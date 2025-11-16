Hey Pandas, Post Pictures Of The Weirdest Cat Positions Here (Closed)

We’ve all probably seen a cat do something silly or be in the weirdest physical position before, right? Put Pictures depicting Cats’ weirdness below, Post the pictures you took, please do not use images online. The cat with the most upvotes wins!
#1 Cat In A Pot!?
#2 Cinder Having An Existential Crisis
#3 Tucker Layed Back
#4 My Lovely Boy Is Relaxing Like This, Very Comfortable Isn’t It?
#5 Fraiser Was, Apparently, Quite Comfy Sleeping In This Position. Polydactyl Paws Forever!
#6 She Does This For Attention
#7 Sunny Pretending To Be A Zombie
#8 I Don’t Remember Where I Found This One, I Think It Was Bored Panda Though
#9 This Cat Has No Boundaries
#10 I Can Fly
#11 My Mom’s Cat Snotface (Name Changed For Identity Reasons Lol) He Only Sleeps On My Lap
#12 TV Time.. Animal Planet Is His Favorite Channel
#13 Double Derps
#14 Grow Your Own Cat-Nip
#15 Baby Brother From Another Mother
#16 Catsense#03.exe Loading In Progress… 60% Complete
#17 Not Very Strange But It’s Her Birthday Today!!
#18 Oh Milocat, It’s Tough To Choose Only One
