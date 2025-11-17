Hey Pandas, Post Your Best Photos That You Took On The Fourth Of July (Closed)

by

Pretty self-explanatory!

#1 I’m Not In Or From The U.s, But I’m Using Any Excuse I Can To Share My New Baby (Now 2 Wks Old), So Here Is A Pic I Took Yesterday

#2 My (Now) Late Husband And I Spent July 4th Of 2020 Together Creating Photos Using “Painting With Light” Techniques. Me On The Bank Taking A Long Exposure Of Him Spinning Burning Steel Wool On A Paddle Boat In The Middle Of A Pond

#3

Image source: stephaniemccabe

#4 I Have This View Out My Window While Staying At My Grandparents House

#5 Mammatus Storm Clouds

#6 Long Exposure Shot Of Fireworks Blast

#7 Kilo A Yankee Doodle Dandy

#8 I’m Comforting My Dog While Everyone Is Outside Having Fun

#9 Caught Multiple Bursts In This Long Exposure Shot

#10 Flag And Full Moon Before The Fireworks! – Lake Harmony, Pa

#11 This Gorgeous Sunset

#12 Was Driving Through Oregon On Our Around The Fourth Last Year To Visit My Grandparents. This Was The View From My Window

#13 Not Everyone Likes Fireworks

#14 Columbia Gorge, Wa. Fireworks Are Beautiful But Remember Your Veterans! They Sound Like Bombs

#15 Pittsburgh Point State Park

#16 I Got To Set Stuff On Fire It Was Fun Lol

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
