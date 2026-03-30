NF: Bio And Career Highlights

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NF: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

NF

March 30, 1991

Gladwin, Michigan, US

35 Years Old

Aries

Who Is NF?

Nathan John Feuerstein is an American rapper and singer known for his introspective lyrics and raw emotional delivery. His music often explores themes of mental health, personal struggles, and hope, resonating with a broad audience.

He first gained widespread public attention with his 2017 album, Perception, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The album’s success was propelled by the hit single “Let You Down,” which became a multi-platinum certified track.

Early Life and Education

His early life in Gladwin, Michigan, was marked by family challenges, including his parents’ divorce and his mother’s struggles with addiction. These experiences later became central to his songwriting.

Nathan John Feuerstein graduated from Gladwin High School in 2009, where he was also a member of the basketball team, finding an early outlet for discipline and performance.

Notable Relationships

Over the past decade, Nathan John Feuerstein has maintained a private but enduring relationship with Bridgette Doremus. They began dating in 2015 and married in September 2018.

The couple shares two children: a son, Beckham John Feuerstein, born in August 2021, and a daughter, born in December 2023.

Career Highlights

Nathan John Feuerstein’s musical journey includes several landmark achievements, such as his 2017 album Perception, which topped the Billboard 200 and achieved platinum certification. This success was driven by the popular single “Let You Down,” which reached number twelve on the Billboard Hot 100.

He further expanded his reach with albums like The Search in 2019, which also debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and Hope in 2023, peaking at number two.

To date, he has accumulated numerous RIAA certifications, including fourteen platinum plaques and five multi-platinum honors, solidifying his impact in the hip-hop genre.

Signature Quote

“I write about things I’m actually dealing with. You don’t have to be Christian to relate to them.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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