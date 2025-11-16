40 Times People Felt That “Something Was Very Wrong Here” And It Turned Out To Be True, As Shared In This Online Community

Most often people try to be logical and act according to what their brain and common sense tells them, but sometimes an unexplainable feeling might say to do the opposite and following it might be the right thing to do.
We might dismiss those bad feelings as us being paranoid, but turns out, some people do have a good intuition and can feel when something’s wrong or notice subtle cues that for them are more obvious than others.
This is evident from the answers in the thread started by Iron-Shield who asked “When did your ‘Something is very wrong here’ feeling turn out to be true?” People shared some incredible stories and in some cases their sixth sense saved their lives.
#1
I used to work in a big city as a medical emergency responder/dispatcher.
One night I arrive to my shift , and like one hour later I get this call. A man calling for his wife who was choking on food, and who suddenly started to “feel better” whilst the call, wich made him change his mind and say he didn’t need an ambulance anymore.
I could’ve stopped the call there, cancel or rank it as a low priority. But I had this feeling, and when the man asked me if I wanted to speak to her I said yes.
“Ma’am this is the emergency services, are you sure that you don’t need help of any kind? ”
No answer
“Would need the services of the police ?”
-“Maybe.”
So I ask
“Is the guy beside you dangerous ?”
-“Yes”
Man, the rush of adrenaline I got. I made her go to safety and then she told me all about how he had been beating her for a long time, how she had no way to get out of this, that she was chocking while eating because of the stress of being beside him…
I worked with the police and they went on the scene, probably preventing the woman from being beaten up again.
Always trust your instinct
#2
One night during finals my junior year at university I received a text from my father at 1:30am.
“I love you.”
My heart sunk. My family is not affectionate. My family doesn’t say “I love you”. My father does not text me. For some reason I woke up 3 mins after receiving the text while my phone was on silent. I called to see if he was okay. No answer.
I immediately got in the my car and tore off to my dad’s place. I let myself in and found him in bed with a handful of pills and a loaded pistol on his nightstand. He immediately broke down in tears and I held him for what seemed like an hour.
I saved my father’s life that night and have always checked in on him since. He’s in a much better place now.
#3
Flowers kept disappearing from the church where I did organ practice. So, the pastor asked me to “keep an eye” to see if I noticed anything unusual during daily practice sessions.
Mid-afternoon, after area schools got out, I noticed a boy would come into the open church on his way home to pray and listen to the organ. But then, from the mirror on the console, I saw him taking flowers from the altar area just before he left. Finally, I asked him why.
Turns out he was taking them to his grandmother’s grave in the cemetery adjacent to the church. With tearful eyes, he said “his family couldn’t afford flowers, and he wanted to do something special with the ones leftover from Sunday services and bring them to her grave because his grandma had loved flowers when she was still alive.”
#4
My siblings and I were swimming at a neighbors house with their kid, but the adults were inside. Randomly a thought came into my head of “Wheres my sister at?”. She easily couldve gone inside or have walked across the street and be home but i felt like I needed to find her ASAP. I got all of us kids to search when we noticed she was at the bottom of the pool, completely blue.
She made a complete recovery and is one of the best parts of my life.
#5
There is such a thing as a feeling of “impending doom” when your body is like – “yo, you are about to die” – it is a real thing.
I had not been feeling well, and all of a sudden I sat up and had a distinct feeling of you are going to die soon if you don’t do something. I drove myself to the ER and on the way was getting chest pains. I went in, told them and they took me to the back. After some tests there were a lot of people around me injecting me with a lot of different stuff.
Turns out I had a pulmonary embolism (blood clot in my lung) which at any second could have gone to my brain and killed me then and there. The doctors said if I had left it any longer I would have been dead.
Thanks brain!
#6
Came back to work after a week off for Christmas vacation and immediately noticed something was off with my friend. I had no clue what it was but I just knew was something was wrong with him but I couldn’t explain what it was. I kept asking him if he was alright but he kept saying everything was fine.
On the second day he came up to me and asked me how to do something that I know he knew how to do, I had trained him on how to do it. I became very concerned at this point. The 3rd day was new years eve so we only had a half day and he was working on a spreadsheet. End of the day came around and I took one look at it and I could have printed it out and called it modern art, that’s how horrifying it looked. I called the boss over and he pulled him off of it which caused my friend to break down and start crying because he couldn’t understand that he had done anything wrong. I was moving to a new place over our day and a half off so I simply told him that something was wrong with him and he needed to get some help.
We came back in for one day on Friday and my friend wasn’t there. I learned that he was in the hospital because of a heart attack. Later on we learned that during the days leading up he was suffering from mini strokes and that all of my constant nagging about if he was alright ultimately led to him thinking that maybe there is something wrong with him and so he called a taxi to take him to the ER on new years eve where they immediately recognized that he was having a heart attack. A doctor later told him that if he had not gone to the ER when he did he would not have woken up if he had gone to sleep that night.
Because of this my friend says that I saved his life through the power of our friendship.
#7
When I was 15, I hung out with some friends after school and got a ride home that night. No one had been home all day, so there were no lights on inside or out. The friend that drove me home didn’t stick around to see if I made it in, so as I’m starting to make my way up the walkway to the front door, I sense someone waiting to meet me there. I calmly stop after taking a couple steps and say “Nope!” loud enough for the potential criminal to hear me, then briskly turn around and walk swiftly down the street, cut through a neighbor’s backyard to get to the next street over, make my way to the nearest pay phone, dial the police and tell them I think there’s someone trying to rob the house. I get back when a police officer arrives and he shines his flashlight around the door and sees footprints in the snow leading from around the house. He follows those and sees they are around the entire house. There was in fact, someone waiting for me to open the door that night. I laugh at the thought of their surprise to have some teenage girl acknowledge them from a distance and tell them not today.
#8
I worked at a fast food restaurant and I got an antsy phone call from my dad telling me to come home ASAP. There were storms on the way and he was nervous about the timing. I thought he was being paranoid until I got this really uneasy feeling as well. Every nerve in my body was telling me to get home RIGHT NOW.
I pissed off the manager when I left without mopping the floors. I rushed home and I had barely gotten into the door for two minutes before a tornado hit our house.
Looking back on it, if I didn’t leave when I did, I would’ve been driving along the road the tornado followed and I probably wouldn’t be here.
I got written up at work for leaving without completing my tasks but a write-up is better than being dead.
#9
About 6 years ago, my sister and her family were visiting. Her daughter – 4 months old at the time – was napping in the house while the adults were hanging outside. I went into the house to grab something, and glanced over at my neice. She was limp and strange looking, like spaced out. It really freaked me out so I picked her up, panicking a bit, and handed her to my BIL. By this time she was back to normal, so we shrugged it off. I said something like Oh I forgot how babies look when they sleep.
Within 1-2 day, my niece started having 10 seizures a day. What I had witnessed was a seizure. That was the beginning of a multi-year nightmare of seizures, hospital visits, neurological testing, and many different types of anti-seizure meds. She was diagnosed with a seizure disorder. Thankfully, the docs found meds that worked, her seizures went away, and she was eventually weened off her medication.
She has been seizure free for 4 years! Now she is a healthy, beautiful and happy little lady!
#10
Used to live on a farm on the outskirts of Tornado Alley.
It’s super disconcerting when the sky is looking ominous and it’s really windy, maybe gusting up to 40-50 mph. Then at the drop of a hat….complete calm.
That’s your cue to get the f**k inside. Had a couple tornadoes close and several nasty wind storms that were nearly as bad as a tornado. The whole “calm before the storm” saying exists for a reason and it’s freaky.
#11
My father started publicly dating a woman shortly after my mother died (I later learned she’s likely the woman he’d been having an affair with before she died). I liked her. One evening my father took me to one side and asked how I’d feel about him asking her to marry him. I got an awful feeling in the pit of my stomach and felt nauseated. I told my father I didn’t want him to and he asked why as he thought I liked her. I explained that I did like her but had a bad feeling and he said “that’s just a feeling, they don’t mean anything”. He already had the ring and proposed straight away. I got really excited about the engagement, the wedding, moving house, and my impending little sister.
After the wedding she changed. After my half-sister was born she went bats**t. She abused me, my full sister (my mother’s child), and later my half sister (her own child). He only left her when my doctor told him something was clearly going on with her that was affecting my health (she was putting a substance that I’m intolerant to in my food and my father wouldn’t believe me and would force me to eat whatever she made, however I couldn’t get a doctor alone without her to tell them) and my maternal grandmother told him if he didn’t leave her she’d go for custody. He accused me of lying for the entire time leading up to that and has never asked me about any of my attempts to get help since.
#12
Mom sat me down when I was eighteen, already in tears proclaiming she had something serious to tell me. Being the sarcastic and nervous f**k I am, I turned and joked “What? Is dad not my real dad anymore?”
Welp, folks..
#13
The end of April, my friend and I were to meet up for drinks. He didn’t show, didn’t answer his phone, didn’t respond to my texts. I knew he was dead. I got the call the next day…he died in a car crash on his way to meet me.
#14
Years ago I was staying the night at someone else’s house, maybe an hour from where I lived. That night I was so tired but I couldn’t get to sleep – I was super anxious all night, which was very unusual for me, and I just couldn’t relax. I came so close several times to just grabbing my things and driving home in the middle of the night but I convinced myself not to.
Turns out I should have. If I’d gone home that night I would have had the chance to say goodbye to my dad before he passed away that next morning.
I still regret that to this day, and I promised myself that the next time I get a feeling like that I’ll listen to it.
#15
I was like 6 years old and in the backyard of my best friend/neighbor swimming in a 3ft play pool thing. She went inside to ask for something and right as she left, a guy on a motorcycle drove down the alley and stopped. The fence was a small chain link fence, so he definitely saw me and stopped. And I could see him clearly, like 20 years later it’s still so vivid.
He pulled out some gloves and put them on which is the last thing I saw him doing as I got out and ran through their garage out the front, and inside my house next door terrified. He drove around the front down the street slowly and about 10 minutes later shot 2 kids at the park at the end of my street.
#16
I had this regarding a girl the year below me at school. A really lovely girl, very clever and friendly to everyone. I spoke to her on my last day at school, talking about where I’d decided to go for university.
She told me that she really wanted to apply to Cambridge University and she was working really hard to get the grades. I dont know why, but I suddenly felt really uneasy and sad for her, particularly because she was so chipper and optimistic about it. At the time, I put this down to the fact that getting past the interview stage for Cambridge is really tough.
About 18 months later, I’m at university and I bump into another different girl who was from my school but also in the year below. She was really quite upset, and as the university term was only 3 weeks in to her first year, I was concerned that she was feeling down. It turned out that she had just received the news that the lovely girl who wanted to go to Cambridge had died two nights ago.
She did get in to Cambridge to study Philosophy. She had just started her lectures after Freshers Week when she contracted bacterial meningitis. She was feeling under the weather, putting it down to ‘Fresher’s Flu’ and went to bed early one night, and didnt wake up the next day. She was 18.
#17
One day, about two weeks ago, I woke up and didn’t feel pregnant anymore. Just found out today that the baby has no heart beat.
#18
I used to clean vacant houses for a living. One day I was working at a house near the end of a dead end street and there was maybe 6 or 7 houses on the one side of the street before an intersection with a stoplight so it was a pretty heavy traffic area. I was cleaning out the property just fine when my Spidey-Sense went off the charts. I was inside the house but I pretty much dropped everything, got in my car and started to drive outta there. On the corner I saw a weird looking guy that had a nasty feeling about him. When I got home it was all over the news, that guy was now known for being a cop killer, making the start of his career right on that street corner about 15 minutes after I hoofed it. Told my boss that I wasn’t going to go back to that property. He understood.
#19
Friend invited me to see Great White. Was going to go but last minute changed my mind on him.
He died at the Station Nightclub fire.
#20
tl;dr: my dad was really sick and needed a lot of hospital care. When he needed his finger amputated was when I felt in my gut that it wasn’t going to be okay.
My dad has had health issues since 2008 when the first stroke hit. Since then he was always in and out of hospitals and it became just another thing. It happened so much that he would dismiss symptoms just so he wouldn’t have to go to the hospital again. It became even worse when he was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure and had to do dialysis three times a week.
Anyway, I went to visit him about a month ago and out of the blue he kinda looks at his hand and says, “you know, my finger has been smelling funny lately.” I’m all incredulous and I tell him funny smells usually means infections. I joke around and tell him he needs to get it looked at before they have to amputate it.
Spoiler alert: by the time he had it looked at the bloodflow to the finger was compromised due to a fistula in his arm. He needed to get it amputated.
This is where the funny feeling kicked in. My grandmother, his mom, passed away in 98′ after her leg was amputated. The fact that he had to have anything amputated starting making me anxious, and I dismissed it as being over dramatic.
His surgery was the Friday before Mother’s day and I went to visit him after work to see how he was feeling. He was so groggy and kept falling asleep at the table so my mom and I basically carry him to his bed. He’s a proud man, super oldschool in a ‘I’m a man, I don’t need my wife and daughter helping me’ kind of way but he clung to us because he just couldn’t do it on his own.
We got him to the bed and he couldn’t even lift his legs up. I had to do it for him and stick some pillows under his head. I looked over at my mom and the look on her face made my stomach drop and I asked her if she wanted me to stay with her tonight. You know, just in case. She said yes.
2am I go downstairs to check on them because I can’t sleep. He starts moving around and trying to take his sweater vest off because he’s hot. He was still wearing the clothes from earlier. So I help him unzip it and he wakes up briefly, sees that it’s me and smiles. He puts his good hand on my arm and just smiles.
4am Saturday morning mom wakes me up and real calmly says she doesn’t think Daddy is breathing. I knew it before I entered the room because in addition to the kidney issues, he had some breathing problems too and always took laborious breaths when he slept. It was quiet, I heisitate to use the term dead quiet because thats exactly what it was.
We called 911 and the ambulance came. They got him back, lost him, got him back again but said he was clinically brain dead and we should probably call the family. So we do.
1:00 am Mother’s day my sister and I are standing watch in the room. We agreed to sleep in shifts and it was her turn. My anxiety is skyrocketing and my fight or flight is kicking in and I just want to leave and go for a walk around the halls to calm my mind. So I get up and as I’m passing his bed my anxiety becomes more direct, if that makes sense. I suddenly felt that I needed to be there. So I stood by his bed and held his hand. I told him that we were there with him, and just spoke about anything that came to my head because honestly I’m just flying on auto-pilot when it came to cognitive function. I do remember saying, right before I sat down, that I know he’s tired and that we don’t want him to hurt anymore and we’ll always love him. I went to go sit back down because I was crying and a few minutes later the machines started going haywire. He passed at 1:30am.
#21
I woke up one morning and saw that I was late for school. I got up and on the way I’m debating if I should take a short cut to get there earlier and decided against it. Now as I’m walking along there was a man who sitting on a chair near the sidewalk. He stopped me and asked if I was late for school and he essentially started a conversation with me. Now, I was close to school so I figured killing a few minutes before my next class started wouldn’t be a big deal. As this man keeps talking, he starts suggesting that I enter his house because he’s got an Xbox One and a PS4 in there and that he wanted to split screen with someone else. I rejected the offer and he kept trying to persuade me to enter his house. This guy then gets in front me, essentially blocking off the sidewalk and starts asking why I don’t want to enter his house. I gave him a BS reason and said I needed to get going. At this point I’m thinking I have to get out of there cause this guy is giving me the creeps and I don’t know what he’s capable of. I tried walking past him, but this f***er put his hand on my shoulder and I decided to just run off right then and there. At the end of the school day I’m walking past the same place with a group of friends and outside of this guy’s house are bunch of police officers and him sitting on the curb with his wrists cuffed. I feel like I dodged a bullet that day.
#22
A few years ago I was out drinking for a friend’s Bachelorette party. I knew I was too drunk to drive, so I called my then-boyfriend for a ride. As I was hanging up the phone, I thought to myself that I should ask him to drive his car instead of his motorcycle, but I didn’t say anything.
On the way home, we were side swiped by a drunk driver in a suburban. The front wheel of the motorcycle got caught in the wheel well and she dragged us down the street for about a block and a half. The only reason she stopped was because a cop pulled her over. She was so drunk she didn’t even notice that she ran us over.
To add to the “trust your gut” thing, my boyfriend only had one helmet, and I tried to get him to wear it, but he insisted that we weren’t going anywhere until I was wearing it. My head hit the pavement pretty hard, but his didn’t. If I hadn’t been wearing the helmet things would have gone much differently that night.
#23
So this one is a bit weird but I think it kinda relates to the question.
My mum once told me that when she was a teenager she woke up in the middle of the night (I believe it was 3am or so) and felt very uneasy, she said although everything was silent it seemed quieter than normal and that she felt extremely cold and didn’t feel safe.
Her bedroom was opposite her parents room across a pretty big landing, her door was slightly ajar (she said the door was always left like that because if she needed to get up in the night it made a loud creak noise if opened from full close) and all she could see was pitch black. She said in a moment of inexplicable fear she shouted for my grandmother and at the exact same time my grandmother shouted her name as well.
They couldn’t see each other across the hall but they both had the exact same experience, they both randomly woke up felt very strange and called out at the exact same time. The lights were turned on immediately and the family did a sweep of the house to make sure no doors or Windows were unlocked, everything was fine.
My mother doesn’t scare easily and she’s not superstitious or religious but to this day she put that night down as the scariest feeling in her life, my grandmother too.
#24
Before my husband and I were married with good jobs we were young and poor and didn’t care where we lived.. we rented out a s****y little house behind the landlords house that was clearly a shed poorly transformed into a small studio space. At the time I worked late nights and my husband worked mornings so I would sleep till around 12 and work all night. The landlord, Greg, was this bald old man with a heavy Russian accent. He was kind of odd but seemed nice. So was his wife. He’d made odd comments and invite me into his house to FaceTime (at the time it was a different program I can’t remember what the OG online face chat was) with his friends in Russia.
When we first moved in I kept waking up feeling uneasy when I should’ve been exhausted. I’d feel nervous and get up check the doors, check closets ect.
One week my husband went away to visit his father and I was alone and literally felt like I was constantly being watched. The bedroom window was back in the yard and it was heavily wooded, I’d hear crunching of leaves and foot steps all the time. My husband said I was being paranoid because I was alone and I thought so too.
But then that same week my husband was away I offered to watch my friends dog. So I get home from work around 2am and get to sleep around 3-4am. I wake up around 8-9am to the dog barking and growling like a made man. Now, because the space was similar to a studio we had no doors on anything besides the bathroom. I spring up, and see Greg the landlord literally in the living room, hand on the front door just frozen. He was caught off guard by the dog and I yelled “what the hell are you doing?!” I thought the house was on fire or something, and I know the front door was locked. I always locked it. He quickly apologized and walked out. When I shook from my sleepy daze I realized maybe this wasn’t a one time thing, I took a shower, dressed and walked up to their house. Greg’s car wasn’t in the driveway but his wife was home. I told her what happened and asked why Greg would use his keys to go in the house without giving me notice. She was nonchalant about it and replied “it’s his house he can do what he want. He like to check on things from time to time”
I flipped out on her. Clearly this was happening often and the eerie feeling I was getting im 10000% sure was Greg literally coming in the house, watching me sleep completely invading my privacy when he knew I was alone and asleep. We noped the f**k out of there as soon as we could. He actually tried to take us to small claims court for breaking the lease but I had already reported him to the police and found out the space we were renting wasn’t even up to code or on the books to be rented.
#25
A few years ago, I was just getting into our local arts community. There’s a guy who owns a beautiful gallery space as well as the entirety of the remainder of the multiple story building. He does intricate stained glass work, and he has breathtaking glass installations in various sections of the building. The space is really dreamy.
It was my first time checking out the space and meeting him, and he waved a friend of his over, who happened to be a construction worker that had been helping him remodel the building. He invited his friend to give me a tour of the place. I was excited over the warm welcome and to check out the rest of the building, so I followed the guy without a second thought.
We walked around for maybe ten minutes when we arrived at a somewhat isolated section of the third floor where there weren’t any working lights in the next room we were heading towards. The guy made a comment to me about the view from the windows being amazing. He waved me over and was like “come on, come check it out.”
I felt really vaguely weird at the time, and I was like “No, it’s cool, I’ll stay out here, I don’t want to trip on anything.”
He tried to put his hand on my arm to guide me into the room with him. I said no again and took my hand back. The look on his face shifted, and his grip tightened as he tried to pull me into the room with him. Cue panic mode. Another girl happened to be walking up the stairs around the same time that this happened, and I pulled my hand away again and said that I was going to follow her back downstairs.
I told the gallery owner about it, but he brushed it off saying that I misunderstood and that the other guy has “problems” and that it’s “hard for him to communicate with people sometimes.” I still see him around that town every once in a while, and he’s always surrounded by drugged out girls that are clearly unable to function. Him having his arms draped around them just disgusts me on so many levels. He’s an absolute creep. I’ve told everyone I’ve met that he’s a predator and to avoid him.
#26
I had a co worker who used to go to parties In high school. Several of the parties in her senior year were at some guys farm. She went to one and bailed right away saying it felt weird. The guy who owned the farm was Robert Pickton.
#27
When my mother started dating her 2nd husband. The moment I saw him, I knew something wasn’t right, but being a kid I had no idea what.
Fast forward to their wedding. From the moment they were married, he turned in to a physically and emotionally abusive piece of s**t. Luckily after a while, my mother got up the courage to kick him out, get a restraining order and get a divorce.
I only realised a few years ago that there was something else up with him as well.
He would come in to my room at least once every day (as far as I know, only when I was awake). Sit on my bed and try to talk to me with a creepy smile on his face. His hand would be on my leg, and he’d get closer and closer to me as his hand got higher and higher. Then he’d get to about my knee, suddenly stand up and walk out.
I only told my family about that a few years ago, and I’ll never forget the horror on their faces.
As far as I’m aware, he didn’t do anything to me other than what I said above.
#28
My mom called me in the middle of the day on a Sunday. I was going to ignore it and just call her back later like I tend to do. Something just didn’t feel right so I picked up. She was calling to tell me the emergency squad was working on my brother and I needed to get a hold of my dad.
#29
I was on the way to a weekend in the cape with my girlfriend when my step dad called me. He never calls. He hates technology. He avoids email, calling, anything other than face to face communication at all costs. My girlfriend didn’t get the same gut feeling seeing that he was calling, so she was confused when I answered my phone while driving. My mom, who had been diagnosed with lung cancer just short of 3 years prior was in the hospital and he calmly asked if we were available. We immediately turned the car to their home. My girlfriend kept saying we didn’t know enough to get scared or to react yet. Maybe it would all be okay. Saying anything she could to keep me sane on the three hour car ride. Maybe she was remaining positive. Maybe she truly believed it would be okay. But I knew it was too far gone. She passed about 2 hours after I arrived.
#30
Freshman year of college, September 2012, barely a week in. My dad comes to visit me on campus unexpectedly. We text pretty frequently, but I wasn’t expecting an actual in-person visit from family until a month in, since campus was an hour and a half from home. He seems pretty excited, and tells me that he found my high school class ring, which I thought I’d lost toward the start of the summer. It was a shade too large for my ring finger (which was how I lost it in the first place), so I decide to put it in my drawer for safekeeping. He stops me, though, and tells me he’s taking it back with him if I don’t wear it. It fits pretty well on my middle finger instead, so I roll with it, but something about the wording… worries me.
Bad feeling number one.
As mentioned, we texted frequently while he was working, and he was telling me all of the following week about a charity bike ride he was participating in on Friday morning. He was really excited about the whole thing, he’d been getting in shape for it and everything.
Friday afternoon rolls around, and I text him to ask him how he did. Never get a response. Something about this… again, it worries me, but I brush it off. Maybe he was really tired, he probably fell asleep already. He’ll text me tomorrow.
Bad feeling number two.
Next day, my uncle and cousin drive up to visit. I’ve been close with the cousin for years and he wanted to visit me on campus, so this didn’t surprise me all that much, though I figured he would have called. Something seemed off, though, like he was hiding something. And at the end of the day, my uncle said that my mom wanted me to go home with them, as “there’s a surprise at home” for me. Again, something was off in his voice when he said it.
Bad feelings numbers three and four.
When I get home, I find my mother weeping at the kitchen table, my brother is locked into his room (shared with me, so I slept on the couch that night), my sister is practically catatonic in her room, and even the dog looks depressed.
Dad’s dead. He suffered a heart attack during the bike ride, veered off course, fell off his bike. No one found him until it was too late. He died alone and in pain.
I still haven’t taken that ring off.
#31
My mom and dad were at some sort of festival when my dad felt some sort of change in the air, like something bad was going to happen. He and my mom got out of there quickly, wouldn’t you know it, some drunk dude with a gun started firing at the crowd.
#32
When I first started driving I got the old family car. After a couple of months, I noticed it had this weird shake whenever I was in Park. I told my parents and they ignored me, as I probably would have if my brand-new-to-driving child complained to me about the car feeling weird. At one point my mom got annoyed with me asking and told me to ignore it because “car aren’t meant to sit in Park”.
Turns out three out of the four engine mounts had completely eroded away.
#33
I had a dream that my brother died the night before he did (dream Friday night, found dead of an overdose Saturday), but the dream was so real that I thought it had actually happened for years. My parents didn’t tell us he’d died until Sunday but I knew he was dead the whole weekend and was confused as to why they were acting like I didn’t know (acting like I hadn’t seen what I’d “seen”).
I don’t really believe in premonitions or anything but that’s something I’ll never be able to explain. Still wonder how different life would be if the dream had woken me up and I went and said something to him. It was probably the defining event of my life when including everything that followed.
#34
Years ago..
I’m working one morning and my fiancée is off. She texts me around 10 or 11 and she says she had gone out to breakfast with her family and they bought her flowers and she was having a good morning.. blah blah.. I was glad to hear that because she didn’t really get along well with her family. The more the day went along, the more it all didn’t sound right.
Later that evening, she was acting unusual and she wouldn’t tell me what was going on.. so I checked the cell phone account activity and learned not only had she been texting and calling this random guy constantly but she had been repeatedly lying to me about what she was doing or why she’d go do this and that or get off the phone with me (like to get back to work).. there were so many instances where she hung up with me and immediately called him and had lengthy conversations. I then pointed at the flowers that were sitting on my table in my apartment (really nice flowers, vase with marbles.. probably cost $60 easily). I asked if they were from him. They were.
That relationship ended right then and there.
#35
This happened a couple of years ago at the church I attend. One day this young lady in her mid-20’s started attending our services. She was very polite and friendly and seemed eager to be a part of our congregation. After several weeks she started bringing her brother, who I’ll call Brody, along with her. He was slightly younger than her and seemed nice enough. The more time I spent around him, however, I began to realize how different he was. He was very socially awkward with odd mannerisms and speech patterns, but I just assumed he was autistic or something, so that wasn’t a big deal. I didn’t become alarmed until I noticed how fixated Brody was becoming on our pastor and his wife. He constantly followed them around like a puppy, begging for their attention, and growing upset when they associated with anyone besides him. Once while walking beside our pastor, I looked across the parking lot to see Brody giving me the most hateful stare you can imagine. I was instantly creeped out. From that moment I knew something was dangerously wrong with this man, but no one else seemed to notice it. Fast forward to several weeks later. I walk into church for the Wednesday night service to find our pastor alone, without his wife or children. He tells me he’s sent his family away to a safe place for a few days. Apparently Brody had called the pastor’s wife and had threatened her. Luckily he couldn’t find a car to borrow, or he very likely would have carried out his threats. After the police came and placed him in custody, it was revealed that Brody had done this exact thing several times before to other women. It was all such a surreal experience. I’ve wondered if perhaps I should have spoken up about my early suspicions, but part of me thinks I would’ve just been laughed off or dismissed.
#36
Wouldn’t say ‘something wrong’;
Had an urge to call my brother, we didn’t ever talk on the phone. Not that we weren’t close, we’d catch up when I came back into town. By catch up we would spend ever night out with both of our groups of friends. We have a very close family.
I call and one of his “room mates” answers but I didn’t recognize the voice, I ask for him. He asks me asks who it is, not completely odd since I never call, I tell him JB. Silence for 10 seconds and I’m told “he can’t come to the phone JB, I’ll have him call you.” The way I was told was very odd, nice but dismissive, especially since I know his room mates. Oh well, maybe he’ll call later, I head out to a chili cook off.
Come home and my room mate says, very somber, you have a message. He stands by me while I play it back. “Hey JB, it’s Mom your brother died”
Went up for the funeral and dropped by his old house. I asked his good friend, “Why didn’t you just tell me when I called?” He got wide eyed and said “That was you? We thought it was Johnson! You never call.” Johnson shares my first name, Johnson was a friend of my brothers who would call regularly. I called just as the police arrived, the officer answered the phone. Officer asked them who is JB they assumed it was Johnson not me, his brother, his friends didn’t think to grab the phone and let me know
Edit: He died of unknown causes, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. Also Mom was not cold with the message, disconnected but the message was said with tears and went on longer, plus she used his name not just your brother.
#37
Had a man come into the fast food restaurant where I used to work several years ago. It was just before closing, there were two of us up front, a manager a few yards away on a personal phone call, and someone in the back doing dishes. This man is a big, rough looking, blue collar kind of guy (this is relevant in a second). He orders a 3-piece meal, and my friend rings him up while I pack his food. My friend goes “you’re total is $x.xx” and then I hear the register open and I hear the guy say “You have very soft hands, do you moisturize?”.
Instant alarm bells going off in my brain- this guy looks like a man’s man, not the kind of person who would ever chat about skin care regimens. My friend is an idiot though, and starts prattling about lotions and what not. I don’t do anything though- what am I going to call him out on- being too girly? But the next thing I hear is “oh, looks like you gave me the wrong change- you gave me a $20 and four $5s instead of a $5 and four $20’s. Bam. We got ourselves a flimflammer. My friend is still oblivious at this point- the guy is literally showing her the $20 and four $5’s, how can she argue? I’m still a little green myself and not sure what to do. I don’t have proof of anything.
Then he hits her again- asks for change for another large bill, distracts her with random chatter, then oh, look at that, she messed up his change again. By that time I had gone to my manager and tried to make him get off the phone. It took him a second to understand what I was saying. By the time he got to the front the charade was coming to an end- the guy saw us staring at him, grabbed his food and left. Our manager counted the drawer. He ended up getting just over $200 out of my idiot friend. She had to pay it all back (none of it would have happened if she followed store policy of counting change back into the customer’s hand). Never really looked into the legality of that, and it’s too far in the past now to do anything about it.
#38
Once at a party I was about to kiss this girl, but my spider senses tingled. I took a few steps back, and she was like “what the fu- ” before throwing up. So glad I dodged that bullet.
Edit: This was on a University pubcrawl, and quite late, so everyone was kinda drunk. We were really hitting it off, before I just got this weird vibe, and a tingle down my neck, so I just moved back a few steps. I guess she had too much to drink, and she ended up throwing up. Not projectile vomiting. I sat her down and got her some water, and made sure she was with some friends before leaving.
#39
Last month, i work in Domino’s and the deilvery driver was out on two different deliveries which can take a while, but i started feeling anxious, felt like something is off even though he only left 5 minutes before that. Called him and he didn’t pick up, my boss called half an hour later and told me that the driver had a serious accident and i will have no driver for at least 2 hours, he was in the hospital for a week but i was so stressed because he had a heart attack a month vefore that and he wasn’t supposed to be working, he’s fine now
#40
I was walking home late at night and i jokingly told my friend were gonna get mugged due to just a weird feeling. Few minutes later bang! me and friend get mugged. I kind of jinxed myself by making that remark, but in the back of my head walking home at dark that day was not meant to happen. Firstly it was my brothers birthday but i opted to go to play for a football match instead, secondly my parents offered to pick me up due to it, being late at night but being the ignorant guy I declined. Sometimes there are warning signs before those weird feelings.
