detail. For example, at Ponderosa on New Year’s Eve, 1971, I dumped a glass of coke in my lap. My dad took me to the bathroom and changed me into his undershirt. The shirt was jade colored and had a breast pocket. I can also see the entire spectrum of visible color and can fold my tongue in every direction.
I can look at any automobile made before the 1980s and tell the year, make, and model. Often I can tell interesting facts about the car.
I can flex my pectoral muscles at will and wiggle my tits. I do it best when accompanied by the song Dueling Banjos from Deliverance. It’s nothing I learned, just something I have been able to do since my early teens.
I can stop the hiccups whenever I get them by forcing my diaphragm to relax through concentration.
I can tie a “stem of a cherry into a knot” inside my mouth.
I have this weird talent with detecting languages and ethnicities, If people are speaking their native languages in public I just stare and think what language it is and most of the time I get it right. Same with ethnicities bc if I'm really good at geography.
I can tell a couple seconds before it happens if an i-phone is going to ring or get a text. so i have a nokia
I think I've shared this before, but I can blow air out of my eyes. Don't know how, don't know why, and I rarely attempt it because it feels weird and makes my ears hurt

I can roll a really solid joint. Can't put that one on the resume.
I can build 2000+ piece LEGO sets in, give or take, an hour and a half.
I can pick up almost any hands-on type craft like carving spoons/making notebooks/special effects makeup/etc, and become very proficient at it in a matter of two to three weeks.
I can vibrate my eyes
I can clap with one hand. Looks ridiculous, because I’m basically slamming the top half of my hand against the bottom half, but yeah. It’s weird and it’s my Stupid Human Trick
I can put both my feet behind my head
I smell the scent of freshly cut grass or roses before a death occurs. I’ve been so accurate throughout the years my fiancé has asked me to keep it to myself from now on if I suddenly smell those scents.
I know about 11 languages (can read to various degrees of competence) and speak 5 to various degrees of competence. Can read: En/Af/De/No/Se/Dk/NL/Fr reasonably well, not so good: Ru/It/Es. Speak: En/Af/Zu/De not so good: Fr/Ru
I can lucid dream.
Not every night, and I don’t really get to choose when, but occasionally when I dream I can control who shows up, what I do, where I am, and when the dream ends/I wake up.
Sometimes I enjoy it, and sometimes I don’t, especially because I often dream of big crowds and it exhausts (yes, even though I’m sleeping) me to try and control all those people, so mainly I just leave every one else alone.
That's it, not all that special.
I can inhale hard enough to shut my nostrils without using my hands.

If I sit in a room full of young kiddos, within a few minutes, they will all be hanging out with me, asking questions, telling me awesome stories, and giggling. I don’t have to say or do anything. Helped when I was a preschool teacher, to say the least.
I can feel small electrical currents through my fingers. Like I can run my hand across an aluminum laptop and feel the current across it. I thought it was normal, but my wife and many others cannot feel it.
I don’t know if this is weird or rare or really a talent, but I can do the tongue crinkle thing 🤷🏼♀️
Every time I bend my knees they crack really loudly
I can recite every fact I know about topics that interest me a lot. I can talk about space, quantum physics, immunology (in humans) and many more amazing stuff! I’ve been called Wikipedia because of that
I don't know what kind of witchcraft this is, but I can tell someone's body temperature by just doing the hand-on-forehead thing. Maybe I won't be able to tell apart 37.6 and 37.8, but this has been useful in many situations.
I can fold a queen sized bottom sheet so that it is the same size as the folded top sheet in 2 minutes
Not really a talent, but I can freely bend the tips of my fingers when I want to.
I can dislocate my arm on command and make a sound similar to cracking your knuckles upon returning my arm to its rightful socket
I can remember things that never happened, for example, I remember very clearly the first time I was able to get onto the couch by myself was on my 3rd bday. I had jumped onto the couch bc none of my friends wanted to hang out with me. wouldn't ya know it, that never happened💀
I have a photographic memory and can bend both my pinky and pointer fingers to my wrist 🤷♀️
I can prime factorize numbers up to 4 digits in my head. It’s mostly useless, though it comes in handy when I have to memorize an address or something.
I guess the strangest talent I have is befriending babies with ease. I volunteer in a nursery, so this is a useful skill to have as I can get the babies to calm down and allow the parents to go to the church service.
Also most babies love me, including My cousin who literally hates most people, including my brother. Because I befriend babies and intimidate others. How sweet.
Oh, and I can figure out musical pitches by ear and easily play my oboe (managed to get it first try). With figuring out pitches by ear, I’ve been composing music.
I practise origami, the japanese art of folding paper into something without the use of a binder such as tape and glue. You can also have small cuts in the paper fpr example with Senbazuru, which can be in the form of kissing cranes. I dont know if this counts as unique but it really helps me and i wish i started a few years younger it would have made that period of my life easier by far! Please try it out and start with something easier than Crane and build up to that model its very useful. I also learn the piano but im pretty bad at that. Drawing sometimes helps me when i feel really bad at origami/ like it isnt a good talent but i like it at the moment!
I can wiggle my ears. Both together or separately. I don’t know anyone else who can.
in the dark in bed I can always find my cats’ faces for perfect scratching
the voice of Louis Armstrong is within me. it’s usually dormant but breaks free when I’m plaste
I’m really good in finding four-leaf clovers
I can sneeze with my eyes open. It is not impossible
I get everybody to want to date me except anybody I want to date. Like almost every social circle of mine has a member who’s got a thing for me, just never anyone I express mutual interest in. It’s just the way the news goes tho
If any computer program or game has bugs I’will find them. I’m like magnet to them. This is my superpower.
historical facts
I can move my shoulder blades independently of my shoulders and arms.
I can dislocated and relocate my hips on command, same thing with my left shoulder
I am a true phenomenon undoing knots of all kinds.
When, long ago, I went fishing with my friends, I spent more time undoing their fishing lines than doing anything else. Instead, he was really bad at TAKING knots. Usually, they did it to me.
Now, my wife and my daughters always look for me when they have a knot in their bracelets, chains, necklaces, etc.
And I enjoy undoing them, it relaxes me.
I can fold really mini sized fortune tellers
I can hear ghosts I can’t see them but I can always hear them
I am really good at inventing plots an everything for movies and I can watch those movies in my mind. I think I have about 20 different movies by now and they become more. My dream is to be a director and make them real, so that everyone can see what I see.
I’m pretty sure I’ve chimed in on this before, but … I can roll up hills. You know how, when you were a kid, and you’d roll down hills by making yourself as cylindrical as possible? Of course, you could never roll straight down because of the width of your shoulders; you’d end up askew at the bottom of the hill. Well, I never would have thought of this if I hadn’t been with my son, who was 4 at the time, but I just decided to try it, and it was amazingly easy! I think most people could probably do it. I don’t know if I can still do it; that was 30 years ago. I don’t know if being extremely good at puzzles counts as a superpower, but being 60 and able to see close up certainly does.
When I am dreaming and find myself in a nightmare, I can willfully snap myself out of it
I can move my second toe independently, same with my pinker toe. on both feet too
I am a Spiritualist medium – I demonstrate clairvoyance, and to a lesser extent, clairaudience and clairsentience in public to bring messages from Spirit. (Scoff if you like but ignorance has never stopped people from having an opinion). Similar gifts are distributed through my family but I am the only one who trained. Probably unrelated, I always know the time to within 5-10 minutes, even in the night. Also, I can track duration accurately. Developed this in my teaching days. I always know where north is and I never get lost.
I can flare and squish my nostrils. I can also move my eyebrows in all sorts of directions, and can do the eyebrow wave thing, too.
I can “bok” like a chicken and crow like a rooster.
Im not really sure how to describe this but I can make all kinds of weird and unique noises.
I, surprisingly, can write. I got a poem published this last year. I’m 18.
I can also recognize english through any accent despite thickness. It may take a moment for my brain to process, but I understand it and can mimic it (my brain automatically does this sometimes to make people more comfortable, it’s never on purpose).
I can drink a 16oz bottled water in under a second.
I can also talk effortlessly to anyone and understand their feelings, even kids.

I was going to put this in my first post but I forgot, sorry.
I can read really fast and anywhere:a car , a plane, a playground with 75 screaming kids.

I can pop my shoulders in and out of its socket and I can bend the tip or my right ring finger
i can bend aII of my fingers at the nearest joint to the base *not thumbs*
I can distinguish more shades on the colour spectrum than most other people and bend the tips of my fingers independently,
I can stuff 20 marshmallows in my mouth with out choking lol.I can also draw with my right and left hand while riding a unicycle(but twisted my ankle).
Oh I can memories lyrics after listen to the song but can't remember names I've been told to remember like a million times
I am a nearly adequate soft can-opener.
* I was really bad at TAKING knots.
I can rap the Alphabet Aerobics no sweat
