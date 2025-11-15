Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Riddles (Closed)

by

Post your best riddles! Any are welcome, the harder the better.

#1

What is so fragile that saying it’s name can break it?

#2

1: I have cities, but no houses. I have mountains, but no trees. I have water, but no fish. What am I?

2: You see a boat filled with people. It has not sunk, but when you look again you don’t see a single person on the boat. Why?

3: I have keys, but no locks and space, but no rooms. You can enter, but you can’t go outside. What am I?

#3

I have a mouth but can not speak, I have a bed but can not sleep, I never stop running but I have no legs what am I?

#4

There is a sphere shaped house and there are 4 friends inside the lights go out and there is a gun shot, lights come back on and one of the friends is dead. the police questions the friends 1 says he was in the kitchen 2 says he was upstairs 3 says he was reading a book in the corner. who killed the friend?

#5

More of a brain teaser but what English word has three double letters in a row?

#6

I speak without a mouth and hear without ears. I have no body, but I come alive with wind. What am I?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Meet The Cast Of “Marriage”
3 min read
Jul, 15, 2022
Amazing Russia – Like You’ve Never Seen Before
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
31 Amazon Employees Share Their Working Conditions As A Response To Jeff Bezos’ Wealth Continuously Growing
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post Your Favorite Funny Images Or Memes (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Creates A 3D Food Art Piece Depicting Ronaldo And Messi, In Anticipation Of Their Visit To Vilnius
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
15 Amazing Facts You Didn’t Know About Animals
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.