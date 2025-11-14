I Document My Kids’ Carefree Childhood, Spending Idyllic Summers In The Polish Countryside (42 New Pics)

I wish all children a carefree childhood. These photos are from my “Summertime series”, which I started to document in 2012, to capture the idyllic holidays of my children and their cousins in the Polish countryside.

The stories behind these photos depict childhood dilemmas, friendships, happiness and sadness moments, and curiosity. I hope that when they become adults, they will open the album with these photos and remember the greatest moments of their childhoods.

If you are interested, you can find my previous post here, here, and here on Bored Panda.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

