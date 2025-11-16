Hey Pandas, Rename Your Favorite Video Game, Based On The Bad Parts Only (Closed)

by

Rename the game based on the part that made you annoyed the most.

#1

MineCraft? No. “Die of Fall Damage.”

#2

Subway surfers… More like glitchy unbeatable pyramid scheme

#3

Best Soundtrack, But I Still Can’t Beat A Spaghetti-Eating-Skeleton-Who-Wears-A-Superhero-Outfit!

(Undertale. I can never defeat Papyrus in Snowdin Village! I’m the WORST at fighting.)

#4

Genshin Impact? No. Error 9907.

#5

Mad Max? no. Mildly perturbed Maximus

#6

“1,000 Ways to Die While Lava Surfing” or “Battle a Giant Poo Flinging TP”

#7

I just woke up from a two century nap, spouse is dead, my child is kidnapped. Oh, AND my child now works for his kidnappers! At least I got a robot in a trench coat by my side. I even helped him meet his brother!

…who was executed for treason by island people.

…and I accidentally chose the sarcastic line and now my robot partner is pissed at me :(

#8

Scantily clad voluptuous female anime characters in clunky robot mechs fighting with clownish weapons amidst the lag … oh the lag!

#9

Assassins Creed Games but more like “run away from the guards creed”

#10

Fortnite, no, “Spoiled, toxic 9 year olds” I play it for the plot and to goof around, the 9 year olds ruin it

#11

The Pixelly RPG featuring the LMAO Queen

Deltarune

#12

#13

minecraft bedrock -> live in fear of bugs
pokemon legends arceus -> any accuracy below 100% is a lie and much lower than it looks

#14

“Too many useless weapons” or “too many hard to find secrets”

#15

SSX 3 – The Ice terrain will take over your character now.

#16

Mario Kart: “I’m in 1st place, on the last race of the Grand Prix, I have a huge lead, and it’s the last lap! What could possibly-is that a blue shell?”

#17

I got woken up by a fairy frog and now must slay multiple dictators in multiple realms to avenge the snooze

Rayman Legends

Patrick Penrose
