Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

by

We’ve all probably seen a cat do something silly or be in the weirdest physical position before, right? Put Pictures depicting Cats’ weirdness below, Post the pictures you took, please do not use images online. The cat with the most upvotes wins!

#1 Cat In A Pot!?

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#2 Cinder Having An Existential Crisis

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#3 Tucker Layed Back

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#4 My Lovely Boy Is Relaxing Like This, Very Comfortable Isn’t It?

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#5 Fraiser Was, Apparently, Quite Comfy Sleeping In This Position. Polydactyl Paws Forever!

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#6 She Does This For Attention

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#7 Sunny Pretending To Be A Zombie

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#8 I Don’t Remember Where I Found This One, I Think It Was Bored Panda Though

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#9 This Cat Has No Boundaries

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#10 I Can Fly

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#11 My Mom’s Cat Snotface (Name Changed For Identity Reasons Lol) He Only Sleeps On My Lap

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#12 TV Time.. Animal Planet Is His Favorite Channel

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#13 Double Derps

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#14 Grow Your Own Cat-Nip

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#15 Baby Brother From Another Mother

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#16 Catsense#03.exe Loading In Progress… 60% Complete

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#17 Not Very Strange But It’s Her Birthday Today!!

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

#18 Oh Milocat, It’s Tough To Choose Only One

Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
I’ve Been Carving Tiny Hands From Pencil Lead For The Last Month (9 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post The Funniest Pic Of Your Pet (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
97 Gossip Jokes That Are Better Than Gossiping Itself
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
This Sea-Inspired Multilayered Table Lets You Look Into The Depths Of The Ocean
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I’ve Done A New Drawing A Day For Over Four Years
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Bastard Executioner
The Bastard Executioner Review
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2015
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.