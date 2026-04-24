Daily Guess The Timeline Game #032 (Apr 24, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Artist Creates A Disturbing Comic Strip About Gingerbread Houses For Anyone Planning To Make Them
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Pandas, Tell Me About A Time When You Had A Really Strange Epiphany? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
80 Funny Comments That Are Even More Amusing Because Celebrities Wrote Them (New Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 21, 2025
“Vice Principals” Season 2 Trailer Has Dropped: What We Know So Far
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2017
Woman Snaps At Fiancé Who Relentlessly Criticized Her Way Of Making Coffee, And Somehow She’s The “Bad Guy”
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
After Spending The Whole Weekend Painting I Came Up With These Shoes
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.