Hey Pandas, Rename Your Favorite Video Game, Based On The Bad Parts Only (Closed)

Rename the game based on the part that made you annoyed the most.
MineCraft? No. “Die of Fall Damage.”
Subway surfers… More like glitchy unbeatable pyramid scheme
Best Soundtrack, But I Still Can’t Beat A Spaghetti-Eating-Skeleton-Who-Wears-A-Superhero-Outfit!
(Undertale. I can never defeat Papyrus in Snowdin Village! I’m the WORST at fighting.)
Genshin Impact? No. Error 9907.
Mad Max? no. Mildly perturbed Maximus
“1,000 Ways to Die While Lava Surfing” or “Battle a Giant Poo Flinging TP”
I just woke up from a two century nap, spouse is dead, my child is kidnapped. Oh, AND my child now works for his kidnappers! At least I got a robot in a trench coat by my side. I even helped him meet his brother!
…who was executed for treason by island people.
…and I accidentally chose the sarcastic line and now my robot partner is pissed at me :(
Scantily clad voluptuous female anime characters in clunky robot mechs fighting with clownish weapons amidst the lag … oh the lag!
Assassins Creed Games but more like “run away from the guards creed”
Fortnite, no, “Spoiled, toxic 9 year olds” I play it for the plot and to goof around, the 9 year olds ruin it
The Pixelly RPG featuring the LMAO Queen
Deltarune
minecraft bedrock -> live in fear of bugs
pokemon legends arceus -> any accuracy below 100% is a lie and much lower than it looks
“Too many useless weapons” or “too many hard to find secrets”
SSX 3 – The Ice terrain will take over your character now.
Mario Kart: “I’m in 1st place, on the last race of the Grand Prix, I have a huge lead, and it’s the last lap! What could possibly-is that a blue shell?”
I got woken up by a fairy frog and now must slay multiple dictators in multiple realms to avenge the snooze
Rayman Legends
