Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why

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Wanting or not wanting children is one of the most clear-cut deal-breakers in any relationship, which is why most couples make a point to discuss it before things get serious—to avoid unnecessary heartbreak down the line.

This Redditor thought he had. Before getting married, he sat down with his wife and had that exact conversation, and they seemed to be on the same page about starting a family. So when the time came, they began trying for a baby. Months passed, but for some reason, she just couldn’t get pregnant.

That’s when he stumbled upon the truth and realized that the woman he loved had been hiding a pretty serious secret from him all along. Read the full story below.

The man and his wife were trying for a baby, but she was struggling to get pregnant

Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

When he found out the real reason why, he felt completely betrayed

Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why

Image credits: Alena Darmel/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why

Image credits: throwawayaitadadthin

Readers had some questions for the author, and he answered them in the comments

Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why

Many thought he had every right to be angry after being lied to

Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why

While some felt both of them handled the situation poorly

Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why

Others, however, believed he was in the wrong, arguing that having children is ultimately the woman’s choice

Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why
Couple Struggles To Get Pregnant For Months, Husband Shocked When He Discovers The Real Reason Why

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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